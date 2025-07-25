Control Grid

Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF) goes on to say, don’t believe me, look at the list of what is needed for a control grid and where we are:

- Digital ID, High Quality and Precise

- Digital Financial System

- Interoperable Money

- Social Credit Score, what DOGE did

CAF addressing DOGE’s actions, goes on to say, that if I wanted to stop fraud in the US, I would say there is $20 trillion missing from the DoD budget and $1 trillion missing from the HUD budget, and I would go in and try to find where the money went and get it back. That is not what DOGE did.

What DOGE did, was build a social credit system that can be used to enforce control against the American people and lock them down with both enforcement and social credit. To do this, they would need to get Social Security data, IRS data, and the Treasury payment data and that is exactly what they did.

CAF previously stated “I would say that the current administration was put into place by the bankers to get the control grid accomplished. The last group couldn't accomplish the control grid. This group is doing a remarkable job of implementing the control grid at high speed, and marketing it.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

In order to complete this control grid, they would need an AI System unimpeded by state laws and federal investigations. On cue, Trump announced the AI Action Plan to “Achieve Global Technological Dominance.” This plan pre-empts state AI laws and stops federal investigation into AI companies. This plan not only makes AI companies unaccountable to no one but puts the few at the top of AI, as the regulators of AI and in many ways, in charge of the country.

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

Under cover of the Epstein distraction, the most momentous coup over the U.S. Constitution in U.S. history, quietly took place in the form of Trump’s pet obsession, the GENIUS Act of 2025. The “GENIUS Act” does not include a ban on CBDCs and Speaker Johnson did not allow any members to submit amendments.

The newly-passed “GENIUS Act” allows for banks to issue “stablecoins” which are a type of cryptocurrency equivalent to another asset such as the U.S. dollar or gold. The goal of this Administration is to have “stablecoins” adopted world-wide.

Something we should all be very concerned about is that there are no provisions to prevent this currency from becoming programmable. In other words, this is just a private version of CBDCs that is programmable.

If programmed, with the data analytics that the U.S. is building, we are talking about complete control through a financial system. This means they can turn off your money, if you say something they don’t like or you choose to refuse a vaccine mandate for yourself or your children.

Tariffs

Trump’s tariffs are being used to attain UN sustainability goals.

Four years ago while billions of people were getting an experimental gene therapy drugs, the UN announced their goal was to get the entire world on digital IDs by the year 2030 which is also a stated part of the sustainable 2030 agenda, aka New World Order. The UN marketed this by stating:

“The UN is ready to digitally transform how it deals with identity, with a system to streamline information sharing, daily work flow, access to platforms, and buildings, operating across agencies by providing it’s personal with a universal system-wide identity solution. Introducing the UN Digital ID, a unique and digital identity for UN personal form the day you join to the day you part. All of your personal, H.R, medical, travel, security, payroll and pension data in the palm of your hand giving you full control on what you share and with whom.”

Five years before that presidential candidate Trump stated this was also his goal. “We will finally complete the biometrics entry exit visa tracking system, which we need desperately … In my administration, we will make sure that this system is in place and I will tell you it will be on land, it will be on sea, it will be in air. We will have a proper tracking system.”

The main purpose for opening the border was to create chaos so that order in the form of a digital ID system would be tolerated. In order for a biometric border system to work, everyone would obviously need to be in the system and the Trump administration is using tariffs to force foreign nations to comply.

Order out of Chaos: To impose totalitarian control over society, first by creating chaos through various forms of subterfuge then using this as an excuse to institute order.

After threatening to impose harsher tariffs on Columbia, the Statement of Intent for Biometric Cooperation was drafted between the U.S. and Columbia. After returning from a recent trip to Mexico, Kristy Noem, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, said she met with Mexican President Sheinbaum about sharing biometric data, in exchange for ending tariffs.

Vaccine

Trump from the very beginning, after pushing Operation Warp Speed, was a strong proponent of the vaccine and encouraged everyone to get it. Trump did this even though it was well known by numerous courageous doctors such as Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr, Robert Malone and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, that the vaccine was never safe nor effective.

To make matters worse, the death count from the COVID vaccine has been reported to be over 17 million and Edward Dowd’s excellent research has led to the finding of up to 5,000 deaths a week are related to the vaccine.

During Trump’s first week in office, on his second term, he pushed and promoted with Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Sam Altman, founder of Open AI, a massive AI infrastructure project dubbed Stargate to help fuel the development of a cancer vaccine. Another way to get every data point on every person.

As of today we have THE HOPE ACCORD, a petition signed by over 68,500 doctors, healthcare professionals, scientists and concerned citizens demanding the immediate suspension of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products, and it is still on the market.

Every day that goes by without the COVID-19 mRNA Bioweapon being pulled from the market, further confirms this administration is aligned with sustainability goals and population control.

Epstein Files

We have seen a full court press in addressing the Russian Collusion hoax ever since the Epstein File case started gaining attention. This pursuit for justice on the Russian Collusion hoax is telling, especially since this data is almost 10 years old. If the Trump administration really wanted justice for this act, why did they not seek it during his first term? This lends one to believe this is just a distraction from the Epstein Files.

While this Russian Collusion narrative consumes the media cycle, there have been multiple reports that there is a scrubbing of the internet, websites, and social media accounts of anything telling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

We have now learned that Sadie Gurman, Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey, and Alex Leary of the Wall Street Journal dropped a story reporting that Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy informed Trump in May that his name appeared “multiple times” in the Epstein files. They told him they did not plan to release any more documents from the investigation because the files contained both the personal information of victims and child pornography.

It should not be a surprise to anyone that Trump’s name is in the files, everyone of power and influence were a target for Epstein to blackmail. Although Epstein was evil, so was his job, and he was good at his job.

Larry Fink, Peter Thiel and George Soros

Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, Peter Thiel, Founder of Palantir and on the steering committee for the Bilderberg Group and George Soros, the devil incarnate, all are Sabbatean Globalists pushing the New World Order and all have very strong ties to Trump.

Larry Fink has managed Trump’s money for years and according to Trump, he has provided a great return on is investments. Peter Thiel, mentored Trump’s Vice President JD Vance, funded his campaign and is very influential to Vance. George Soros we have learned was one of the largest funders to Jared Kushner’s company, Cadre.

Our Country started as an experiment in freedom with the right guidelines in our Constitution, but along the way was infiltrated by evil and despicable people, Sabbatean Globalists, undermining all efforts for America to become a more perfect union.

The evil rot in our government is so bad, that they were behind 911, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and numerous geo-engineered weather disasters resulting in the loss of millions of lives, and unimaginable devastation.

How could anyone trust our government today hiding these facts with lies, censorship, and propaganda, especially those at the top?

2 Corinthians 11:14: “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.”