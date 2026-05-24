Consider this, the United States has been at war all of its existence minus 17 years, and 9-11 which cascaded into regime change in seven countries, bringing us to a war of choice in Iran today, which is deliberately being extended and escalated, was an inside job.

This is not just – This is evil!

On this Memorial Day and all others, it is essential that we remember and honor all those brave patriots who solemnly swore an Oath of office, resulting in them paying the ultimate sacrifice. May God bless their souls, comfort their families and loved ones, and ensure their sacrifice was not in vain.

After all we have been through and learned, we need to look at Memorial Day differently moving forward. Yes, we need to remember and honor all those before us that paid the ultimate sacrifice, but equally important is that we do not support any more wars and memorials without just cause.

What am talking about? I am talking about what we were told by Marine General Smedley Butler, the most decorated service member in our military, roughly a hundred years ago. General Butler made it clear, War is a Racket, and it always has been. It is a racket that benefits the very few at the top of finance, politics and industry at the expense of the very many, those wearing our Nation’s cloth who made the ultimate sacrifice, the innocent civilians caught in the cross fire and their families and loved ones whose lives will never be the same.

General Butler became an even greater hero after retiring from the military. He did this by making this information about wars known to anyone that would listen. His endless commitment to his Oath was confirmed. In the process, he became the sworn enemy of the very people who benefited from his service prior. The industry titans most against General Butler were the DuPont and Rockefeller families, as well as, Prescott Bush, the father and grandfather of two presidents and Robert Sterling Clark an heir to the Singer sewing machine fortune.

We now know these industry leaders are of the same camp as the current billionaire Epstein Class today, of which Trump is a member. These people are Satanic Pedophile Globalists (SPGs) aka Free Masons, Illuminate, Sabbateans, who use wars to make money. The money made from these wars goes to funding their dystopian New World Order (NWO), which consists of eliminating half of humanity (through war, famine and pandemics), and enslaving the other half in a digital concentration camp to serve them; they consider themselves the ruling class.

The SPGs have been behind virtually all wars going back to the Napoleonic Wars, when the Rothschilds funded both sides, the British and French, knowing they would make money no matter who won. This model did not go away, but instead, mastered and repeated through World War I, World War II, and now this war of choice with Iran.

The war of choice with Iran is deliberately being dragged on and will most certainly escalate leading to boots on the ground. This will result in the expansion of the war in the region and it likely going global, in other words, World War III.

Trump, a SPG, bailed out of his bankruptcies by the same Rothschilds funding these wars for profit and power was put in the White House to bring in the NWO. This radical change to the current world order requires as much chaos as possible to distract from their acts and intent.

The only thing more chaotic than war is war with famine and a pandemic, all of which are in the works. It is not a coincidence that the SPGs motto is “Order out of Chaos.”

No article honoring Memorial Day is complete without referencing an invaluable article written by my friend and expert researcher, The Do Not Comply Guy, titled “ARE ALL WARS BANKERS WARS?” A must read for every American or global citizen touched by war.

I pray I am wrong on everything I just wrote, however, when you watch and carefully study this enemy as long as I have, and know their agenda, their behaviors become very predictable and repetitive.

If you are like me, you are asking, where the hell are our current Smedley Butlers? Sadly, the Smedley Butler types are no longer welcomed in our military. The SPGs saturating our government, with an emphasis on Trump, do not want courageous patriotic Oath keepers that love God, Family, Country, and the Constitution, they want cowardly yes men and women who do what they are told, not what is right, their Oath be damned.

Recently a dear friend and senior ranking member of the military sent a picture. He was administering the Oath and he had his phone in his left hand so he could use it as a cheat sheet, and not get the words wrong.

As disappointed as I was to see this, it was very telling, and confirms why we are here today. Why our Constitution is being shredded in front of us, why freedom is eroding and why evil and tyranny is taking over our country, and our military is taking a knee.

Those administering their Oath are not memorizing and adhering to their Oath and sadly, those receiving their Oath are following suit.

How can the Constitution of the United States be supported and defended, if those who administer and receive their Oaths do not take the time to memorize it, let alone, adhere to it?

The Oath is not long, and the words are empowering. Please see below:

“I, (state your name) do solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I bare truth faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely; without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter; So help me God.”

~ United States Marine Corps Officer Oath

The greatest way to remember and honor our patriots, who paid the ultimate sacrifice, as well as our Constitution, and beloved country, is to memorize their Oath, and adhere to it accordingly. I know this might be asking much, but once it is realized how threatened the future of our great Republic, freedom and Constitution is, you will think differently.

God Bless You, our Patriots, Families, Country, & the Constitution!