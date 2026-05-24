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Redeemed Dissident
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This has appeared over time with a few differences here and there, but the thrust of its content remains intact in each "version". The "author" is "unknown". I myself am the son of a career military man, who devoted his life's work first to the Navy and then to private military contractors (including Grumman & Raytheon) - he is 100% disabled and is experiencing dementia and has VA benefits to assist him in daily living in his home. I have lost friends and loved ones to all of the illegal conflicts undertaken by the U.S. Inc as a means of continuing the legacy of "All Wars Are Banker's Wars" and to see with open eyes that the sincere, honest, caring people (recognizing that there were a few real sociopaths who enjoyed killing and destruction) who have participated and subsequently been injured, killed or left for damaged goods by the things they endured "in service" meant well... They were deceived, as have been those who returned and have lived with what they experienced and witnessed in (mostly) silence. "Offense" is something we CHOOSE. I offer this as simply a restatement of something that rings true to me as one who, except for a change in the draft, would have had to choose Canada or Viet Nam (I had prior training & leadership preparation in Army ROTC in anticipation thinking it was an inevitable outcome Id face). I am thankful to have done neither, instead choosing slavery on the corporate plantation - another kind of deceit sold to us as our role in the emerging neo-feudal society for which we've all been bred and programmed and mind controlled to welcome as it arrives in its evil manifestation. Here's the text:

We are told to stand in silence today.

We are told to bow our heads.

We are told to wear the poppy and honour the fallen.

But nobody ever asks who sent them to fall.

The poppy is not just a flower.

It is the blooming of blood.

The entry wound of the bullet.

A ritual of memory designed to renew itself every generation.

A cycle that continues because we have never broken the spell behind it.

War has always been a blood sacrifice.

Not for freedom.

Not for land.

Not for peace.

But for the ledger.

Blood is the currency that resets collapsing economies.

And the bodies of young men are the bond that balances the books.

Look at the word infantry.

It means infant.

Not a sovereign man.

A child.

Legally held as property of the State.

On your birth certificate, you are recorded as an infant of the State.

When you do not claim your estate, the State becomes your parent.

And a parent has authority to send its child to war.

This is not patriotism.

This is administration.

This is why the courts are banks.

The judge is the trustee.

The prosecutor is the creditor.

The clerk is the accountant.

The body is the collateral.

The signature is the sacrifice.

The same signature that binds you into debt is the signature that stamped the military tag placed around the neck of the man who went to die. Dog tags, the dogs of war the Soul Diers.

And here is what they will never teach in any school.

In the world wars, 176 nations were involved.

Flags, uniforms, languages, borders.

But on paper, in trust law, in charter, in treaty, they were all owned by the Crown.

So who was at war with who?

There were no sides.

There were only children of the State

sent to slaughter each other

by the same creditor, so they forget, so they never claim their estates.

The Crown financed both sides.

The banks wrote the bonds.

The governments signed the contracts.

And the men died believing they were protecting their people.

This is not conspiracy.

This is structure.

This is administration of the human farm.

This is how time is reset.

This is how history is written and rewritten.

This is how memory is erased.

And I know this not only as knowledge

but through blood.

My own grandfather went to that war.

Ten men from his own family line went with him.

Brothers. Cousins. Kin.

Bound by the same songs, the same stories, the same soil.

Only he returned.

He came home bearing the silence of nine men who should have lived beside him into old age.

Nine wives left without husbands.

Children left fatherless.

The women forced to raise the next generation alone.

This was not an accident.

This is the method.

Remove the men, and the women stand unprotected and overburdened.

Remove the fathers, and the children turn to the State for authority.

Break the lineage, and you break memory.

Break memory, and you break sovereignty.

Break sovereignty, and you break time itself.

This is how a people are conquered

without ever being told they were conquered.

And then we are told to bow our heads at the cenotaph.

Cenotaph. Senate. Court.

A monument not of remembrance

but of contract.

The names carved in stone are not just memorials.

They are ledgers marked into the land.

A record of the debt paid in blood.

And we are instructed to stand in silence because silence is tacit acquiescence , the necessary consent.

The silence the ritual and bond.

But remembrance is not silence.

Remembrance is truth.

Our grandfathers were brave.

Their love was pure.

Their courage was beyond measure.

But the purpose they were given was a lie.

To honour the dead does not mean to obey the system that sacrificed them.

To honour the dead means to refuse the next offering.

The lawful Realme still exists.

The living man and living woman of the land still exist.

The Estate is still claimable.

The Crown only rules the unclaimed.

We honour the dead by claiming ourselves.

We honour the dead by protecting the living.

We honour the dead by saying:

Not again.

Not for banks.

Not for crowns.

Not for flags.

Not for lies called history.

They died believing they were saving us.

So now it is our turn to save them.

This is remembrance.

Remember them, remember who you are....

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1 reply by Larry Kaifesh
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
1d

well put

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