Memorial Day, A Day to Solemnly Remember and Honor All Those Who Paid the Ultimate Sacrifice
Let us remember & honor all those before us that paid the ultimate sacrifice, but equally important is that we do not support any more wars & memorials without just cause.
Consider this, the United States has been at war all of its existence minus 17 years, and 9-11 which cascaded into regime change in seven countries, bringing us to a war of choice in Iran today, which is deliberately being extended and escalated, was an inside job.
This is not just – This is evil!
On this Memorial Day and all others, it is essential that we remember and honor all those brave patriots who solemnly swore an Oath of office, resulting in them paying the ultimate sacrifice. May God bless their souls, comfort their families and loved ones, and ensure their sacrifice was not in vain.
After all we have been through and learned, we need to look at Memorial Day differently moving forward. Yes, we need to remember and honor all those before us that paid the ultimate sacrifice, but equally important is that we do not support any more wars and memorials without just cause.
What am talking about? I am talking about what we were told by Marine General Smedley Butler, the most decorated service member in our military, roughly a hundred years ago. General Butler made it clear, War is a Racket, and it always has been. It is a racket that benefits the very few at the top of finance, politics and industry at the expense of the very many, those wearing our Nation’s cloth who made the ultimate sacrifice, the innocent civilians caught in the cross fire and their families and loved ones whose lives will never be the same.
General Butler became an even greater hero after retiring from the military. He did this by making this information about wars known to anyone that would listen. His endless commitment to his Oath was confirmed. In the process, he became the sworn enemy of the very people who benefited from his service prior. The industry titans most against General Butler were the DuPont and Rockefeller families, as well as, Prescott Bush, the father and grandfather of two presidents and Robert Sterling Clark an heir to the Singer sewing machine fortune.
We now know these industry leaders are of the same camp as the current billionaire Epstein Class today, of which Trump is a member. These people are Satanic Pedophile Globalists (SPGs) aka Free Masons, Illuminate, Sabbateans, who use wars to make money. The money made from these wars goes to funding their dystopian New World Order (NWO), which consists of eliminating half of humanity (through war, famine and pandemics), and enslaving the other half in a digital concentration camp to serve them; they consider themselves the ruling class.
The SPGs have been behind virtually all wars going back to the Napoleonic Wars, when the Rothschilds funded both sides, the British and French, knowing they would make money no matter who won. This model did not go away, but instead, mastered and repeated through World War I, World War II, and now this war of choice with Iran.
The war of choice with Iran is deliberately being dragged on and will most certainly escalate leading to boots on the ground. This will result in the expansion of the war in the region and it likely going global, in other words, World War III.
Trump, a SPG, bailed out of his bankruptcies by the same Rothschilds funding these wars for profit and power was put in the White House to bring in the NWO. This radical change to the current world order requires as much chaos as possible to distract from their acts and intent.
The only thing more chaotic than war is war with famine and a pandemic, all of which are in the works. It is not a coincidence that the SPGs motto is “Order out of Chaos.”
No article honoring Memorial Day is complete without referencing an invaluable article written by my friend and expert researcher, The Do Not Comply Guy, titled “ARE ALL WARS BANKERS WARS?” A must read for every American or global citizen touched by war.
I pray I am wrong on everything I just wrote, however, when you watch and carefully study this enemy as long as I have, and know their agenda, their behaviors become very predictable and repetitive.
If you are like me, you are asking, where the hell are our current Smedley Butlers? Sadly, the Smedley Butler types are no longer welcomed in our military. The SPGs saturating our government, with an emphasis on Trump, do not want courageous patriotic Oath keepers that love God, Family, Country, and the Constitution, they want cowardly yes men and women who do what they are told, not what is right, their Oath be damned.
Recently a dear friend and senior ranking member of the military sent a picture. He was administering the Oath and he had his phone in his left hand so he could use it as a cheat sheet, and not get the words wrong.
As disappointed as I was to see this, it was very telling, and confirms why we are here today. Why our Constitution is being shredded in front of us, why freedom is eroding and why evil and tyranny is taking over our country, and our military is taking a knee.
Those administering their Oath are not memorizing and adhering to their Oath and sadly, those receiving their Oath are following suit.
How can the Constitution of the United States be supported and defended, if those who administer and receive their Oaths do not take the time to memorize it, let alone, adhere to it?
The Oath is not long, and the words are empowering. Please see below:
“I, (state your name) do solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I bare truth faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely; without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter; So help me God.”
~ United States Marine Corps Officer Oath
The greatest way to remember and honor our patriots, who paid the ultimate sacrifice, as well as our Constitution, and beloved country, is to memorize their Oath, and adhere to it accordingly. I know this might be asking much, but once it is realized how threatened the future of our great Republic, freedom and Constitution is, you will think differently.
God Bless You, our Patriots, Families, Country, & the Constitution!
This has appeared over time with a few differences here and there, but the thrust of its content remains intact in each "version". The "author" is "unknown". I myself am the son of a career military man, who devoted his life's work first to the Navy and then to private military contractors (including Grumman & Raytheon) - he is 100% disabled and is experiencing dementia and has VA benefits to assist him in daily living in his home. I have lost friends and loved ones to all of the illegal conflicts undertaken by the U.S. Inc as a means of continuing the legacy of "All Wars Are Banker's Wars" and to see with open eyes that the sincere, honest, caring people (recognizing that there were a few real sociopaths who enjoyed killing and destruction) who have participated and subsequently been injured, killed or left for damaged goods by the things they endured "in service" meant well... They were deceived, as have been those who returned and have lived with what they experienced and witnessed in (mostly) silence. "Offense" is something we CHOOSE. I offer this as simply a restatement of something that rings true to me as one who, except for a change in the draft, would have had to choose Canada or Viet Nam (I had prior training & leadership preparation in Army ROTC in anticipation thinking it was an inevitable outcome Id face). I am thankful to have done neither, instead choosing slavery on the corporate plantation - another kind of deceit sold to us as our role in the emerging neo-feudal society for which we've all been bred and programmed and mind controlled to welcome as it arrives in its evil manifestation. Here's the text:
We are told to stand in silence today.
We are told to bow our heads.
We are told to wear the poppy and honour the fallen.
But nobody ever asks who sent them to fall.
The poppy is not just a flower.
It is the blooming of blood.
The entry wound of the bullet.
A ritual of memory designed to renew itself every generation.
A cycle that continues because we have never broken the spell behind it.
War has always been a blood sacrifice.
Not for freedom.
Not for land.
Not for peace.
But for the ledger.
Blood is the currency that resets collapsing economies.
And the bodies of young men are the bond that balances the books.
Look at the word infantry.
It means infant.
Not a sovereign man.
A child.
Legally held as property of the State.
On your birth certificate, you are recorded as an infant of the State.
When you do not claim your estate, the State becomes your parent.
And a parent has authority to send its child to war.
This is not patriotism.
This is administration.
This is why the courts are banks.
The judge is the trustee.
The prosecutor is the creditor.
The clerk is the accountant.
The body is the collateral.
The signature is the sacrifice.
The same signature that binds you into debt is the signature that stamped the military tag placed around the neck of the man who went to die. Dog tags, the dogs of war the Soul Diers.
And here is what they will never teach in any school.
In the world wars, 176 nations were involved.
Flags, uniforms, languages, borders.
But on paper, in trust law, in charter, in treaty, they were all owned by the Crown.
So who was at war with who?
There were no sides.
There were only children of the State
sent to slaughter each other
by the same creditor, so they forget, so they never claim their estates.
The Crown financed both sides.
The banks wrote the bonds.
The governments signed the contracts.
And the men died believing they were protecting their people.
This is not conspiracy.
This is structure.
This is administration of the human farm.
This is how time is reset.
This is how history is written and rewritten.
This is how memory is erased.
And I know this not only as knowledge
but through blood.
My own grandfather went to that war.
Ten men from his own family line went with him.
Brothers. Cousins. Kin.
Bound by the same songs, the same stories, the same soil.
Only he returned.
He came home bearing the silence of nine men who should have lived beside him into old age.
Nine wives left without husbands.
Children left fatherless.
The women forced to raise the next generation alone.
This was not an accident.
This is the method.
Remove the men, and the women stand unprotected and overburdened.
Remove the fathers, and the children turn to the State for authority.
Break the lineage, and you break memory.
Break memory, and you break sovereignty.
Break sovereignty, and you break time itself.
This is how a people are conquered
without ever being told they were conquered.
And then we are told to bow our heads at the cenotaph.
Cenotaph. Senate. Court.
A monument not of remembrance
but of contract.
The names carved in stone are not just memorials.
They are ledgers marked into the land.
A record of the debt paid in blood.
And we are instructed to stand in silence because silence is tacit acquiescence , the necessary consent.
The silence the ritual and bond.
But remembrance is not silence.
Remembrance is truth.
Our grandfathers were brave.
Their love was pure.
Their courage was beyond measure.
But the purpose they were given was a lie.
To honour the dead does not mean to obey the system that sacrificed them.
To honour the dead means to refuse the next offering.
The lawful Realme still exists.
The living man and living woman of the land still exist.
The Estate is still claimable.
The Crown only rules the unclaimed.
We honour the dead by claiming ourselves.
We honour the dead by protecting the living.
We honour the dead by saying:
Not again.
Not for banks.
Not for crowns.
Not for flags.
Not for lies called history.
They died believing they were saving us.
So now it is our turn to save them.
This is remembrance.
Remember them, remember who you are....
well put