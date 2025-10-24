This article was originally published on HenryMakow.com on 23 Oct 2025 and does an excellent job at identifying just three areas we can boycott for significant results. I know many ask, what can we do … well here it is.

“We could put an end to ninety percent of our nation’s troubles very easily through economic boycott. Yet we lack the resolve, the intelligence, and the fortitude to even do that.

Let’s look at only three out of the hundreds of industries where this applies: medicine, entertainment, and education.”

by Mike Stone

It seems like only yesterday that we heard about a 14-year-old Scottish girl who was forced to defend her little sister from an African would-be rapist.

Now we’re hearing that an African invader in Dublin, Ireland raped a 10-year-old White girl. In response, Irish men have taken to the street, setting cars ablaze and hurling bottles at a local “migrant” hotel. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/dublin-rises-irish-citizens-explode-wrath-after-algerian/

Feminized men all across America are looking at the actions of those Irishmen and smirking.

“A lot of good that’ll do,” they say, as they slouch in front of the boob tube, stuffing their face with pizza and watching football, or worse, pornography. But isn’t throwing bottles better than sitting on your fat ass and doing nothing? At least the men of Ireland are doing something.

Non-white invaders are beating, raping, and murdering women and children multiple times a day all across the U.S. and nobody gives a flying leap.

Some people do. Some of you reading this probably do. But the vast majority of American men couldn’t care less.

And here’s the kicker: American men haven’t reached the point where throwing bottles is their only option. They could put an end to ninety percent of our nation’s troubles very easily through economic boycott. Yet they lack the resolve, the intelligence, and the fortitude to even do that.

Let’s look at only three out of the hundreds of industries where this applies: medicine, entertainment, and education.

The medical industry just spent the last five years lying to everyone on earth about a non-existent virus and injecting people with a deadly and fake vaccine. Millions of people are now dead because of that and millions more are crippled. However, doctors, nurses and hospitals laughed all the way to the bank, reaping billions of dollars for their efforts. Yet how many American men continue to see their fraudulent family doctor, pay for prescriptions and insurance, and visit hospitals? Virtually all of them.

The entertainment industry has made it clear that they loathe and detest the people that make up middle America. They helped the medical industry push their deadly and fake vaccine, and they’ve spent decades poisoning the minds of their audiences with filth. Yet how many American men continue to buy movie tickets, attend sporting events, and pay for cable televsion and streaming services? Virtually all of them.

The education system has poisoned the minds of our most innocent and vulnerable citizens - our children - for years. They, too, played a hand in pushing the virus hoax. And they’ve pushed every form of sickness imaginable onto our children: homosexuality, trannyism, beastiality, you name it. Yet how many American men continue to send their children to these sick and twisted indoctrination centers? Virtually all of them.

Those are only three examples out of hundreds of industries that are poisoning the country. All three of them support and assist the non-white invasion of American. All three of them hate God, hate Christianity, and hate White people. All three of them have blood on their hands. Yet American men refuse to boycott any of them. America’s fall lies squarely on the shoulders of American men.

So if you’re going to ask me about the men of Ireland throwing bottles, I’ll take them over the fat, lazy and useless men that make up this country any day.

By the way, it’s worth noting that the 14-year-old Scottish girl who defended her little sister from a rapist, and the men of Ireland who took to the streets in response to the rape of a 10-year-old girl, have been attacked and arrested by local police. Just like we’ve seen here in the rare cases where a White man stands up to defend himself or his family.

But there’s no crime in boycotting oppressors. Until it becomes illegal, the act of boycotting is the easiest and most powerful solution to our country’s problems. Don’t hold your breath waiting for weak and pathetic American men to embrace it.

Mike Stone is the author of the new book How to Meet and Attract Girls . . . and Why You Shouldn’t and Teen Boy’s Success Book: the Ultimate Self-Help Book for Boys; Everything You Need to Know to Become a Man

