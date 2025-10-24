ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
3mEdited

Yes, boycotting is a good way to fight back effectively. I have withdrawn from "medicine, entertainment, and education" as much as possible. Have done that over the last 45 years. Basic tenet of Christ's teaching is 'be not conformed to this world system.

Back in about 2018, an Independent School District in my area public school districts for K through 12 education, fired a speech pathologist for the school district because she declined to sign a pledge that she would “not boycott Israel during the term of the contract” and that she would not take any action that is “intended to penalize, inflict economic harm on, or limit commercial relations with Israel.”

The ISD employee filed a federal lawsuit against the school district and I think I heard that she won her lawsuit but not sure about that.

That was clearly a violation of her First Amendment protections and was clearly and unconstitutional policy of the School District.

Even some state universities appear to have, or had, similar policies. There were some student protests of a large state university regarding that "agreement/contract" in that specific case and the university cracked down on their protest assembly and the students were said to be "anti-Semitic."

This kind of thing has been going on in the USA for many years.

I think the COVID PLANdemic has pretty much set in motion the USA total economic collapse (recessiion - depression) and that condition will automatically cause the people to withdraw withhold consent and stop buying for "services" in the "medicine, entertainment, and education" sectors of the economy.

(Good News -- People in UK held an "anti-immigration protest" and some say there were over a million protestors.)

________

Saint Paul's letter to the Romans

Romans 12:2

And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good and acceptable, and perfect will of God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture