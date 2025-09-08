If people don’t recognize their is a war being waged against them, it’s going to be very hard for them be victorious.

Only when the majority awaken to this enemy and their sinister intentions, will we be able to save freedom and the country.

I recently conducted a brief ZoomCast with Carmen Cavazos and Andy Valadez of the esteemed Saturday Menudo Club discussing the Omniwar.

The ZoomCast is the introduction to the presentation I will be giving at the Saturday Menudo Club referenced above.

In the presentation, I will address the enemy in depth and more importantly, what we must do to be vitorious in this Omniwar.

Please find the link to the ZoomCast below:

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1B8buxcUWs/

I look forward to seeing you all soon.

God Speed,

Larry



