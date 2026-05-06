“Iran is conducting something – and it’s not just criminal – it’s criminal for sure, but it’s desperate and destructive, this blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.”

~ Secretary of State Marco Rubio

As the US enforces a Naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio made remarks to the press on May 5, 2026 regarding the war in Iran. His comments were very telling, contradictive, untrue, and ridiculous.

What was most telling and contradicting, was how the US Naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz was working so well. Rubio said, “The blockade alone is costing Iran as much as $500 million a day in lost revenue. Ninety percent of total Iranian trade has been halted, causing permanent damage to Iran’s oil infrastructure as wells are forced to shut in.”

The same time he was bragging about the success of the US Naval blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, he was calling the Iranian blockade on the same choke point, as criminal, desperate, and destructive. Does he not realize they have the same effect? What ship is going to pass through a US Naval blockade on Iran, while Iran is blockading the Strait of Hormuz itself, when 15-20 vessels to date have been attacked and/or damaged?

Rubio amplified Trump’s comments that the US holds all the cards, however, are the ones, reportedly trying desperately to find a way to get the Strait of Hormuz to be open. Rubio went on and said, “Our preference is for these straits to be opened to the way they’re supposed to be open, back to the way it was: Anyone can use it, no mines in the water, nobody paying tolls.”

In other words, he is saying the US wants the Strait of Hormuz opened to the way it was before the US and Israel started this war of choice with a premeditated bombing barrage hitting thousands of targets to include civilian structures resulting in thousands of civilian deaths.

Even with this information combined with Trump’s boasting about the “total destruction” of the Iranian military and economic infrastructure, and continued threats of further annihilation if Iran does not meet demands for a new deal – Rubio tried to say the US actions are defensive.

When asked by a reporter “There are lawmakers from both parties who claim the blockade is an act of war. What do you say to that?” Rubio responded, “We have a blockade because they shut down the straits.” Ignoring the fact that the only reason Iran shut down the strait was that they were attacked preemptively by the US and Israel during negotiations.

This attack aimed at regime change is an illegal war of choice, is not supported by the American people, it was not authorized by Congress as required by Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution and the 1973 War Powers Act, and it is a grave violation of international law.

During remarks, Rubio suggested Iran check themselves before they wreck themselves, a phrase credited to rapper, Ice Cube. It would have been funny, if the entire scenario were not so dangerous and evil.

We were told Operation Epic Fury, the bombing of the Iranian sites to include the nuclear facilities, which were totally obliterated in June of 2025 during Operation Midnight Hammer, is over and Project Freedom has commenced.

Project Freedom’s goal is to rescue approximately 23,000 civilians from 87 different countries trapped inside of the Persian Gulf due to the blockades. However, Trump has now put Project Freedom on hold, saying he hopes to finalize a deal with Iran in the next 48 hours.

Do not count on it friends. The writing is on the wall, there will most likely be an incident that will result in a dramatic escalation of force to include troops on the ground. Just this morning, Dana Perino, on Fox News, said, “Sometimes when you’re starting to try and see peace, the light at the end of the tunnel, is when someone might make a miscalculation, especially on the Iranian’s part.” This was classic spoon-feeding for the masses to be prepared for an event blamed on Iran to cause an escalation of this war, to include a false flag attack, bombing of a US ship or commercial vessel, or a collapse during negotiations.

It is hard to see any agreement that will work considering the US will continue to push for Iran to forgo its nuclear ambition and turn over their enriched uranium. When the Iranians say no to both, this will likely result in the US attempting to seize the nearly 22,000 pounds of enriched uranium by putting boots on the ground.

If not one of these scenarios, most certainly Trump will come up with an excuse to extend and escalate this war. According to market researchers, if this war continues, by May 30, 2026, gas could be over $5 a gallon and if it goes until July 4, 2026, it could reach over $6.50 a gallon. This would result in higher prices for virtually everything.

It should be to clear to all by now, this war is just another tool to help the Satanic, Pedophile Globalists, predominately but not exclusively, Zionist Ashkenazis, usher in the evil and dystopian New World Order, in which economic collapse is necessary. Additionally, it is well known that those behind the NWO want to lower population and war, pandemics and famine are all great facilitators in culling the herd.

If you are wondering how all these brazen, illegal and acts of tyranny could be taking place when we have a military that should be addressing these issues ensuring our Constitution is supported and defended, wonder no more.

Our troops are great, but those in the senior ranks will not be promoted unless they capitulate to tyranny and ignore their Oath.

Consider the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) General Dan “Raisin” Caine, who I have targeted in the past for good reason. He is the poster child of the timorous military yes men, a petite man, with a soft chin and gentle voice who regurgitates programmed, predictable group think talking points, in order to support tyranny, treason and go against his sworn Oath.

His appointment was based on his willingness to do what he was told, not what was right or what his Oath demanded. He is no General George Patton; those types are persona non grata in our military today and have been for some time.

To understand how Raisin became the CJCS, consider this crazy coincidence (which do not exist) on 9-11, the inside job by our own government, he was part of the Washington, D.C. Air National Guard’s 121st Fighter Squadron. His unit got the call on 9-11, and he was one of the pilots that flew the mission to take down any potential dangerous aircraft over the skies of Washington DC, to include Flight 93 that was reportedly “taken” down in Shanksville, PA by its passengers.

The path Raisin took has even more anomalies that are disturbing, and telling. Obviously, being an Air National Guard pilot in Washington DC on 9-11, gave him an in-depth perspective as to what took place, during this inside job and act of treason.

He has lied about the inside job of 9-11 since day one, which confirms, he is unprincipled and will do whatever he is told, not what is right. This is exactly the type of person tyrants like Trump want around him unprincipled traitors.

Raisin left the military then went on to serve as the Associate Director for Military Affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency from 2021 to 2024. He had to come back on active duty to serve as the CJCS.

He is the only CJCS who spent his career as an Air National Guard Officer. He is the only CJCS who was not a four star general prior. Additionally, Raisin did not meet the traditional legal requirements of having served as a service chief or combatant commander; therefore, Trump utilized a waiver to nominate him.

There is a reason, Trump went through all this to nominate Raisin as the CJCS and it was not because he was committed to his Oath and fighting for right and freedom, in fact it was the exact opposite.

If you ever want to know whom are the most despicable and unprincipled members in our government, look at who Trump, a Satanic Pedophile Globalist Zionist, pushing the evil NWO praises the most. Raisin is up there.

*There is a chance, both governments, and those around the globe are all aligned together against we the people, we will know soon enough.

God help us!