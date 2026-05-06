ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
18h

Can’t argue a single point made!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry Kaifesh
Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
18h

Moth Korea has nuclear weapons why hasn't Trump gone after him. They imprison Bible believers. I mean he has become the favourite of American Christianity

Reply
Share
5 replies by Larry Kaifesh and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry Kaifesh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture