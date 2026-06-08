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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
1d

100% and well documented proof that this agenda is very old, multifaceted, pervasive and EVIL.

God help us to create the spark that will help awaken our younger generations.

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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
1d

Damn straight. Bravo. Many thanks. I began my elementary teaching career in 1970 and could see this pernicious trend taking over the vocabulary of administrators as they gave their staffs direction. Took it for 6 years in two systems. Left it but really miss those 10-12 year olds.

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