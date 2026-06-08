The evidence is overwhelming, our test scores are plummeting, our children can’t read, write, or do math, they are ignorant on civics and history and are more depressed, anxious and unhappy than ever. Our politicians talk about fixes but those who control them designed the system this way to fail our children, so the despicable politicians will do nothing but provide empty rhetoric.

~ Brock Chisholm,

The first Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) - 1948

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A Look at the Education System from the Inside

As many of you may know, after retiring from the Marine Corps after roughly 30 years of service, I took a position as the Commandant of a military academy within Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the third largest school district in the country, at the time. Due to the mass exodus of people from the city of Chicago and state of Illinois, which is being used as a prototype for they dystopian government of the New World Order (NWO) the smart and able have left the city and state, resulting in CPS dropping to the fourth largest district in the country today.

It had become clear, after seven combat tours to the Middle East after the attacks of 9-11, that it was an inside job, and that the enemy was hiding from within, working to destroy the country and freedom around the world in order to usher in the evil NWO. I knew those behind this evil, were using the entire education system to go after the children, to destroy the foundation of the country. I went into the hellhole to see just how bad it was and if there was anything, I could do to help fix it from the inside.

There were countless programs and policies implemented to ensure the education system failed our children, such as Critical Race Theory, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Social Emotional Learning, the promotion and advocating for LGBTQ+ initiatives by the counselors, and the fact that discipline and suspensions were strongly discouraged. Additionally, there was an immense effort to graduate every student, education be damned.

This relentless push to get the students out the door on graduation was not for the student’s benefit, for the consequences were devastating, this was to prop up the failing school district with a deceptive and fraudulent graduation rate.

While I was there, only 26 percent of CPS 11th-graders could read and do math at grade level, according to the Illinois Report Card data, and yet in October of 2021 the district proudly announced that 84 percent of students graduated from CPS in 2021 – a new record high.

It should be no surprise to anyone that Jesse Sharkey, the leader of the Chicago Teachers Union at the time, was a certified member of the International Socialist Organization before the group dissolved over internal scandals (more on the role of socialism/communism on the destruction of a country, later in the article).

Please note that CPS is one of the worst districts in the country, and that there are many others working hard to be successful, in spite of the system, committed to harming our most precious gift and hope for the future, our children. Additionally, in CPS there are good teachers, just as in all the districts across the country, but they have to fight hard to do their job in a system designed to fail. Teaching is one of the most important jobs that exists, it is not the independent teachers, or districts I am attacking, but the system itself, which must be taken on from all levels.

The problems mentioned above, are not isolated to CPS, new data from the Stanford Educational Opportunity Project shows test scores in reading and math have been dropping for over 12 years across ALL 50 STATES. This disaster did not start with the lockdowns. It was happening for years. Over 83% of schools were already losing ground in math before 2020. High School seniors’ reading proficiency reached all-time lows. Only 33% of high schoolers are prepared for college-level math. The gap between top and bottom performers is widening in 49 states, especially in failing urban districts that are pushing the deliberately destructive policies.

As for my time in CPS, from day one, I was fighting with administrators, teachers, military instructors, counselors and social workers based on their adherence to this harmful system, as I encouraged them to “F” the system and do what was right. I expected indoctrinated teachers, counselors, and administrators to fall in line with these sinister and damaging policies, but not military instructors.

Of all the military instructors, I worked with, only one showed courage and conviction to think on his own and do what was right. All the others blindly and cowardly followed the destructive policies; to include taking the jab themselves while also encouraging students to do the same! It was very disappointing; sadly, we have seen similar conduct with our active duty forces. Courageous critical thinking is extremely rare and will be the end of us, if we do not change this soon.

Turns out, I was fired by Pedro Martinez, a real piece of work, and CEO of CPS for providing informed consent on the COVID jab, when he wanted to give the entire district the day off so families could take their 5-11 year olds to get vaccinated and boosted. I do not think I have to remind anyone at this point, that this is not only child abuse; it was an accomplice to genocide.

I encouraged the cadets and parents to hold off taking the jab or booster until they talked to their doctors about the government data found on the Open VAERS web site, which at the time in 2021 had over 18,000 deaths, as a result of the jab, and which was only 1% of the real number due to underreporting’s. That day I was fired, was one of the proudest of my life – but WE STILL NEED JUSTICE!

Creators of the Education System

The evil folks who created the education system, control the politicians, and do not want smart, creative, curious, and critical thinking young people, asking questions about the failed system, social injustices, and attacks on the Constitution. They want ignorant young people, barely able to read and write and ignorant on civics. They designed the system to create good little dependent worker bees that are constantly working to survive, are non-readers, writers, nor critical thinkers able to ask questions, making them easier to control through propaganda.

These people, you can call them the billionaire Epstein Class, or Satanic Pedophile Globalists which are predominately but not exclusively Zionist Ashkenazis aka Illuminati, Freemasons or Sabbateans, they are primarily the same. These people are evil and their goal is to destroy America and sovereignty across the globe for an immoral NWO with a one-world government and one-world religion - Satanism.

They plan to achieve their goal by destroying half of humanity, think War, Pandemics, and Famine, and to enslave the other half in a digital concentration camp, think Operation Stargate, Palantir and Data Centers, that will serve them, they consider are the ruling class. In other words, these people are the most horrific people in the history of the world and need to be completely exposed through truth and transparency, so they can face deserved justice. Think of those committing horrendous crimes in the Epstein Files, most notably Trump, and those behind COVID, 9-11, and most every war and chaotic event going back centuries.

The Deliberate and Destructive Dumbing Down of America

No discussion on the destructiveness of our education system can begin or end without talking about Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt (1930–2022). Iserbyt was an American educator, author, and policy critic best known for her book The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America, first published in September of 1999.

In the book, Iserbyt explains how systemic changes to the American public education system are being used to eliminate the influences of a child’s parents, and mold the child into a member of the proletariat in preparation for a socialist-collectivist world of the future. She identifies how these changes originated from plans formulated primarily by the Andrew Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Education and Rockefeller General Education Board, and details the psychological methods used to implement and effect the changes.

Iserbyt became a vocal critic of the maliciousness of the education system going back to the mid 1970’s. Her warnings were justified in 1979 when the Department of Education (DOE) was created under Carter, giving the Federal Government more central control over education, to which the results have been catastrophic, in spite of Iserbyt serving as Senior Policy Advisor in the DOE during President Reagan’s Administration in the 1980s.

Per-pupil spending from the DOE has increased by over 245% since the 1970s and all we have to show for it is plummeting standards. As the DOE fleeced the American public, recent graduates continued to be less prepared to enter universities than the year before.

Sadly, the sinister intent to use education to create a dependent, obedient, easy to control dumbed down class of people goes back to the beginning of the 20th century.

Iserbyt had these insightful and invaluable words to say about the education system during an interview in the early 1980s:

“If you want to move a country from a free individualistic economy, to a planned economy, you have to do it through the schools. You have to dumb down and brainwash, change the attitudes and values you have to completely social engineer [the minds of the children]. Many teachers know what I am talking about.”

“In 1934 after WWI, there were educators, many of them, going back and forth to Russia admiring the new system in Russia, the Communistic System, and they wanted to put it here in the United States. So the Carnegie Corporation that was always been involved to try to get us into a world government after the League of Nations in 1917, they still had this goal and of course World Government would be Communist. It is really International Socialism that is what Lenin called it.”

“You can go back to the early part of the century when the Rockefeller Foundation and the Carnegie Corporation were deeply involved in education. It was decided then that Carnegie would deal with the international part and Rockefeller domestic.”

“They [The Carnegie Corporation in 1934] commissioned the American Historical Association to put together a study of the Social Studies. They came up with a lot of volumes … conclusions and recommendations for the Social Studies … [One of them] called for changing the United States through the schools, from a free individualist economy to a socialist collectivized planned economy in the New World Order.”

“From that time on the Carnegie Corporation consistently, without any hesitation, did not run into any obstruction, poured its tax exempt money, which we make possible for them to have, into changing American education.”

“In 1945 Alger Hiss was deeply involved with the Carnegie Corporation. He was an accused Soviet agent. They did not get him on it, but did get him on liable, but most people do think, Albert Hiss, he was a Soviet agent.”

“They [Rockefeller Foundation and Carnegie Corporation] were very instrumental in getting the Elementary and Secondary Education Act passed [The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965] … which changed education from knowledge content-based academics to performance based behavior. From that time on … they are training little worker bees.”

“At that time we had a general, Brock Chisholm a Canadian general psychiatrist who was a very close friend of Alger Hiss and he gave a speech in 1945 to the World Heath Organization, which basically recommended getting rid of the conscious. He said we would do it through the schools, we would retrain the teachers, to be little psychiatrists [Think Governor Pritzker of Illinois who recently signed a bill for schools to start annual mental health screenings starting in 2027] … the average American educator, at that time, was not about in 1945 to even listen to something like that. Nothing happened until again, another water shed year, 1965 when The Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) passed. We moved then from academics to behavior change and the behavior science teacher education program was funded.”

“Congressman John Ashbrook who died unfortunately, he spelled it all out … he told the whole Congress exactly what it [ESEA] was. He said it is an international system that they are looking at. They are going to change the behavior of the children, they are going to change the teachers training they are going to do everything. He told them everything.”

“They passed that in 1965, the teachers were retrained in all of these horrible programs; by 1968 the money had gone into all these programs to get rid of the conscious … basically … drug education … sex education … critical thinking education – Red Flag! You don’t have reading education, writing education, math education … when you see education hanging on the end of something … that means watch it, because … I have never seen one of those programs that was based on absolutes, right and wrong.”

“With the reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act it was nothing but brainwashing. You hear standards and accountability, flexibility … the goal has nothing to do with academics, it’s about building little worker bees, to have the right attitudes towards internationalism, giving up our sovereignty, the needs of the group over the individual.”

“I’ve seen a very interesting article in the early 1970s about getting rid of the teaching of American history … we are not going to talk about George Washington anymore, we are going to focus on the world because we have to get these world minded students or else they are going to rebel. If you want to put Americans under a global management system, be very careful you don’t teach them the Constitution, the Bill of Rights. Don’t let them have any history because they are going to object when this system is taken away from them.

“You could take the Constitution away from the American people right now [this in the 1980s] and they wouldn’t care because they don’t even know what it is and that it protects their rights.”

“The reading problem, if you are so dumb downed if you can’t read, I’ve always said you can’t defend yourself, you can’t do anything, you’re really at a tremendous loss, you’re totally handicapped, worse than losing both legs if you can’t read. They can take you right through the schools, 12 years without reading, just total brainwashing through visual, a lot of visual aids now with technology.”

“The dumbing down was absolutely deliberate and you don’t even have to go through all of these documents that I have in my book. Just ask yourself why is it that last week the Senate voted and the House on the reauthorization of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act … it’s a hundred billion dollars a year… We are at the bottom of the list internationally academically and we are spending a hundred billion a year.”

Do not believe the Lies by our Government and Media on why our Test Scores are Plummeting

They report that the American education system is experiencing a learning recession, with reading and math scores hitting their lowest levels in decades, based on issues like chronic underfunding, a massive teacher shortage, and hyper-standardization have left students struggling to meet basic proficiency levels and graduate prepared for the workforce. THESE EXCUSES ARE ALL LIES.

God bless Charlotte Iserbyt for having the courage, intellect, and commitment to truth to provide the real answer for the dumbing down of America – it’s deliberate, just as her book title makes clear, The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America.

Iserbyt has been a vocal critical of the failing education system going back to the 1970s! Through her research, she made it clear; the education system was being used by these ominous people to intentionally disable the minds of students, robbing them of the tools needed to fight against their desire to create a wicked NWO.

Iserbyt, through her book, analysis, and reporting exposed how American social engineers have systematically gone about destroying the intellect of millions of American children for the purpose of leading the American people into a socialist world government controlled by behavioral and social scientist.

These social scientists work for the most evil group of people the world has known the billionaire Epstein Class, or Satanic Pedophile Globalists, which are predominately, but not exclusively Zionist Ashkenazis aka Illuminati, Freemasons, or Sabbateans.

One of the interesting insights revealed by Iserbyt’s documents is how the social engineers use a deliberately created education “crisis” to move their agenda forward by offering radical reforms that are sold to the public as fixing the crisis—which they never do. The new reforms simply set the stage for the next crisis, which provides the pretext for the next move forward. This is the Hegelian Dialectical process at work once again showing its ugly and evil face.

These people have done this across the spectrum, whether it be a false flag terrorist attack like 9-11, a deceitful lie like climate change, or the deliberate crashing of the economy today with 39 trillion in debt and a costly war of choice in Iran to finish the collapse. All of these events are orchestrated, never organic and used to bring on their tyrannical NWO.

These bastards can’t go to hell fast enough, and, I’m being nice!

Summary / Conclusion

The American education system is failing our most precious gift and hope for our future, our children. This is not by accident, this is deliberate, by design, and not the result of some obscure reason, like teacher shortages.

The billionaire Epstein Class, the Satanic Pedophile Globalists which are predominately but not exclusively Zionist Ashkenazis aka Illuminati, Freemasons or Sabbateans, are committed to destroying America and freedom around the world in order to usher in their malevolent NWO.

They know smart children who are curious, courageous, principled, able to read, write, do math and are knowledgeable of civics, the Constitution, and American history, would never support their malevolent NWO! So they are doing everything they can to neuter our children mentally make them dependent, cowardly and ignorant. These people are a special type of evil that deserves a special type of justice.

Let us not forget the role of Socialism/Communism in their effort to create a NWO. Communism was never designed to be a system for the people, but for the rulers.

We have learned that the Rothschilds, key Satanic Pedophile Globalists pushing the NWO through their death grip on banking and finance, reached Karl Marx and appear to be the driving force behind the sinful creation of Communism. According to a display at the British Museum in London, there were two checks made payable to Karl Marx, during the time he was writing the Communist Manifesto. The checks came from Nathan Rothschild.

Trump on top of coming from a privileged bloodline with nefarious ties, was bailed out by the Rothschild’s in the 1990s when he owed more than $4 billion to over 70 banks and had $800 million personally guaranteed by his own assets. It is not a coincidence, that Trump was installed in the White House to push the foul NWO agenda, it was another orchestrated event by evil.

“Communism” is not a movement of the downtrodden, masses but used by power-seeking billionaires in order to gain control over the world. First by establishing socialist governments in the various nations and then consolidating them all through a ‘Great Merger’ into an all-powerful world Socialist Super-State probably under the auspices of the United Nations.”

~ Gary Allen

Author of the book, None Dare Call it a Conspiracy (1971)

Many ask how could this small group of Satanic Pedophile Globalists pushing the NWO become so powerful. First, they have been at it for a very long time, going back to Nimrod and the Tower of Babel. Secondly, through millennia, they have learned things in the mystery schools, they have kept secret, and these secrets have helped advance their agenda. Lastly, they took over the key nodes of power, particularly banking and finance, where they could print money at the cost of ink and paper allowing them to buy virtually everyone off.

The Rothschilds, for example, were behind the creation of the Central Banks, mastered the art of financing both sides of wars which they helped instigate, and created corrupt fractional reserve banking. It is not a coincidence that most every person and country around the globe is in debt to this fraudulent and life sucking system.

These people want to control all aspects of our lives, so virtually, nothing happens organically and most everything is orchestrated, this includes our elections. As I have said before, the closest we will ever get to a fair election would require: 1) Same one day voting, 2) Voter IDs, 3) Mail in ballots only in extreme cases, 4) No machines, 5) Paper ballots only, 6) Paper ballots counted at the end of the day in public. Sadly, we are miles away, because of this, only those refusing to think critically, would believe we have fair elections. We don’t, we have selections.

We are told Zohran Mamdani, a Communist Muslim, who never had a full time job prior, won the election for Mayor of NYC. Are you kidding? Even in NYC, that would not happen, but remember the Satanic Pedophile Globalists are orchestrate most everything and are committed to using Communism to destroy the country. They will continue to use the corrupt election process to select and place their people in office. NYC is the prototype for Communist rule but it is not the last and it is collapsing right before our eyes, exactly as planned.

Now we have Graham Platner, a self-proclaimed Communist running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat in Maine to unseat Susan Collins. He is a horrendous candidate, but is being propped up because he has proven he will do what he is told not what is right. And, great candidates like Thomas Massie who pushed to have the Epstein Files released had $35 million from the billionaire Epstein Class / Satanic Pedophile Globalists, of which Trump is a member, take him out in his last election. See how they work?

Plan on seeing more Communist candidates being propped up by the Satanic Pedophile Globalists, because again, their goal is to destroy America and freedom around the world and Communism is one of the tools of choice.

Please also note and never forget, both parties work together in the form of a uni-party behind the scenes. This is why nothing every changes whoever gets elected, more wars more debt, more taxes, less freedoms and no one is ever held accountable. Sound about right?

The billionaire Epstein Class / Satanic Pedophile Globalists cannot survive the truth, so let’s let it rip! This nightmare ends, when we wake up the masses to their evil agenda!

God help us!