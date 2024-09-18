It should be alarming to all Americans that the federal government has been weaponized against American’s who don’t support the dangerous ideas of the evil globalists, committed to destroying America for a dystopian one world government.

The Heritage Foundation has done an excellent job providing several examples of the weaponization, which can be found by clicking Here.

It's been reported that the FBI is nothing more than the police arm for the corrupt Democrat Party. For further confirmation on this claim, please click Here.

Sadly, the weaponization of our federal government is worse and more thorough than ever imagined. For more information on this, please click Here.

To truth and transparency, the fuel for a civilized society!