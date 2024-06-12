The Orchestrated and Facilitated Invasion by the Biden Administration from our Southern Border and Direct Flights:

Biden, on day one in the White House, signed numerous executive orders, ranging from terminating the construction of the border wall, to rolling back the interior immigration enforcement priorities put in place by the previous administration. Essentially, Biden opened the border and invited in, millions of illegal aliens, terrorists, and fighting age males from nefarious countries around the globe, many which would like to cause harm to America.

Under Biden’s watch, we know at least 7.2 million illegal aliens have crossed the southwest border, a number greater than the population of 36 individual states. New York is the number one destination for these illegal aliens, and it is not by accident.

New York’s Democrat politicians benefit from this massive invasion based on the fact that the Census is based on simple headcounts of people, to include illegal aliens, not just citizens. This shifts political power and money to the states and Congressional districts with the highest number of illegal aliens.

In short, the busloads coming in from the southern border offset the moving vans exiting the city carrying New Yorkers in search of better places to live. Same could be said for California, Illinois and New Jersey, all deep blue states, losing people in droves as they vote with their feet to find better governed states to live.

New York, for example, lost over 400,000 people in the last three years, and they are being replaced by illegal aliens dependent on the city for shelter, food, health care and everything else.

You would think they would recognize this trend would ultimately bankrupt and destroy the city, state and country, but that is their goal. In fact, this is all part of a sinister plan being carried out by the globalists, those that want to destroy America in order to usher in a one world dystopian government.

Wayne Root, a classmate of Obama at Columbia, talks about this at length through several writings. Wayne said it was something they learned at Columbia and it’s called the Cloward-Piven Plan to Destroy America. He goes on to state, “The plan was actually simple - get everyone possible in America on welfare, food stamps and a hundred other government welfare programs. Get so many on the government dole that the economy is overwhelmed, destroyed and collapses under the weight of the exploding national debt.”

Sound familiar? Just in case you haven’t been able to keep up, due to the speed of its growth, the national debt is currently over 34 trillion dollars and rising by the second! Our Founding Father's fear has come true: Federal debt burden now is the greatest threat to the U.S. economy, national security and social stability. National debt is now 123% of gross domestic product. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects that, under current law, it will increase to 192% by 2053.

We have learned also that the globalist operated United Nations is budgeting millions of dollars to help illegal aliens invade America. They will do so with the help of 248 named non-governmental organizations. In the end, it is the American tax payer that are paying for their own demise, as the United States is the biggest donor to the United Nations.

In the last three and a half years, we have seen a massive invasion at our southern border, under the Biden administration, while at the same time, the American people have been told by this administration that the border is secure. There is no way around it, this administration has lied directly to the American people on this critical issue, sadly, this is now the norm.

To make matters worse, Biden and his Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have refused to publicly identify the dozens of U.S. international airports for which it has approved direct flights from abroad for certain illegal aliens.

At least 386,000 illegal immigrants, up through February, 2024, have been flown into interior U.S. airports as part of a legally dubious admissions program the administration launched in October 2022. The rationale for the program is to “reduce the number of individuals crossing unlawfully” over the southern border — by flying them directly into the interior and then releasing them on parole.

Without truth and transparency, the fuel for a civilized society, America cannot survive.

With this facilitated and orchestrated invasion, by the Biden administration, which is and will continue to destroy the country, our military is missing in action. Where are they? What are they doing? What are they saying? What good is a military that allows an invasion and the destruction of the country without even taking action? The blame goes to the senior ranking decision makers in the military that have capitulated to the globalist agenda without even a fight.

May God Bless America!