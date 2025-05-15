ConstitutionalCol.com

Clyde
5h

We were raised on fairy tales. The term "Victor's Justice" exist for a reason, the conquered people's who refused to become murderers to defeat the murderers are always lied about and lied to by a systematic rot within America's institutions. How many cases of "Perjury of the Oath" have you actually seen persecuted/prosecuted? What is the purpose of even going through the perfunctory motions of crocodile tears over the slightest so called "offense" when those who are bringing the accusations are indemnified by all the "special interest" groups that have a common thread. Impugn the honor of the poor and criminalize them at all cost, and not pretend they are not bigoted classest snobs acting like spoiled children who would lay the world in blood and ash just to rule over them.

Jeannon Kralj
4hEdited

It was good to hear from Patrick Wood again after many years. I think that Mr. Wood probably created the word Technocracy.

I think the entire digital gulag and Artificial Intelligence ( AI ) racket are now being exposed as being from the pit of Hell.

I too have some ideas and suggestions for actions that could be taken by the current administration that could at least slow down this progression of organized evil. But this world is passing away and whatever good that may happen is temporary.

I am certainly open to the Mr. Wood's viewpoint and descriptions of the Trump administration. Many of us have had similar thoughts about this for a long while.

Dr. Stan Monteith used to refer to the "Brotherhood of Darkness" over this world system and he was so right.

So many actions that the Trump administration seem so refreshing and welcome. I tend to compare Trump's actions to the actions of the immediately preceding administration. Night and day.

All this evil in the world and the gradual destruction of human groups and human communities has been progressing since the fall of man in the Garden. God has been acting in this world's affairs from the beginning and His grace and help have been available all along, but the hope of attaining to the eternal Kingdom of God could only have been provided by the Incarnation and crucifixion of Christ the King.

____

Romans 12:2

And be not conformed to this world; but be reformed in the newness of your mind, that you may prove what is the good, and the acceptable, and the perfect will of God.

https://biblehub.com/romans/12-2.htm

