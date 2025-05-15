“He [Peter Thiel] has been a huge influencer for sure in this current election [2024] as well as supplying the Vice President Candidate, J. D. Vance, who was a creation of Peter Thiel. He [J. D. Vance] was groomed by Peter Thiel to fulfil the role that he has now as Vice President … is he [Peter Thiel] really just the libertarian minded American citizen who is trying to do good stuff for America or is he possibly deeply imbedded in the same deep state that we are talking about here? It just so happens for several years in the past, Peter Thiel has been on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group in Europe. How does that pass muster for anybody in the MAGA movement who has been fighting against globalism for all these years that just doesn’t make sense at all?”

~ Patrick Wood, the Premier Global Expert on Technocracy and Transhumanism

I had the honor and privilege to interview Patrick Wood, the global expert on all things related to Technocracy and Transhumanism a few months ago. It was the third time I interviewed Patrick and once again, I came away more enlightened, educated, and shocked.

In the interview, Patrick stated, with Elon in the White House, the wolf was in the hen house. That was a gut punch. I with the entire MAGA movement have been optimistic President Trump would be different, so I held off publishing the interview with this article, with hopes there would be some actions to contradict Patrick’s assessment.

FOR FULL INTERVIEW CLICK HERE

Unfortunately, the actions taken by this Trump Administration have been more aligned with the Technocrats / Deep State / Sabbatean Globalists, those looking to create a one-world dystopian government that puts us into a digital concentration camp, than supporting the MAGA Agenda.

Equally concerning is the Trump Administration has not taken any action in addressing traitors like Biden, genocidal maniacs like Fauci and those who hired Epstein to create control files to blackmail those of influence and power.

Patrick reported:

“The first thing Musk did on January 24, 2025, was to fire 17 Inspector Generals (IGs), the watchdogs overseeing federal agencies, including those who were investigating Musk’s companies. Since then, Musk has raided 15 agencies, including HHS, SSA, Treasury, General Services Administration (GSA), the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Labor, and Transportation.

None of the promised $2 trillion of savings has materialized … Essentially, every government leader who has resisted DOGE has been either fired, resigned, or otherwise shoved out … In the wake of hubris caused by Musk/DOGE, AI has seized control of all our data and given it to companies like Palantir, GROK (Musk’s X.AI), and OpenAI.”

This is exactly what a technocrat would want, unlimited access to government databases previously siloed and compartmentalized.

To help clarify the terms listed above, please find a generic definition for them below:

Technocracy: The science of social engineering where governments are not run by elected officials, but technocrats, so called technical experts, until AI can take over. Think of Anthony Fauci during COVID-19.

Technocrats: They are the technical experts that promote technocracy. Elon Musk is a legitimate technical expert, who in his own words said, “AI will replace bloated, inefficient federal government.”

Globalists / Deep State: Those in key positions within the Central Banks, Government, Corporate America, Corporate Media, Education, Entertainment Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals working to destroy America in order to usher in a New World Order, run by a one-world AI government.

Sabbatean Globalists: Those in key positions within the Central Banks, Government, Corporate America, Corporate Media, Education, Entertainment Healthcare/Pharmaceuticals working to destroy America in order to usher in a New World Order, run by a one-world AI government. The difference is these people follow the doctrine of Sabbatai Zevi, Satanism, and depraved activities to include pedophilia, incest and much more, all in order to appeal the one they worship.

These groups are very closely enmeshed – essentially, one and the same with only slight differences.

When I asked Patrick what keeps him up at night, he said,

“The Deception that everything is normal and everything is going to be alright … I think that is a fairy tale.”

I have written on the subject of deception, because all warfare is based on deception and we are in a war. Sadly, most people have not a clue.

This war is not of militaries knocking down gates, but of Technocrats / Deep State Actors / Sabbatean Globalists manipulating information and propaganda through corporate media and politicians to keep people in a fog.

While the people listen to these sinister lies, and they ignore the truth tellers, those cancelled, attacked, or censored for telling the truth, the slavery system continues to be built around them.

The system is close to completion with Central Bank Digital Currencies, Social Credit Scores, Basic Universal Incomes, 24 x 7 surveillance and advanced AI providing algorithms predicting every movement and act. Once the system is slammed shut, it will be hard to ever escape and hell on earth will be had.

It is time to sound the Alarm!

Share this truth everywhere. Take courageous action to call out every politician and media outlet not talking about the most critical issues, some mentioned above, and avoid the irrelevant distractions such as the Gulf of America, and one gang banger in El Salvador!

To Right, Freedom and Justice!