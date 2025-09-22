Dear friends,

“Journalists who don’t abide by the policy [seek government approval before reporting] risk losing credentials that provide access to the Pentagon, under a 17-page memo distributed Friday that steps up media restrictions imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump.”

This confirms this administration is not concerned about fighting for right and freedom with War Fighters, but instead, using pathetic Story Tellers to push their sinister agenda!

THIS NEWS SHOULD ALARM EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN!

I have addressed this issue at length in the past, because it is so critical.

The evil enemy, the Sabbatean Globalists, looking to create the New World Order with a one-world government that will put WE the people into a digital concentration camp, has a huge vulnerability, they can’t survive the truth!

Hence the reason for this drastic act of censorship!

Once the American people see what the government, saturated with Sabbatean Globalists, is doing, there will be a great resistance. Please see Nepal today!

The Sabbatean Globalist’s Center of Gravity, that which gives them their strength and if removed will ensure their demise, is their monopoly on the narrative! The Sabbatean Globalists own and control over 90% of everything we See, Read and Hear from corporate media outlets.

The only place you will find truth today, is from those cancelled, censored or attacked on their own web page, podcast, substack or other non-conventional means to communicate.

Do not believe a word coming from the government, it’s departments, to include the Department of Defense, and agencies, nor corporate media, the propaganda arm controlled by the government/Sabbatean Globalists.

Where are our senior ranking military members (the term leader(s) needs to be earned) who swore an Oath to Support and Defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies Foreign and Domestic, which includes the First Amendment?

For those senior ranking military members who forgot their Oath, please see the Marine Corps Officer Version below:

“I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So, help me God.”

And for those same senior ranking military members who forgot the First Amendment, again, please see below:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

After hearing about the Charlie Kirk incident, knowing the narrative coming from our government and media is a complete lie, I was greatly concerned. Not only for what they reported to have happened to Charlie, but what it meant.

Ladies and Gentlemen, it meant the Sabbatean Globalists were going to go all in to push their New World Order! This is why this crackdown is happening now.

We can only guess what they don’t want getting out, that the Department of Defense is behind!? We already know the COVID “vaccine” was a Bio-Terror Weapon created by our Department of Defense!

For the entire article, please click on the link below:

https://apnews.com/article/pentagon-press-media-restrictions-nondisclosure-8420d3a80de20a39605c588d9990c582#

If the enemy can not survive the truth, then let them die.

Please remember this, and seek, share and promote the truth as far as you can.

May God Bless America, and You, Especially Now!

Larry