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Maxgrau's avatar
Maxgrau
Sep 11

"The Sabbatean Globalists"

The Sabbateans only appear in the 17th century, but the "globalist" project to destroy and enslave humanity is as old as the Bible.

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4 replies by Larry Kaifesh and others
Daniel M Parkman Sr's avatar
Daniel M Parkman Sr
8d

PNAC

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