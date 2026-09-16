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Bridget's avatar
Bridget
3d

A neck shot that didn’t leave his head flopping down on his chest? No blood trail as he was carried not into an ambulance but a SUV?

C’mon, don’t these people have to take improv classes or something first before a staged event? A community theater group could have done it better.

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Karen Hart's avatar
Karen Hart
3d

Yes, you are correct. The world has become so fake that it's very hard to deal with. I just decided to stay home and avoid the evil people. The root of all of this is the CIA. And to get back to a world where we can at least agree on basic reality and events we need to abolish the CIA.

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