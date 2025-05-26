ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
9h

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord,

and let perpetual light shine upon them.

May their souls and the souls

of all the faithful departed,

though the mercy of God,

rest in peace.

Amen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EmEm33's avatar
EmEm33
7h

Thanks to all who have given the ultimate sacrifice. Thanks doesn't seem enough. I continue to pray for humanity every day and hope that there are millions who do the same. We seem to be reliving the same history (wars) over and over again. IT is complete insanity. Thank you to you Col. Kaifesh as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture