On this Memorial Day, we remember those who swore an Oath of Office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and have fallen carrying out that promise.

We pray for their souls, their families, and their friends. We revere their courage and commitment, and strive to emulate their virtuous nature.

If there is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends, then there must be no greater malice than sending one to their demise for profit and power.

On this Memorial Day, with lies, misinformation, and propaganda all around us, it is imperative we not only remember those who fell fighting for right and freedom, but also expose the truth, so fewer will fall in the future.

Two time Medal of Honor recipient, Marine General Smedley Butler showed unprecedented courage on the battlefield, and even more so, when he retired and traveled around the country giving a speech, which became a book called, WAR IS A RACKET in 1935.

General Butler had become disillusioned with the many wars the United States had fought on behalf of big business and politicians with sinister intent.

General Butler went on to say, “A racket is best described, I believe as something that is not what it seems to be to the majority of the people. Only a small inside group, knows what it is really about ... It is conducted for the benefit of the very few at the expense of the very many.”

There is nothing new under the sun and it appears things have only gotten worse. For example, the narrative surrounding 9-11 appears to be false and that the attack was from the inside.

This attack created multiple wars pushing regime change in multiple countries around the globe, benefiting the few politicians and corporate heads, aka Sabbatean Globalists, costing the lives of countless citizens and soldiers.

On this Memorial Day, let us remember those who have fallen, showing no greater love, and let us act to make sure in the future, those that fall are not out of malice, for profit, and power.