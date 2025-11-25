ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
6h

Well now, isn't all that interesting! More pieces to the puzzle. Good stuff Larry and makes a lot of sense. Pairs well with what I just stacked, albeit yours provides additional context and clarity! God help us.

ORDER OUT OF CHAOS

How Hegelian Dialectic Strategy Is Used Against You

https://donotcomplyguy.substack.com/p/order-out-of-chaos?utm_source=activity_item

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
6hEdited

600,000 Chinese students being allowed to enter the USA (cause we need their talents)should have been one clue of dozens!!!!

Up from 277,000 Chinese students enrolled during the 2023-24 academic year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture