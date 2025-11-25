I was recently on a video conference with Colonel Douglas McGregor. During the conference, I asked him a question about Trump and how his actions are not supporting MAGA, but the evil dystopian New World Order (NWO).

He responded that it was BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) leading NWO effort. I had heard this before, but was uncertain of the logic and we did not have time to flush it out.

Patrick Wood, the expert on all things related to Transhumanism and Technocracy, whom I have interviewed several times, made it clear; the Trilateral Commission, founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski, was driving the NWO with a one world government. The were desperate to find a country where they could establish a prototype government which ultimately would be used for their world government.

The Trilateral Commission, ended up choosing China, because in the early 1970s, China looked like North Korea, it was a blank slate and provided a good platform to build upon.

Shortly thereafter in 1980, the United States gave China most-favored-nation status, now called Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR). In 2000, Congress granted China Permanent Normal Trade Relations status, a key step towards its accession to the World Trade Organization the following year.

The logic behind BRICS taking the lead in driving the NWO are listed in the excerpts below from the book PROSPECT FOR AMERICA, 1956, the Rockefeller Panel Reports.[i]

The Chinese people would revolt against over foreign domination, but embrace their place in the NWO if they believed they were in control.

The Chinese have suffered greatly at the hands of Western imperialism, as has much of the world. As a result, the Illuminati would have trouble roping many nations into a Western-led NWO, especially the nationalist Chinese. Since you can’t have a truly global order without the most populous nation on Earth, the Illuminati opted to use their own legacy of destruction to their advantage. There two-party strategy to do so is as follows:

1. The set up a China-centered alliance as an opposing force to the Western alliance.

This part of the strategy was hinted at in the mainstream press in this 2002 UPI article titled, “China Wants Its Own ‘New World Order’ To Oppose US Version.” It is common practice for the Cabal to use opposing forces to achieve their ends, and they always make sure they have influence or control over both sides.

2. They have been driving the world public into the hands of the Chinese alliance.

They have instigated outrageous and provocative action, both economic and military. This adds a new insight into the open-for-all-to-see Wall Street / City of London criminality and recent Western military boondoggles in Afghanistan, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, and Syria.

They have broadly exposed damaging information about Western nations, especially the US. This is the motivation behind WikiLeaks, Snowden, and a thousand smaller disclosures. And after Snowden outed the NSA’s activities to the general public, where did he run to hide?

First to China (Hong Kong), then to Russia. So what is the psychological message? China and Russia (the BRICS alliance) are where you run for safety from the evil US, its Western allies, and all their horrible behavior.

It is really very simple: The Illuminati built a rabbit trap (in the BRICS alliance) that looks like a nice safe hole to hide from danger. Now they are beating the bushes (with the Western Powers) to drive the rabbits toward the trap.

Clearly the globalists took into account “the aspirations of peoples all over the globe … to emerge rapidly and conclusively from the era of colonialism” in their planning of the NWO.

It is for this reason that the BRICS alliance was formed and the NWO was designed in a multipolar fashion. They want the oppressed peoples of the world to join together and see themselves beating the West.

And they want them to believe that the Illuminati multipolar NWO represents their final victory over oppression and ascension to equality, when it is actually just the beginning of a new phase of subjugation and their fall into equality as global serfs.

In closing, I’d simply say that any global solution offered to us in the coming years is, in fact, a globalist solution. If you do not get together with your neighbors to start exercising self-sufficiency and control over your life, you will fall into globalist dependency and control by default.

And if you do not get together with those in your local community devise a currency (or other method of trade/barter) of your own, you will end up using bankster currency by default. Power that is not taken into your own hands is left to the predators who grasp for it.

So while the front page news has blaring headlines about the supposed conflict between the West and East, you will find the truth a little deeper in the paper: that all these political types work for the same bosses and are actually buddies behind the scenes don’t be distracted by the public puppet theatre.

As we have seen with the Rothschild’s Banking dynasty, where they have made an art, the provocation of wars where they finance both sides and in doing so win no matter who triumphs in the conflict.

We have seen the same thing in politics, consider the 2004 Presidential race between Bush and Kerry, both controlled by the same satanic globalists and both Skull and Bones members.

We see the same thing with the Republican Party and the Democrat Party; they are one and the same, two wings of the same bird. Consider Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) and Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) both designed to explode the debt, collapse the economy and usher in Central Bank Digital Currencies a prerequisite to ushering in the NWO.

Just as we see the Illuminati, aka satanic globalists beating the bushes, driving people towards the safe and nice BRICS countries, and away from the evil Western allies, giving the illusion victory over oppression.

We see the same evil tactic with the Democrat Party taking ridiculous positions on issues like men in girls bathrooms, a 90 – 10 issue, in order to drive Americans towards Trump, propped up as a hero, albeit a false one, in order to fill the role of the Judas Goat leading the sheep to slaughter!

In the end, the Uni-party, made up of the Democrat and Republican Parties, saturated with satanic globalists, get what they want, the destruction of America and the ushering in of the NWO and a one-world government, where Satanism rules and the people are put into a digital concentration camp.

[i] Henry Makow, PhD, ILLUMINATI 4: WAR & GENOCIDE, 2025, Silas Green, Pg 146-147