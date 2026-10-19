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bb Comet's avatar
bb Comet
Oct 19

Brilliant. Mr. Whitehead's work has always been right on the money!

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Jason Ovalle's avatar
Jason Ovalle
Oct 19

Great article, thanks for sharing. Need to watch that movie - “They Live” again.

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