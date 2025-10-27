There are many definitions of the Illuminati, but I think this one by Robert Kiyosaki,[i] the author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Marine and American businessman may be the most accurate based off my research and careful study. His definition is as follows:

“The Illuminati began as a secret society under the direction of Jesuit priests. Later, a council of five men, one for each of the points of the pentagram, formed what was called the Ancient and Illuminated Seers of Bavaria. They were high order Luciferian Freemasons, thoroughly immersed in mysticism and eastern mental disciplines, seeking to develop the super powers of the mind. Their alleged plan and purpose is world domination for their lord—which is the fallen Lucifer. The Illuminati are alleged to be the primary motivation forces forcing the global governance, a one-world religion, and centralized control of the world’s economic systems. Organizations such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the International Criminal Court are seen as tentacles of the Illuminati. The Illuminati are the driving force behind the brainwashing of the mindless masses, blatant mind control, manipulation of beliefs, scientific dumbing-down of society, chemical poisoning of food, water and air (globally known cancers like aluminum salts [chem-trails], aspartame, sodium fluoride, melamine, etc.); also, the Illuminati are revealed to have total and complete control over all the mainstream media of the modern world, all the information, all the food, all the money, most of the worlds military forces. The Illuminati’s power vehicles are the big banks, and the manipulation of all the money and wealth of the planet. The Illuminati have a private board of the elite, interlocking delegates who control the world’s major banks. They create inflations, recessions, depressions, and manipulate the world markets, supporting certain leaders and coups and undermining others to achieve their overall goals. The goal behind the Illuminati conspiracy is to create and then manage crises that will eventually convince the masses that globalism, with its centralized economic control and one-world religious ethic, are the necessary solution to the world’s woes. This structure, usually known as The New World Order, will of course be ruled by the Illuminati. There are many end times prophecies in the Bible that are interpreted by most to point to the end times one-world government, one-world monetary system, and one-world religion. Many Bible prophecy interpreters see this “New World Order” as being controlled by the antichrist, the end-times false messiah. However, all believers in Christ should remember this: God has sovereignly allowed all these developments, and they are not outside of His overall plan. God is in control, not the Illuminati.”

In short, the Illuminati are Satanists committed to a New World Order with a one-world government, one-world religion (Satanism) and with total control over humanity through a centrally controlled and programmable global economic system.

Many disbelieve that the Illuminati were anything more than some eighteenth-century intellectuals having fun with their own secret societies and write them off.

Mitch Horowitz,[ii] a self-described long-time student of esoteric spirituality and the occult said, “Secret Societies do not run the world. Jury-rigged politics and citizen apathy are the cause of our current dilemmas. We do not need to unmask cloak-and-dagger elites; we need a public that demands accountability and understand where the real problems lie.”

Many support Horowitz’s argument, which implies it is not feasible for a small group of powerful and evil people to run the world. There is just one problem, a 2011 study in Switzerland, says the opposite.

A study at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, confirmed, that a small group of international and interconnected individuals could control the worlds of finance and commerce.

By using mathematics used to model natural systems and combining them with comprehensive corporate data, they traced the ownership of 43,000 transnational corporations. From a database of 37 million companies and investors, the researchers constructed a model of which companies controlled others through shareholding networks coupled with each company’s operating revenues, to map the structure of economic power.

Through the analysis of these models, they discovered a relatively small group of companies -primarily banks have unprecedented centralized control over the global economy.

The Swiss study published in the October 9, 2011 edition of New Scientist, revealed “a core of 1,318 companies with interlacing ownerships. Each of these firms had ties to two or more other companies and on average, they were connected to 20. What’s more, although the represented 20% of global operating revenues, the 1,318 appeared to collectively own through their shares the majority of the world’s large blue chip and manufacturing firms – the “real” economy-representing a further 60% of global revenues.”

One of the authors of the study, Dr. James B. Glattfelder, stated, “When the team further untangled the web of ownership, it found much of it tracked back to “super-entity” of 147 even more tightly knit companies -- all of their ownership was held by other members of the super-entity—that controlled 40% of the total wealth in the network. In effect, less than one per cent of the companies were able to control 40% of the entire network.”

The researchers only limited their study to corporations and never sought to determine the family, social, business, and secret society relationships between owners and stockholders.

For further confirmation that a small group of bankers control the majority of industries and in essence the world, we need to look no further than how the tentacles of BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard wrap up and control the global economy.

Exactly what you would expect from a group of Secret Society Satanists committed to a New World Order with a one-world government, one-world religion (Satanism) and with total control over humanity through a centrally controlled and programmable global economic system – called the Illuminati.

