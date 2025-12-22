A picture of Charlie and Erika in Jerusalem tagged as a picture from their wedding.

It still amazes me; after all the lies and preposterous narratives pushed by our government, corporate media and intelligence apparatus about events like 9-11, COVID (the virus and the vax), and Epstein, that people still believe these despicable and discredited sources. This was most recently noted on a post about the Charlie Kirk “event” I cannot/will not even use the word “ass…..ion” because of the obvious sham of the entire incident. It appears the majority of people are still unable to think critically and willingly consume the poisonous lies pushed by the government, corporate media, and intelligence apparatus – seemingly unaware of the severe harm they are bringing on to themselves and society.

The brilliant writer and researcher, Miles Mathis, addressed this issue impeccably with the following excerpt from his article titled, “The Murder of Charlie Kirk was of course STAGED:”

“The Intel agencies took over the media decades ago. All media had been managed from the founding of the country, see my paper on Ben Franklin, but after Watergate the CIA took over all media completely in what has been called Operation Mockingbird. They now manufacture all the news everyday, including multiple major tragedies each week, as part of Operation Chaos. Not a conspiracy theory, they admit it, see Wikipedia, which has a page on it and Operation Cointelpro, which merged in the 1960s. They pretend these operations and projects ended at some point, but of course they didn’t, they just expanded and accelerated. Just look around you: do you really believe Operation Chaos ended?”

Mathis makes further invaluable discoveries in his paper on the STAGED Charlie Kirk “event” to include the following:

“This current event screams fake from every pore…Billionaires like Friess do not start organizations to help you, they start organizations to help themselves, so always remember that. And good guys do not go to work for billionaires at age 18, with zero qualifications… Foster Friess was an Army Intelligence officer, multi-billionaire banker/money manager, and crypto-Jew, so our work is already done.”

“But I point out two things that should be obvious. One, I have no doubt some Jewish spooks were shopping for coroners and doctors they could pay off in Orem, but they weren’t paying them off to cover up a Mossad hit, they were paying them off to cover up a faked death. Funny how these “deep diving” conspiracy theorists on Youtube never consider that possibility. Not one of them remembers that should be the first thing to check off in an investigation: did this happen at all?”

Most alarming, Mathis, through extensive genealogy research “confirms that Kirk and Robinson are both Jews and that they are related. You will be told we are all related, but not like this. These people are close cousins.”

Like Mathis, Gemma O’Doherty, a multi award-winning journalist, in her recent article, “Charlie Kirk Hoax Explained In Six Minutes,” she addresses the absurd narrative around the hoax:

“So let me get this straight. Charlie Kirk had no disclosed coroner’s report. No church funeral; no burial site or grave has been disclosed. Erika posts videos of her slobbering over her dead husband’s plastic looking hand at the wake, but no photos from the burial. Head of school security standing on the elevated garage calmly watching right after the shooting and takes no action.”

“No official death certificate. What was the doctor’s name who worked on Charlie at the hospital? Where is the autopsy report? No ballistics report other than a fantastical story about a magical bullet that would make JFK’s bullet jealous. Not a single credible eyewitness on the record.”

In a separate article, titled, “Candace Owens Admits She’s a CIA Asset” O’Doherty affirms the following:

“A couple of days ago, Jimmy [Dore] had on Candace Owens, as you see above, selling her idea the Israelis got Charlie Kirk for some reason. Now, I am not a big defender of Israel and Netanyahoo, as you know. I am the last person on Earth you would predict to be getting in the way of fire here. Except for one little problem: I happen to know that NO ONE got Charlie Kirk, since that whole event was staged.”

O’Doherty additionally shares the “Charlie Kirk Shooting Anomalies With Mr E” to expose more ridiculousness around the fraud.

In closing, I will just echo what Michael Savage said so eloquently about the entire Charlie Kirk swindle, when he said:

“We are not hearing and seeing reality … I can’t take the bullshit from this f#@king government that is lying to us … something is wrong with this whole f#@king picture!”

For those who still believe the discredited, corrupt government, corporate media, and intelligence apparatus, it is time to wake up and seek, share and promote the truth! Anything less will be catastrophic!

To truth and transparency the fuel for a civilized society and what the greatest evil the world has known, can’t survive!