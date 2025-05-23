Ben Rhodes / Story Tellers

It is well known that Ben Rhodes, who was brought on to be the Deputy National Security Advisor for the Obama Administration, did not have a background in the Military, Intelligence or anything related to National Security.

Instead, Rhodes had aspirations of being a novelist and had a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from New York University.

Rhodes, you may recall, was the artistic one who came up with the lie about an amateur video being the cause of the Benghazi attack, that cost U.S. Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods, and Glen Doherty their lives.

Rhodes lied to deflect blame for the attack, in order to protect Hillary Clinton, who’s State Department provided Stinger Missiles to Ansar Al Sharia, without Congressional oversight. Ambassador Stevens was there to retrieve the missiles and clean up the mess. Hillary denied a quick reaction force to help those on the ground during the attack, because she did not want more attention brought to the matter, and as a result sacrificed four Americans.

The Rhodes appointment tells us a lot about the Obama Administration, and that it prioritized promoting lies and false narratives, over National Security.

Perhaps this is why Obama had signed into law the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, which gave our government and media the authority to use propaganda and misinformation on the American people. Prior to this, since 1948, the act only authorized propaganda and misinformation from our government and media to be used on foreign audiences.

To be fair, the Obama Administration was not the only one to prioritize story tellers over war fighters in key administration appointments.

Sadly, we have come to learn that virtually every major story pushed by our government and media for the last several decades have all been lies distributed by good story tellers. Just look at the Moon Landing, 911 and Russian Collusion. I could go on for a very long time adding to this list, but you get the picture.

Over 77 million Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters thought things would finally be different with President Trump. We were cautiously optimistic, but optimistic we would get the truth, and the liars, traitors, and crooks would get justice.

Then we saw President Trump pick many people we knew and liked for key positions within his administration. However, I am not sure about you, but to me they were missing a key attribute.

Yes, they were all very popular, yes, they were all semi-celebrities, yes they were all eager to get in front of the camera, yes, they were all good communicators, and yes, just like Ben Rhodes, they were all good story tellers.

What they were not and what we needed most right now, were war fighters. None of them were war fighters.

War Fighters

War fighters, above all else, swear an Oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

War fighters do not look the other way when the Constitution is systematically being dismantled.

War fighters are principled; they do not change their tune.

War fighters do not care about titles and awards; they care about fighting and winning wars.

War fighters do not seek a life of ease or comfort; they seek a life of purpose.

War fighters, fight to the death, and never surrender.

The Trump Administration

Looking at the Trump Administration, have we seen anyone that resembles a war fighter as described above? Let us look at a few of the key appointments:

Kash Patel, Director of the FBI: Upon his appointment, the MAGA crowd was so excited that he was going to instill justice and bring respect back to the failing agency. This past weekend, he said he believes Epstein killed himself, which no rational person believes, and that we may never know what happened on January 6, which all rational people realize was an orchestrated event by the same FBI that investigated the event and Kash now runs.

Dan Bongino, Deputy Director of the FBI: Again, the MAGA crowd was so excited and believed things would change. Dan doubled down on the same sad narrative as Kash and with his famous emphasis he uses during his story telling, said just because you do not see anything happening doesn’t mean nothing is happening.

Pam Bondi, Attorney General: She came in with great rhetoric and tough talk, but still to today, we know nothing about Epstein, other than he abused many children. We know nothing about the Sabbatean Globalists Epstein most certainly worked for, nor do we know the list of all he manipulated with control files to black mail. At this stage, this information will likely never come.

Kristy Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security: She does a great job during photo ops and always has the perfect uniform on. Unfortunately, one of her first priorities was to push the Real ID, which is just another big government tool of surveillance/control built on the Patriot Act, which gives the government the authority to spy on us. Real ID was sold as something that would prevent another 9-11, however, it is clear to all of us paying attention, 9-11 was an inside job. So exactly, how is this Real ID supposed to help?

Marty Makary as the Commissioner of Food and Drugs: Before he was in this position, Marty was adamantly against the COVID-19 vaccines, and recognized those that took the vaccine had a significantly higher rate of myocarditis and other health issues. Currently, Marty has provided a formalized tiered strategy for the vaccine, which focuses on two groups, those 65 and above and those between the ages of 12 and 64 who have at least one underlying health condition. This vaccine has conservatively killed millions globally and instead of a creating a modified strategy for delivery, this vaccine should be pulled off the market.

Elon Musk as the Head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE): When Elon first came on board, he said he would cut 2 trillion dollars from the 2026 budget, but after an interview on Joe Rogan, he said he needed to be careful going after fraud, because it could cost him his life. He then adjusted the amount of savings to 150 billion, an 85% reduction from his original investment. Even with all Elon’s talk of DOGE cuts, the federal deficit increased by $196 billion so far this fiscal year. So, Elon was unable to save us any money, but on the other hand was able to seize all our government data to help build out his AI infrastructure.

Summary

In summary, we all thought with President Trump, we were going to get the dream team of war fighters, where truth would be shared, justice enforced and life would become remarkably better.

Instead, it appears, we got a group of eager story tellers, more interested in their popularity, titles, and providing a narrative for why nothing is getting done, then fighting wars.

Are they afraid for their lives like Elon said? Have they capitulated to the Sabbatean Globalists because they have too much power and influence? Have they just decided to join the Sabbatean Globalist and live a life of comfort and ease, while the people end up in a living hell?

At this point, it is hard to say.

We will know we have war fighters fighting on our behalf within the Trump Administration, when in unison they start going after traitors like Biden, Obama and Hillary, genocidal maniacs like Fauci and Gates and the bosses of Epstein paying him to create control files in order to black mail those of influence and power.

Sadly, we have not seen any deliberate actions on the most important subjects listed above. Instead, we have been flooded with distractions such as Canada becoming the 51st State, Qatar providing us gifts of jet liners, and the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

We are in desperate need of war fighters, but it appears, all we got are story tellers.

To truth!