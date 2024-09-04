We see the number of people who have suffered health issues, to include death, from the Covid Vaccines, growing daily. These health issues are predominately, myocarditis, heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, neurological issues and an attack on the immune systems allowing disease and turbo cancers to run rampant over the body.

This interview of Dr. Bryan Artis on the Stew Peters Show highlights some amazing data found through several credible and credentialed studies, that there is help right before us, and it comes in the form of nicotine.

Please watch the interview by clicking here, and learn about the food and products that provide nicotine that will provide benefit before lighting up a pack of cigarettes, which is not recommend.

It turns out nicotine has numerous other benefits against disease and viruses.

It is not a coincidence that Tim Walz, the current VP candidate and Governor of Minnesota, has pushed a 95% tax on Zyn, small tobacco free nicotine pouches. Other attacks on nicotine products are coming. More info on this can be found here.

It should be clear to all, Walz/the globalists are not concerned for your health with this act but to ensure further illness with the next pushed virus pandemic, which we all know is coming.

To Right and Freedom and the End of the Globalists:)