I have a friend who came back from Washington DC, and said they just loved it and did not want to return home. My response was, “It’s alluring and designed that way, just like Hollywood. I spent many years in both, but once you see what they’re designed to do and to what end, you will see it’s evil and demonic.”

I became a Marine Officer after college because I wanted to fight for our country against the Soviets in the Cold War. At the time, we were told, the Soviets were the bad guys and the greatest threat to America and freedom. Shortly after receiving my commission, the Soviet Union collapsed and the Cold War dribbled to an end.

Now what? There was talk about this being the end of history and wars would be a thing of the past for with only one Super Power, the United States, nations would fall into place and there would not be this struggle between Capitalism and Communism.

This was not the case, for reasons we can discuss another day, but this was the thinking at the time.

I was never a warmonger, but I felt a calling to fight for my loved ones, my family, friends, and country against any evil threat. With no major threat on the horizon for decades, I decided to leave active duty military and fight in another direction.

It was clear to me, even back then, in 1996/1997 the All-American principles and values that made America great were under assault! Today it is in full force just look at the push for the transgender movement, men competing in women sports, this hatred being taught against the country and Constitution, and the promotion of every depravity, and attacks on everything good.

The two capitals of influence, facilitating the attacks on All-American principles and values, were in Hollywood, through culture and Washington DC, through politics and legislation. It was in one of these two arenas, I would go to fight. I thought Washington DC was too corrupt, so ended up going to Hollywood.

With politics being downstream from culture, it seemed to make sense.

Long story short, I ended up working in Hollywood for several years with the goal of promoting All-American values in movies.

After the attacks of 9-11 I got called back up to active duty, deployed, and was blessed to have led the first company of Marines into Baghdad, Iraq during the March Up!

After that combat tour, I said I would deploy as often as necessary until we won the war or the Marine Corps said no more. Today, it is clear, 9-11 was an inside job and winning the war was never the goal, it was something much more nefarious!

In between deployments to the Middle East, I worked on Capitol Hill as a Congressional Fellow and Military Legislative Assistant; I also worked in the Pentagon as the Battle Captain for the National Joint Intelligence Operation Center.

It became clear early on Washington DC was all smoke and mirrors and there was a very dark underbelly running things. I remember one former Congressman from Texas tell me at the time, “we all come up to the Hill to do the right thing, but in a very short order, we start making decisions we would have never even thought of before we got here.”

This is not a surprise and we have seen ourselves, most every newly elected politician flip within months, forget their constituents, and start serving their masters, the Sabbatean Globalists. Those committed to the New World Order, with a one-world government that puts we the people into a digital concentration camp.

When I was in Hollywood after just a short time, the glamour of tinsel town was already fading, and the longer I was there, the darker it got. The number of appalling people grew daily. There were some good people too, do not get me wrong, but they were few, and unfortunately, silent out of fear. They wanted to work in the town, make money, and gain fame, but all of that came at a very steep price, just ask those who attended Pdiddy’s “White Parties.”

Of course, we now know, the Sabbatean Globalists through our intelligence apparatuses have been controlling Hollywood for years, going back to the filming of the moon landing on Lookout Mountain Air Force Station in the Hollywood Hills. Today of course, you cannot find a movie without an evil dystopian agenda or message promoting the Sabbataen Globalists malevolent intentions.

When I ran for U.S. Congress years after being in Hollywood, I called a few of the industry leaders I had worked with. One was virtually royalty in Hollywood. He had told me years before, I was the only person that worked for him, he ever trusted, and whatever I wanted, I would have.

When I told him I was running for office and that I was raising funds for the campaign, he said I can’t help you. It was not the money, he had more than he could ever spend, it was something different.

I remember being completely shocked, really, I thought, I was the only person that worked for you that you trusted. I am an honest, diligent, and loyal patriot who was running on God, Family, Country, and the Constitution!

I said xxxxx, perhaps we are from different parties, but we want the same thing, don’t we? I will never forget, not only the words, but more so the tone of his next statement, “No Larry … we don’t want the same thing.”

He did not want God, Family, Country and the Constitution … I did not know then, but I know now, he was right, as a Sabbataen Globalist; he wanted nothing of what I wanted. The Sabbataen Globalists wanted a New World Order without God, Families, and a Country with a Constitution such as ours!

It should not be a surprise that the most evil group of people to ever exist, the Sabbataen Globalists, have infiltrated the two most powerful institutions of influence in America, Hollywood and Washington DC.

Because evil cannot survive in the light of day, the evil is hidden behind the temptations of fame, fortune, power, and lust. This thin veneer gives both Hollywood and Washington DC a thin tantalizing allure, fooling and defiling many. However, for those who are principled, courageous, and with strong moral character, upon scratching the surface, they see and feel the clammy evil skin of the deceitful serpent, the Sabbataen Globalists.

For good to prevail and evil to fail, be loud, be proud, and expose the evil Sabbataen Globalists through truths, which they cannot survive.

God Speed!