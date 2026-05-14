Trump contradicted, deceived and lied to us when he said he would not start any new wars, yet, here we are in Iran. He did the same when he said he would end the Ukraine War in 24 hours, yet 14 months later there is not an end in sight. With the Epstein Files, he said they were a hoax, a Democrat problem and we should move on, yet, his name is mentioned over a million times, he is accused of raping, abusing and having had killed under age girls for speaking.

First, I am still in disbelief that Americans of all backgrounds are not demanding the complete release, free of redactions of the Epstein Files, which lists Trump over a million times and his cronies too many times to mention. We know from the files, and Members of Congress, that Trump is accused of raping, abusing and having had killed underage girls for talking! No child would lie about the crimes Trump is accused of, especially, when they know their life is on the line!

The fact that not one department, agency or representative, minus Thomas Massie and one or two others, has not done a single thing to ensure justice for 1,000 victims of rape and worse, confirms our entire government is rotten to the core. The government is saturated with Satanic Pedophile Globalists (SPG), which are predominately but not exclusively Zionist Ashkenazis, and one of the most atrocious in this group is Trump, who is leading the charge to the destruction of America while ushering in the evil and dystopian New World Order.

Listening to him on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, speaking to the press corps, was very telling and a huge confirmation, he is an evil SPG conman who knows only how to contradict, deceive, and lie. Sadly, corporate media is as rotten to the core as our government and plays the role as the government’s propaganda arm.

A few of the highlights of the contradictions, deceits, and lies are below:

Trump claimed Iran killed 42,000 of its own people:

This coming from the guy who was behind Operation Warp Speed to speed up the development, distribution and delivery of the jab doses to 255 million Americans, leading to billions across the globe! To date, there are over 50 million deaths globally from the bioweapon jab.

Professor John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago stated in March 2026, that between 1971 and 2021 US sanctions and policies combined, contributed to over 38 million deaths across the Middle East.

Of course, we cannot forget regime change in seven countries targeted after 9-11. The countries are Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran. All have now had regime change if we include Iran and the death of their Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes in the early days of the war of choice.

According to a study by Brown University between 4.5 and 4.7 million people have died (both directly and indirectly) in the seven major post-9-11 US regime change wars. The kicker is that 9-11 was an inside job planned, orchestrated, and managed by our own government and lied about by Trump.

Let us not forget, Trump, the government and corporate media who have repeatedly lied, that for the last 47 years, starting with the coup of 1979, Iran has been the largest state sponsor of terror. Each time they say this lie, they confirm, they have no credibility and are all in pushing propaganda and lies. The know the information above, but ignore it. They also know the U.S. has been at war all of its existence minus 17 years. Read that again and then ask yourself who is the largest state sponsor of terror please.

Consider this, the conflict with Iran did not start over 47 years ago, but over 73 years ago when, The U.S,. (CIA) and Great Britain (MI6) orchestrated a 1953 coup to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, to consolidate power for the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (our puppet the Iranian people hated). Mosaddegh was removed because he nationalized the Iranian oil industry, seizing control from British interests, and was feared to be aligning with the Soviet Union. See how this works? Who initiated these rogue acts? It was not Iran; it was we, the U.S. because we did not like their leader taking care of the people so we put in a puppet that resulted in the coup in 1979 and we have lied about it every day since.

Divide et Impera — divide and rule. It’s literally the oldest trick in the political playbook. When the mass of ordinary, naive, hardworking people start to wake up to the reality that they have been manipulated, exploited, and played by an arrogant ruling class that regards them with contempt, the ruling class starts a war abroad against an evil and menacing foreigner. This completely changes the subject and focuses all attention on the evil foreigner, thereby eliminating the revolt at home.

Trump said, “We have beaten the [Iranian] military very soundly, that is over with, the blockade is very effective, one way or another it is going to work out very well. We are going to have a gusher of oil like you have never had before.”

Trump says we have beaten the Iranian military, but what started out as a “short-term excursion” is now encroaching on 11 weeks with no end in sight. When Trump made that claim, he knew it was a deliberate lie, and that he would use this war to create mayhem, first with a short-term excursion, than massive bombing campaign, some negotiations for show, soon another bombing campaign, and then boots on the ground. Once that happens, it is just a matter of time for the war to go global and if that happens, we have a 50% chance it goes nuclear / Armageddon, again all with the intent to destroy masses of humanity and the global economy in order to usher in the evil New World Order for those who remain.

At the same time Rubio was bragging about the success of the US Naval blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz (SOH), he was calling the Iranian blockade on the same choke point, as criminal, desperate, and destructive. Does he not realize the U.S. Naval blockade and Iran closing the SOH, have the same effect? What ship is going to pass through a US Naval blockade on Iran, while Iran is blockading the SOH itself, when 15-20 vessels to date have been attacked and/or damaged?

We thought oil was going to go up much higher:

Trump and his cronies have been manipulating the oil market to keep prices relatively low, but that is all going to change and it will be soon and hard. Chris Martenson, founder of Peak Prosperity and a leading voice on energy, economics, and systemic risk, released a detailed analysis warning that oil and gas prices in the US and Europe are about to explode higher. This is not a temporary headline-driven spike, Martenson emphasizes, but a structural, multi-quarter (or longer) supply crisis rooted in the ongoing SOH disruption, U.S. export logistical limits, and fundamental mismatches in crude oil quality.

He went on and said that gasoline inventories are the lowest they have been in over ten years and that we are sending our oil all over the world, lowering our reserves to historic levels at historic speeds. This means the pain is delayed, like with a stubbed toe, but when the pain hits, it is going to hit hard. Trump knows this, but he is an evil con and is lying to us, while he continues to extend the conflict, where each day the SOH not open, will increase the pain exponentially.

This is what evil looks like, choosing a war of choice in order to bring pain and suffering to the masses used as grease, to usher in an evil and dystopian New World Order.

Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. This is the main talking point for justification for this unconstitutional war of choice:

Even for the evil SPG narcissist, Trump, this is rich. Consider that his Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, in her opening statement delivered to the HPSCI on the 2025 annual threat assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community stated,

“The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme leader Khomeini has not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.”

DNI Gabbard then after the bombing of Iran during Operation Midnight Hammer, in March 2026 stated:

“As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran’s nuclear enrichment program was obliterated. There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability. The entrances to the underground facilities that were bombed have been buried and shuttered with cement.”

Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, the DNI’s deputy, announced his resignation on March 17, 2026, after the attacks on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, citing his concerns about the justification for military strikes in Iran and saying he “cannot in good conscience” back the Trump administration’s war.

“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Here is the kicker; Iran did not have a nuclear weapon before this war, however, after the heinous attacks by the U.S. and Israel, it is clear why they would want to develop one now.

Iran has joined a growing number of non-nuclear armed countries that have suffered grievously at the hands of domineering nuclear powers. In 1994, Ukraine surrendered its nukes in return for what turned out, when Russia first attacked it in 2014, to be valueless western security assurances. Iraq’s regime, lacking a nuclear deterrent, succumbed to US invasion in 2003. Would Trump have attacked Venezuela in January had it been nuclear-armed – not likely? Would it have attacked Iran if it has been nuclear-armed, most certainly not.

Trump accidentally told the truth out loud when he said, “I don’t think about Americans’ finances… I don’t think about anybody…not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I am talking about Iran is that they can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

But Iran did not have a nuclear weapon, before you started the war, but now after attacking them, they are seeking one. And the SOH were open.

Consider what Trump said just weeks before the election:

“Within one year you are going to have electric bills and energy bills and your gasoline for your car is going to be 5 - O, 50% cheaper than it is right now. That’s a big thing.”

Once again, Trump, the government, and corporate media have proven they have no credibility, and can only contradict, deceive and lie, which they use to bury the truth, because they cannot survive the truth.

They do not think or care about Americans, their finances, or anybody that is not part of the club. Trump and the SPGs saturating the top rungs of government, banking, industry, entertainment, media, education and healthcare, care only about their sinister agenda to bring on an evil and dystopian New World and this war in Iran is further confirmation. As is the destruction of our economy, the explosion of our debt and UN-affordability, the growing number of databases used to control the masses; the continued threat of another pandemic and any action that will eliminate half of humanity and enslave the other half to serve them, which seeks to be the ruling class.

Imagine a world with no Satanic Pedophile Globalists that are predominately but not exclusively Zionists Ashkenzis…it’s easy if we all share the truth…