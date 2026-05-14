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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
1d

Larry. Nice compilation. America is a Gentile nation like all the others. It is an empire. It has rarely worn the “white hat” as generous as its citizens often are. American Governmental authority is deeply corrupted. (Creature from Jekyll Island and all that follows). The US despite all it’s Christian citizens is not nor ever has been a Christian nation. Isreal is the only nation with a God. The major glitch is that Israel is a deeply disobedient firstborn son and the harlot wife of Jahoveh in the land prematurely. Severe punishment is due Israel and that is coming.

That the current occupant of the Oval is all that you describe is immiterial in the bigger picture. I am a NAVY vet. Vietnam. But also a redeemed man.

I decided long ago to not allow today’s “politicos” here on earth distract me from the heavenly politicos ahead and the necessary preparation to face my Lord at His Judgment Seat soon ahead. Priorities. Islamic threat here in cells….? Very likely. Present threat here in America? Likely. Simultaneous coordinated terror attacks in a dozen US mid-tier cities on the near horizon….? Again likely. Is the US population prepared and positioned for playing defense here at home ? No. Clear and present danger? Probably.

So what does faith require when danger presents itself ? THAT also is clear.

Arm up. It will get ugly.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
2d

Narcissism of the highest order.

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