We know the Democrats are committed to the globalist playbook, which is to use the psychological tactic of projection. This is the act of blaming others for what they are doing. We know what they are doing, when we hear what they say President Trump is doing. Additionally, we know who they are by what they try to label President Trump.

Knowing this, we can learn a lot about Kamala and the globalist cabal. These globalists have been deliberately placed at the top levels of power and influence, starting with the central banks, politics, corporate America, corporate media, the Pharmaceutical industry, education, entertainment and most government departments and agencies, to include our military.

With that said, let us look at who Kamala and the globalists are and what they are doing or planning to do:

Kamala/Globalists Expect to Lose the Election, but take Power Anyway: We know this from a recent article published in POLITICO, “The Very Real Scenario Where Trump Loses, and Takes Power Anyway.”

Kamala/Globalists do not want a Military that is Loyal to the United States Constitution but to them Alone: We know this because Kamala projected this on President Trump. Consider that Kamala and Biden on 27 September 2024, signed a Department of Defense Directive allowing our own military to use lethal force on Americans. The Pentagon has come out recently to try to denounce this however, the directive is clear. The directive says the Secretary of Defense, Austin, another globalist, must sign off on “Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury.”

Kamala/Globalists are Unhinged, Unstable, and Want Unchecked Power: We know this because this is exactly what Kamala projected on President Trump.

Kamala/Globalists have Weaponized the Department of Justice (DoJ) Against their Enemies: We know this because Kamala said this is what President Trump wants to do, and of course we have further confirmation considering, their DoJ has indicted President Trump over 90 times in frivolous charges which are all crumbling. We also have the January 6 protestors of the fraud in the 2020 election still in jail without a trial. Additionally, we have Peter Nevarro a special advisor to President Trump who served four months in jail, and Steve Bannon another advisor to President Trump, still currently in jail, each for Contempt of Congress, and something multiple Democrats have been guilty of but ignored by their DoJ.

Kamala/Globalists are a Threat to American Democracy: We know this because Kamala has said President Trump will be a threat to Democracy. The fact that Kamala uses the term Democracy to describe the United States government is very concerning. Kamala either does not know America is not a Democracy, also known as mob rule, or she is deliberately mislabeling in an attempt to facilitate the transition of our government to mob rule. In America, we have a Constitutional Republic.

Kamala/General Milley are Fascists to the Core: We know this because Milley calls Trump “a fascist to the core” in his book he wrote with Bob Woodward. It should be noted that Milley was hired by J.P. Morgan as a Senior Advisor. It is not a coincidence that the rebuilding of Ukraine will be financed predominately by J.P. Morgan and BlackRock. It is understandable, Milley would not want President Trump elected who is committed to ending the war in Ukraine and stop further destruction

Kamala/General Kelly Would Rule like a Dictator: We know this because Kelly in support of Kamala said President Trump would rule like a dictator and Kamala doubled down on the general’s comments. General Kelly conveniently sits on the board of DC Capital Partners a firm that has massive government contracts to build housing for unaccompanied children coming across our border. President Trump has vowed to close the border, which would be bad for business for the firm Kelly was brought on to help.

Kamala/Hillary/Walz and the Globalists Confirm they are Sympathetic to Nazis: We know this because Hillary Clinton and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in support of Kamala, said President Trump is sympathetic to Nazi’s because he held an event at the iconic Madison Square Garden, the same venue Bill Clinton accepted the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination.

Kamala and the globalists have no shame because for them, the ends justify the means! They have sought long and hard to destroy America in order to usher in their one world evil dystopian government that puts the people in to a digital concentration camp. We must be ready by planning for the worst and hoping for the best with this upcoming election.

Never has there been a greater need to Make America Great Again!