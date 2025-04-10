Sabbattai Zevi

In my previous articles and presentations, I discuss the origins of the quest for a one-world government going back to the Old Testament in the Bible, more specifically, to Nimrod, the Great Grandson of Noah, who tried to build the Tower of Babel in the land of Babylonia. This tower was to be the epicenter of the one-world government. God did not approve and destroyed the tower and the one-world government never came into fruition.

This does not mean the quest for a one-world government was over, in fact, it had only just begun. Through the ancient civilizations of the Greeks and Egyptians, which influenced numerous secret societies such as the Gnostics, Cabala, Mystery Schools, Essenes, Roshaniya and Freemasonry, through their learned lessons, the quest for power and global domination lived on.

On June 6, 1666 Cabalist Rabbi, Sabbattai Zevi proclaimed himself the long-anticipated Jewish Messiah. He was born in 1626 to affluent Jewish parents living in Anatolia, which encompassed Asia Minor and most of Turkey. He was a charismatic leader and in the mid-seventeenth century, half of the Jewish population followed him.[i] Zevi and his followers came to be called Sabbateans.

Gershom Scholem, the German-born Israeli historian, and expert on the Cabala, described the Shabbatean movement as “the largest and most momentous messianic movement in Jewish History.”

Due to his extreme and unorthodox views, Zevi was banished from Jerusalem. The only place he could find support and refuge was with the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire. Zevi and his followers flourished; however, when the Sultan saw his power growing, he became uneasy. It is reported the Sultan gave Zevi a choice, “Your head or the turban,” which was the norm at the time and meant death or conversion to Islam. It was an easy choice and Zevi, the self-proclaimed Jewish Messiah, converted to Islam.

Zevi and the Sabbateans rejected old Jewish laws. They feasted during days of fasting, ate food forbidden by Jewish dietary law, believed in reincarnation, which was forbidden and practiced secrecy to cover critical elements of their theology. The Sabbateans became masters of concealment, deception, and manipulation to hide their true selves and intentions.

Robert Sepehr in his 2015 book 1666: Redemption Through Sin explained that the Sabbateans moved into a darker places.“Through a revolution of values, what was formerly sacred became profane and what was formerly profane had become sacred.”

After the death of Zevi in 1676, Jacob Frank became the new leader of the Sabbateans. Frank believed he was the reincarnation of Zevi, as well as the biblical patriarch Jacob. Frank continued preaching the practice of posing as someone he or she was not and pronounced that the only way to preserve themselves was to pose as Christians.[ii]

Frank believed the only way to save humankind was to destroy society. The growing ranks of the Jewish middle class following Frank became known as Sabbatean Franks or Illuminated and they practiced an early form of “Do as they wilt.”

Frank preached the Gnostic view that the Old Testament God was evil and the most suitable way to emulate their true God was to exploit every taboo known to man. Frank explained that to truly be free, they must throw off all conventions and disregard strict Judaic rules. They did this by approving wife swapping, sex orgies, incest, pedophilia and more.

In 1786 Frank moved to Frankfurt, Germany and while there, made some consequential contacts. So consequential, that his financial troubles seemed to disappear overnight as he became a very wealthy man. This change in social status was heavily dependent upon his new friend, and German Jew, Mayer Amschel Rothschild. Rothschild had started a banking house in Frankfurt in 1764 and he was quite successful.

By an evil form of fate, the Illuminati, a secret society started by Adam Weishaupt in 1776, had its roots, also in Frankfurt. It was only a matter of time until Rothschild connected and then persuaded Weishaupt to accept Jacob Frank and the Sabbatean doctrine into the Illuminati.

The Sabbatean doctrine included subverting the world’s religions and creating a one-world government headquartered in Jerusalem.

The trifecta of Weishaupt, influenced by the Jesuits and creator of the Illuminati Secret Society, Jacob Frank bringing in the Sabbatean doctrine, and money from Mayer Rothschild, proved to be the catalyst that allowed the Sabbatean doctrine to explode and spread like a virus across Europe and beyond.

The evil doctrine did not die off like a virus, but instead continued to mutate and gain strength …

Stand by for Part II, coming to you shortly.

[i] Douglas Reed, THE CONTROVERSY OF ZION, 2014, Omnia Veritas Ltd

[ii]Jim Marrs, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Pg 124.