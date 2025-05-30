“Adolf Hitler’s Nazi’s were far more than simply a political movement. They saw themselves leading a quasi-religious movement born out of the secret organizations whose goals were the same as those found in the Illuminati and Illuminized Freemasonry [Sabbatean Globalists].”

~ Jim Marrs

Author of the Book, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD

The Nazi cult grew from a variety of organization, theologies and beliefs present in Germany at the end of World War I, and they all stemmed from the mysteries of older secret societies such as Adam Weishaupt’s Bavarian Illuminati, the Germanenorden, Freemasonry, and the Teutonic Knights.[i]

One of the most important secret societies supporting Hitler’s rise to powers was the Thule Society. Trevor Ravenscroft, author of The Spear of Destiny, wrote, “The inner core within he Thule Group was all Satanists who practice Black Magic.”

It should be noted, that the practice of Satanism and transgressive actions, such as, incest, pedophilia, and homosexuality in secret societies have been extensively reported on in academic research and previous articles in this series.

Dr. Walter C. Langer, a psychologist who produced wartime psychoanalysis of Hitler for American intelligence, reported the secret pre-war reports proved Hitler’s father was the illegitimate son of a peasant cook named Maria Anna Schicklgruber, who at the time she conceived her child was “employed as a servant in the home of Baron Rothschild” in Vienna.

Upon her pregnancy, she left Vienna and gave birth to Hitler’s father of record, Alois. Five years later, she married a man named Johann Georg Hiedler. Alois, carried his mother’s name of Schicklgruber until almost 40 years of age, when Heidler’s brother, Nepomuk offered him legitimacy. Due to illegible writing of the parish priests changing the birth certificate, the name Hiedler became Hitler.[ii]

Alois lived a sad life as a government bureaucrat, married his own second cousin Klara Poelzl in 1885 and Adolf was born in Braunau, Austria in 1889 when Alois was fifty-two years old.

This report means that Hitler had Jewish ethnicity and was blood related to the Sabbatean Globalist Rothschild’s family. The Rothschild’s since the mid 1700’s had been instrumental financiers driving for a New World Order with a one-world government.

The U.S. Intelligence services, which had this report along, with even more details, never mentioned it or made it public, giving it a lot of credibility.

It is believed; Hitler discovered his lineage later in life and established contact with the Rothschild family. This would help explain why he received such great financial support from the international banking community, tightly entwined with the Rothschild’s family. This financial support was essential for Hitler’s rise to power.

The question comes up, if Hitler had Jewish ethnicity, why did he execute the Holocaust in an attempt to exterminate the Jews.

Hitler may have had Jewish ethnicity, but he did not practice Judaism or follow the Torah. Additionally, as a member of the Thule Society, he was a Satanist and more accurately today, a Sabbatean Globalist. As a Sabbatean Globalist, he would been against those of Jewish faith and would have been motivated to extinguish the Jewish people in order to prevent the Messiah from coming.

After World War II, the Rothschild’s were instrumental in the creation of the state of Israel. Some believe by doing so, it would bring the Jewish people together, not to provide them peace, but to more easily target and eliminate them.

Is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a Sabbatean Globalist? This would explain how Israel became the first country in the world to vaccinate more than 50% of their people with the COVID bio-weapon that has killed millions around the world. Let us also not forget, the horrendous attack of October 7, which had to be an inside job and even Netanyahu, called it Israel’s 9-11, which was another inside job.

The web of Sabbatean Globalists stemming from the Nazi’s and earlier secret societies, such as the Illuminati, and going back to Nimrod at the tower of Babel is extensive and worth discussing.

George Soros is a Sabbatean Globalist. We know this because the corporate media outlets owned by the Sabbatean Globalists call him a “Holocaust Survivor,” when h actually worked for the Nazis during the war by exposing Jewish families who offered to take him in for protection. His actions certainly resulted in the death of many Jewish people, and the Sabbatean Globalist owned corporate media refers to him as a “Holocaust Survivor.”

When Soros was asked if he had any regrets for his actions by Steve Kroft of 60 Minutes, in a news piece designed to show Soros in a positive light, he responded by saying “no” he had no regrets. Soros’ response was shocking but his demeanor while responding was disturbingly evil.

We should not be surprised, Soros is one of the biggest donors to the Democrat Party, the World Economic Forum (WEF), Hillary Clinton and is completely committed destroying America for a one-world government.

Soros’ is a dear friend of Klaus Schwab. Schwab, who grew up in Nazi Germany, is another Sabbatean Globalist who started the WEF and has been an active force in the destruction of America in favor for a one-world government.

Schwab’s father, Eugen Schwab, was a certified Nazi who served as the managing director for Escher Wyss Ravensburg, an engineering firm that constructed turbines and fighter plane parts for the Third Reich, while it was ravaging Europe in the 1930s and 40s.

It should not be a surprise but Schwab’s mentor was Henry Kissinger, a former U.S. Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977. Kissinger was born in Germany but fled the country in 1938 and came to the U.S.

Kissinger was a Sabbatean Globalist, who through his actions was directly responsible for the murders of three and four million people while in office. This is according to Yale University historian Greg Grandin’s book Kissinger’s Shadow. The bloody policies he promoted paved the way for America’s never-ending wars in later years.

While being a staunch supporter of Israel, Kissinger showed shocking disregard for Jewish life. In a conversation with Nixon, he was recorded as saying: “The emigration of Jews from the Soviet Union is not an objective of American foreign policy … And if they put Jews into gas chambers in the Soviet Union, it is not an American concern. Maybe a humanitarian concern.”

It must be reiterated; the Jewish people who follow Judaism and the Torah are dramatically different from the Sabbatean Globalists trying to eradicate freedom around the world for a one-world dystopian government. Never do we allow the attack of someone based on their faith or ethnicity, however, their evil actions are fair game, it is not anti-Semitic, as they would like you to believe.

Let us not forget Operation Paper Clip, an operation that identified key Nazi’s that were leaders in rocket science and dark magic. While many Nazi’s were tried for crimes against humanity in the Nuremberg Courts, those that had a paperclip on their file, hence the name Operation Paper Clip, distinguished them as having special skills as scientists and engineers, and instead of going to court were sent to countries like the United States and Britain to advance their rocket and military programs.

The tangled web connecting Nimrod from the Tower of Babel, to the Illuminati of 1776, then to the Nazi’s during WWII and now to the Sabbatean Globalists of today is real.

The Sabbatean Globalists continue to seek an evil dystopian one-world government. The sooner we can awaken the global population to this evil, the sooner we can get busy dismantling their malicious agenda and ensure justice is delivered, freedom is protected and evil is eradicated.

For confirmation, this is true, google Hitler was a Rothschild and see what the Sabbatean Globalists running google want you to see. The sources sharing the truth are found in this article.

[i] Jim Marrs, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Pg 278

[ii] Jim Marrs, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Pg 280