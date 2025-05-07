“Communism” is not a movement of the downtrodden, masses but used by power-seeking billionaires in order to gain control over the world. First by establishing socialist governments in the various nations and then consolidating them all through a ‘Great Merger’ into an all-powerful world Socialist Super-State probably under the auspices of the United Nations.”

~ Gary Allen

Author of the book, None Dare Call it a Conspiracy (1971)

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano

If you were to line up the goals of the Illuminati, [Today’s Sabbatean Globalists] and of Communism, you will find they are very much aligned, and they are completely aligned in the following areas:

- The Abolition of Inheritance

- The Abolition of Private Property

- The Abolition of Individual Homes / Family Life

- The Abolition of Established Religions

Other goals of the Illuminati (Sabbatean Globalists) include, establish a New World Order, Abolition of National Governments, and the Abolition of National Sovereignty and Patriotism.

Other goals of Communism include, Progressive Income Tax, Creation of a Central Bank, Centralize Communication and Transportation, Control over Factories and Farms, Free Government Education to Indoctrinate, Blur the Lines between Rural Country and the Cities.[i]

The goals of the Illuminati (Sabbataen Globalists) and Communism were/are largely the same. They were also most identical to the major platform goals of Hitler’s National Socialists (Nazis), indicating they all stemmed from a common source.[ii]

These goals, sadly, remain prevalent in today’s political discussions, confirming how deep the Sabbatean Globalists have dug in and how wide they have spread out. Consider the following well-known statement:

“You will own nothing and be happy.”

~Klaus Schwab, Sabbatean Globalist, and Founder of the World Economic Forum

We expect an evil Sabbatean Globalist to talk like this and use Communism as a tool for the destruction of countries in order to facilitate a New World Order consisting of a dystopian one-world government that puts WE the people into a digital concentration camp. However, would anyone expect one of the most prominent religious figures in the world to support the same despotism? Meet Bergoglio.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio

To further confirm how infiltrated the Sabbatean Globalists are, in November of 2022, Pope Jorge Mario Bergoglio [Francis] went on and said, “I Am a Communist, and So Too Is Jesus.”

Does anyone for a second believe that Jesus would be aligned with the Illuminati, Sabbatean Globalists, Communists or the Nazis? Not a chance in Hell, this was pure blasphemy and it was very telling about whom Bergoglio really is (there is more to the story of the church, but that will be for another time).

Bergoglio continued exposing himself by attacking President Trump claiming he was not a Christian for supporting the border wall. Meanwhile, Bergoglio hides in Vatican City with some of the largest walls known to man. Bergoglio has also strongly supports Catholic Charities in facilitating the invasion of illegal aliens, which includes terrorists, cartel members, gang bangers, and sex trafficked children into the U.S. across our Southern Border.

Should we be surprised that Bergoglio protected Bishop McCarrick who had credible allegations against him for molesting children? Should we be surprised that with spiteful deliverance, Bergoglio appointed the most pro LGBTQ Cardinal Archbishop, McElroy to Washington D.C. on 6 Jan 2025 prior to President Trump’s inauguration on 20 Jan, 2025?

The esteemed and honorable Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, called the Pope out and stated he was a False Prophet and Apostate Pope. In Letter # 22, Friday, June 28: Viganò Statement, he said the following:

“I accuse Jorge Mario Bergoglio of heresy and schism, and I ask that he be judged as a heretic and schismatic and removed from the Throne which he has unworthily occupied for over eleven years.”

“I also accuse Jorge Mario Bergoglio of having caused – due to the prestige and authority of the Apostolic See which he usurps – serious adverse effects, sterility, and death in the millions of faithful who followed his insistent invitation to undergo the inoculation of an experimental gene serum [COVID-19 VACCINE (Bio-Weapon)] produced with aborted fetuses, even to the point of issuing a formal “Note” declaring that using the vaccine is morally permissible (here and here) He will have to answer before the Tribunal of God for this crime against humanity.”

“If even a simple believers and non-Catholics understand the anomaly of the role that Bergoglio is playing in the globalist and anti-Christian project carried out by the World Economic Forum, the UN Agencies, the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg Group, the World Bank, and by all the other sprawling branches of the globalist elite [Sabbatean Globalists] this does not demonstrate even slightly that I desire schism by highlighting and denouncing this anomaly.”

“Because the true project of the New World Order – to which Bergoglio is enslaved and from which he draws his own legitimacy from the powerful of the world – is an essentially Satanic project, in which the work of the Creation of the Father, the Redemption of the Son, and the Sanctification of the Holy Spirit is hated, erased, and counterfeited by the simia Dei and his servants.”

Because of his courageous exposure and commitment to the truth, Archbishop Viganò was excommunicated from the Church. Archbishop Viganò, in response said, “I consider it an honor to be “accused” of rejecting the errors and deviations implied by the so-called Second Vatican Ecumenical Council, which I consider to be completely devoid of magisterial authority due to its heterogeneity compared to all the true Councils of the Church, which I fully recognize and accept, just as I fully recognize and accept all the magisterial acts of the Roman Pontiffs.”

Bergoglio’s admittance to being a Communist with strong ties to the Sabbatean Globalists should be a major alarm for all! This confirms, the depth and breadth of the evil Sabbatean Globalists and how old and long the roots are. Never has truth on a subject been more critical.

Karl Marx

According to Canadian Journalist Barry Chamish, a graduate of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who fought with the Israeli Defense Force in the 1982 Lebanon War, the Illuminati (Sabbatean Globalists) had infiltrated the Freemasonic lodges across England to Germany. He went on and said, “It was from Germany to London that the apostate Jews (Sabbatean Globalists) Karl Marx and Frederic Engels were sent to devise the rot of Communism.”

Richard Wurmbrand, a Christian minister of Hebrew descent who spent fourteen years in a Communist prison in his homeland of Romania, in his 1986 book, Marx and Satan stated, “Marx’s chief aim was the destruction of religion. The good of the workers was only a pretense.”

In the book, The Illuminati 666, the author, William Josiah Sutton, explained:

“Napoleon, when he came into power, would not tolerate the activities of the Jacobin Clubs [Illuminati] with their independent opposition … The Illuminati just operated under other names. It was under the name of “The League of the Just,” that Karl Marx became a member. He was hired to update the writings of Adam Weishaupt (founder of the Illuminati) written over 70 years earlier. Weishaupt died in 1830, but his revolutionary plans were carried on by a list of successors. In 1842, Karl Marx began to write revolutionary propaganda for the “League of the Just,” hoping to cause a spirit of unrest. In 1844, in collaboration with Friedrich Engels, and under the supervision of the “League of the Just,” Marx began to write the infamous Communist Manifesto.”

Apparently, the tentacles of the Rothschilds reached to Karl Marx too. According to a display at the British Museum in London, there were two checks made payable to Karl Marx, during the time he was writing the Manifesto, from no other than, Nathan Rothschild.

Summary

“Communism is a front for something deeper. Communism is not a revolt of the “poor” but a conspiratorial plot of the “rich.”

According to the British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, 1874-1880, the two goals of the secret societies (Sabbatean Globalists), and Communists are the same: the abolition of private property and the ending of the “ecclesiastical establishments,” the religions of the world.

The next time you hear someone say something ridiculous, such as, “I’m not that liberal, I just support Socialism/Communism,” (true story) know you are hearing the words of someone who is either corrupt, brainwashed or ignorant. There are no other options.

[i] Jim Marrs, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Pg 252

[ii] Jim Marrs, THE ILLUMINATI: THE SECRET SOCIETY THAT HIJACKED THE WORLD, 2017, Visible Ink Press, Pg 251