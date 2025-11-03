~ Paul Manning, MSM Journalist who was persecuted for revealing in 1981 WWII was a charade[i]

“Trump was s-elected to rebuild American patriotism so that goyim will gladly become cannon fodder once again. A false flag will arouse their patriotic zeal.” ~ Henry Makow Ph.D

We have Satanic Globalists, in positions of power and influence, pushing a Satanic New World Order with a one-world government that plans to cull the herd and put the rest of humanity into a digital concentration camp. These Satanic Globalists deliberately create chaos, often through war, to complete their evil agenda.

The chaos created by war used as a distraction also provides the Satanic Globalists plausible deniability. If the global population knew the intentions of these satanic globalists, they would want their heads on spikes. I cannot emphasize enough; the truth will set us free.

The Freemasons/Satanists call it “Ordo Ab Chao,” Order out of Chaos. This motto, so prominently displayed on the grand decorations of the Order of the Sovereign Grand Inspectors General, indicates its tremendous importance to Freemasonry/Satanism, particularly in relation to the 33rd degree.

After seven combat tours to the Middle East, in response to the attacks of 9-11, I discovered our government, already saturated with these Satanic Globalists, was behind the attack. The narrative blaming 19 Saudis was a complete lie, in order to initiate a series of cascading wars that remade the Middle East in favor of Greater Israel, governed by the same satanic globalists.

These Satanic Globalists framed Muslims so Christians would go to war against them. We saw the same thing on Oct 7, another false flag attack, orchestrated so Bibi with the support of the U.S. could conduct genocide against Muslims in Gaza in the open!

No discussion on the evils of war can be had without addressing the honored General Smedley Butler!

General Butler was one of the most courageous warriors on the battlefield and was even more so after his retirement, when he went after the most powerful group of people in the world, the Satanic Globalists.

General Butler, God Bless his soul, fearlessly told the truth, in a booklet titled War is a Racket. In the book, General Butler wrote:

“In the World War [I] a mere handful garnered the profits of the conflict. At least 21,000 new millionaires and billionaires were made in the United States during the World War. . . . How many of these war millionaires shouldered a rifle? . . . The general public shoulders the bill. And what is this bill? . . . Newly placed gravestones. Mangled bodies. Shattered minds. . . . For a great many years, as a soldier, I had a suspicion that war was a racket; not until I retired to civil life did I fully realize it. Now that I see the international war clouds gathering, as they are today, I must face it and speak out.”

He went on and stated:

“War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and losses are in lives…It is conducted for the benefit of the very few at the expense of the very many.”

The only thing General Butler missed was the tie this racket had to Satanic Globalists. Money was certainly a goal, but the end state was a Satanic New World Order.

Just a few weeks ago in Quantico, Trump made a call to war when he said:

“We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military.”

Then Trump was more specific saying he would be targeting the American people, if they resisted anything he did:

“Last month I signed an Executive Order (EO) to provide training for a Quick Reaction Force that can help quell civil disturbances. This is going to be a big thing for the people in this room, because it is the enemy from within and we have to handle it before it gets out of control…”

Trump is telling us directly, he will be taking actions that will trigger civil unrest and he is planning to use the National Guard to quell it!

Then like clockwork, this news came out pertaining to the National Guard:

“The Pentagon has ordered thousands of specialized National Guard personnel to complete civil unrest mission training over the next several months, an indication that the Trump administration’s effort to send uniformed military forces into urban centers - once reserved for extraordinary emergencies - could become the norm.”

Then JD Vance gave another call to war at a Turning Point Event when he said this:

“Part of America First, is ensuring that we never ask you to go and do the American peoples business unless it is in the interest of the USA.”

In other words, we are sending you to war for nefarious reasons, the evil New World Order, but we are going to tell you it is in the best interest of the country.

Does anyone believe a single word coming from our government or media anymore? No one should.

Now we have Trump talking about going to war against Muslims again, this time in Nigeria and the pathetic Pete Hegseth going along with it.

Trump’s credibility has been destroyed after lying about Epstein, 9-11, COVID and the “vaccine” an undeniable bio-weapon that that has killed millions globally.

Remember they want to cull the herd, and COVID was a test run. Wars will kill millions more, and this is most certainly why we are seeing Trump share the following below:

We are already in WWIII, just look at Argentina, Gaza, Iran, the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine and we have a Satanic Globalists in the White House turning up the heat to ensure it escalates.

Again, anyone that not supporting the escalation of WWIII and decides to protest, will be addressed by the tens of thousands National Guard members being trained to squash civil unrest.

See how this works. Trump will go down as the biggest evil con / Satanic Globalist in history. God Bless those who see this and resist and may the global population wake up and join the resistance soon!

God Help Us!

[i] Henry Makow Ph.D, ILLUMINATI: GENOCIDE & WAR, 2025, SILAS GREEN, Pg 116