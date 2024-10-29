General John Kelly has come out and attacked President Trump on something he heard five years ago, but shares it two weeks before an election. It should be noted, Kelly is a board member of DC Capital Partners, a firm that has large government contracts to build housing for unaccompanied children coming across the border. This firm could lose a lot of money with a President Trump presidency that closes the border. This would help make sense of Kelly’s ridiculous claim, along with others!

I recently shared a great piece written by Peter Navarro, who knew General Kelly very well, having worked with him on President Trump’s Staff. His analysis I thought was spot on, having worked with General Kelly myself.

I sent the article to a dear friend, great guy, and senior ranking military member. The response I received was expected but at the same time alarming. The response was belt fed, having been institutionalized for so many years. The telling article of Peter was written off as just politics, with no recognition of the threat and damage being done by globalists and those capitulating to their agenda. He confirmed most of our senior leaders in the military, don’t know what is going on and at this time, that is as alarming as it is unacceptable.

Truth be told, I did not know anything about the real and dangerous threat to America and freedom by the globalists, until I retired, several years ago, and was fired for providing informed consent about the lethality of the jab! Only at this time did I learn through my research, the depth of the threat!

Never during my 28 years in the Marine Corps did I hear anything about the threat of the globalists. Of course, the Commander’s in Chief I served under, where all capitulated to the globalist agenda, and only the propaganda they approved was being pushed down the chain of command, just like to the American people.

However, at this time, the kitty is out of the bag and most every critical thinking person on the planet at least understands there is a threat and knows some of the key players! Our senior ranking military leaders have an obligation to get deeper into the truth, and adhere to their oath!

Please see the Peter Navarro article below, and then my response to the correspondence I reference above.

Trump’s four-star bully chief of staff John Kelly was a traitor within

My View From the Oval Office

Peter Navarro

Oct 25

It is treason when a president's Chief of Staff repeatedly refuses to obey the Commander in Chief

Here’s the article SUMMARY:

Peter Navarro, a former Trump administration official, argues that John Kelly, Trump's former Chief of Staff, was a "traitor within" who undermined the president's agenda and ultimately failed in his role. Navarro accuses Kelly of obstructing Trump's trade policies, disobeying the chain of command, and mistreating other members of the administration.

He further claims that Kelly was incompetent in his management of the White House, particularly in his interactions with the media and his handling of staff members with past allegations of misconduct. Navarro's article is a scathing critique of Kelly's leadership, framed as a betrayal of trust and a deliberate effort to hinder Trump's presidency.

Here’s the article:

Requiem for a Four-Star Bully and Coward John F. Kelly

No one knows former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly better than I. Here’s why this bitter bullying coward of a man should be tossed into the dust bin of history for yet again trashing Donald Trump now just days before the most important election in modern American history.

Here, it may be reasonable to assume a four-star general would make a good chief of staff. Yet, that is a deeply flawed assumption.

Four-star generals like Kelly typically reach the pinnacle of their profession because they are generally the sharpest tools in their military shed. Yet put Kelly in a room in the West Wing with uber-elite civilians drawn from academia, the corporate world, and Wall Street, and Kelly was always the dumbest guy in the West Wing.

On Kelly’s leadership, I would physically have to steel myself every time I got a call from his office as it would inevitably mean some type of abuse or threat. Some men lead by inspiration. Some try to lead by intimidation. Kelly was clearly the latter; and I can’t imagine serving under his command in a combat situation.

Yet, Kelly’s flawed leadership qualities weren’t what was most concerning. Rather, it was Kelly’s utter failure to obey his Commander in Chief -- and therefore the chain of command.

Four-star Kelly (along with General Mad Dog Mattis at the Pentagon) knew, above all else, that without an ironclad respect for, and adherence to, the chain of command, the military would fall apart in a heartbeat. Yet once Kelly and Mattis got to the pinnacle of civilian power, they figured no one was above them, apparently not even their President.

Kelly would routinely subvert the President’s trade agenda. If my old boss told Kelly to get an executive order immediately ready to impose steel and aluminum tariffs or tariffs on China, Kelly would invariably slow walk the actions with an extended review process.

Kelly did the same kind of thing whenever the Boss tried to get trading partners like South Korea and Japan to stop screwing us in the trade arena. Both Kelly and Mattis didn’t want to do anything that might jeopardize the military alliances with these countries, oblivious to the reality that if they gutted our economy and manufacturing base, we wouldn’t be able to defend any other country, much less ourselves.

Why else was Kelly so opposed to the Trump trade agenda? Because Kelly had no training in economics, he easily fell prey to the facile Globalism of the globalist wing of the West Wing – principally National Economic Council Directors Gary Cohn and Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin – all of whom sought to block POTUS’s trade policy.

Because Kelly had no training in politics, he failed to understand the importance of trade policy in holding the high political ground of Blue Wall manufacturing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan that Trump had won the election with in 2016.

Because Kelly did not know how to “let Trump be Trump” – as the great Corey Lewandowski once advised – there was no way in Hades Captain Queeq Kelly was going to let anyone with deviant trade policy thoughts anywhere near the Oval Office.

To that end, Kelly regularly eavesdropped on phone calls to POTUS. Kelly also poured over the overnight phone logs and if somebody like me called the boss, we would get threatened with firing.

Kelly was also totally incompetent with the media. Hiring Kelly was like a trucker driving a Formula One car. With his thick Boston accent, a smile always missing in action, and “I don’t suffer fools from the media gladly” tattoos stuck on both his forehead and sleeves, Kelly was simply incapable of messaging anything to the press.

One of Kelly’s most negligent acts was to hide the dirty big secret about Staff Secretary Rob Porter. Porter had two strikes of spousal abuse alleged against him, he couldn’t get a security clearance, yet he was handling documents of the highest national security and interacting with the president on a daily basis. That Kelly hid this alone was a fire able offense.

Kelly invariably hated those closest to Trump. As Chief of Staff, he single-handedly turned Trump allies Omarosa Gault and Anthony Scaramucci into bitter and viperous enemies with his mistreatment of each.

My lasting memory of Kelly was him sitting at my right shoulder on December 2, 2018, at the end of a long table in Buenos Aries, Argentina with President Trump in the center. Across from us were our counterparts from the Chinese Communist trade side.

Before the meeting began, a by-then broken Kelly, no doubt aware of his soon to be exit, apologized for treating me so poorly. In doing so, he further acknowledged he had failed to see what George Bush might have called the real evildoers in the West Wing.

Now, it both saddens and infuriates me to see Kelly play the court jester to the New York Times King of Spin. I thought the Biden-Harris regime’s tragic mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal where Kelly’s own son died in combat might have brought Kelly out of his hated-filled and vengeful derangement. But I was wrong. And so is the cowardly bully Kelly about Donald John Trump.

Peter Navarro served for four years in the Trump White House and 519 days under John Kelly. This article is based on Navarro’s memoir Taking Back Trump’s America. Follow Peter at www.substack.com

RESPONSE FROM THE ARTICLE WAS DESCRIBED ABOVE:

The response wrote off the telling points of Peter’s description of General Kelly, with no recognition of the threat and damage being done by globalists and those capitulating to their agenda. He confirmed most of our senior leaders in the military, don’t know what is going on and at this time, that is as alarming as it is unacceptable.

MY RESPONSE TO THE RESPONSE:

Brother,

I appreciate your belt fed response, but I am going to ask you to be hyper critical about what’s going on. I cannot emphasize enough, its pure evil, pure lies, and has been for decades! Everything we think we know, is a lie. We have an enemy in the gates killing us, literally, and I feel like I’m the only one seeing it, like in one of those bad horror movies, you get so scared watching.

First, I served under General Kelly, and I thought the article was spot on. We pray for his family and honor his sacrifice. I was in country when his son was killed.

Second, do you really believe President Trump does not love the military, and said he wants generals like Hitler had? And, it just so happens we never heard this until two weeks before an election? President Trump went to a military academy, loves the military and the Democrats complained he was appointing too many Generals around him when he first took office! He did that because he does not respect them? Comm’on man.

I have gotten the story from the deep inside and from multiple sources, Kelly and Mattis thought they were running the show and were undermining the Commander in Chief and disregarding the chain of command. They are both swamp monsters and benefit from wars that should never have been fought and instigated under nefarious intent!

We know Milley has a sweet job with JP Morgan and they are working with BlackRock to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine but only after, they destroy it. The last thing Milley and these generals want is a President Trump presidency who ends the war day one, and he would. Hell I could! This is a layup but the evil globalists need these wars and sick people to make sick money and siphon off of we the people. We pay for the wars with taxes and they get rich off them. It is good work if you can get it, just destructive as f&k!

I cannot emphasize enough and you and everyone should know, Harris is a globalist and controlled by her masters as is the entire Democrat party and too many of the Republicans! They are working every day to destroy America!

America is under attack! The border is a planned invasion! Where is our military? Biden is a traitor who took tens of millions from the Chinese gave them aid and comfort, where is our military? Our government is facilitating the flow of drugs coming across our border to kill 100s of thousands of our young people annually, where is our military? Our government is facilitating the trafficking of children, many into slavery, the sex industry and worse, where is our military? Our government stole the 2020 election and others, the data is overwhelming unless you are listening to corporate news owned by the same globalists who own the same politicians destroying the country, where is our military? 9-11 was a complete inside job. I deployed 7 times to fight for justice in the Middle East, led Americas finest many who got hurt bad and sadly paid the ultimate sacrifice and now I learn it was from the inside!? Where is our military?

I write on my substack in depth on all these issues! I have researched, spoken to experts, gone to the sources being attacked, cancelled, and censored to get deeper truths! I could not be more adamant!

Buddy the military you are in is being fed propaganda by the globalists running the government, all to have you support their evil agenda. Be critical, be relentless, and be committed to right and freedom!

I will send you what I think will happen with the election in a separate email!

Love ya. Semper Fi,

Larry