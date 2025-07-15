RFK Jr made a very important announcement over a year ago, that very few people acknowledged, and the media and politicians, which are controlled by the Sabbatean Globalists, tried to bury. This statement should have been on all news networks daily for weeks resulting in a deep and vigorous investigation identifying all those behind this ominous attack.

Because our media and politicians are ignoring the statement by RFK Jr, we need to elevate it and blast it out far and wide.

Everyone must sound the alarm before the next false flag bio-terror attack / pandemic where the bastards will try to be even more forceful in mandating a lethal jab!

The statement by RFK Jr confirms the Sabbatean Globalists are the most evil group of people to ever exist and are doing everything they can to destroy the many, for the benefit of the few, themselves.

Here is the statement:

“We need to talk about bio-weapons … the technology that we now have … we have hundreds of millions of dollars into ethnically targeted microbes. The Chinese have done the same thing. In fact, COVID-19, there is an argument that it is ethnically targeted … COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately … COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people that are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese … we do know the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bio-weapons, and we are developing ethnic bio-weapons. That is what all those labs in the Ukraine are about, they are collecting Russian DNA they are collecting Chinese DNA to hopefully target people.”

The enemy is the Sabbatean Globalists. Many are Zionists, but not all, many are Ashkenazi Jews, but not all, many are Satanists, but not all, many are pedophiles but not all, some are Jewish but not all, and some are gentiles, but not all. All however, are evil with the sinister intention to create a one world government that will put we the people into a digital concentration camp.

Dr. Lee Merritt said virtually the same thing when she was discussing immunogenic contraceptive technology in COVID-19 “Vaccines,” using “spike” proteins to sterilize certain races, predominately Caucasians and Black people. The Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese were immune to the damages (note the video hyperlinked said Ashkenazi and Amish, but in written reports, it says Chinese).

The New World Order plan containing a one-world government, is to have a population of 500 million, mostly Chinese (High IQ, Servile) to service the Sabbatean Globalists, which are predominately Ashkenazi Jews / Zionists, but not all.

This information is completely aligned with the predictive programing of the Sabbatean Globalists. They have a sick obligation to tell us what they are going to do beforehand, as if their evil is justified, because they shared it subtly in a program, movie, or report.

In the James Bond movie SPECTRE, there is a scene where a chemical is sprayed on a ballroom full of people. All die in the attack but James Bond, and those who were immune to the bio-weapon through their genetics.

Of course, we already know companies such as, 23andMe’s collected DNA and could sell it to the highest bidder, and could be used in a similar manner.

Yes, we are in a battle between good and evil, and good will prevail, but only if we all seek, share and promote the ugly truth showing the enemy’s evil intent!

God be with you!