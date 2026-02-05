ConstitutionalCol.com

Charles Cresson Wood
12h

Thank you Larry for your courageous continuation of the fight! We still need indictments of the perpetrators, jail sentences, fines, and other punishments to discourage this same thing from happening again.

Willie
7h

Global revolution against the true evil of this world Israel and USA

I heard that suicide helps the world economy Israel please consider contributing to the health of the world economy

https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/6942/Israeli-bulldozer-crushing-of-a-wounded-child-exemplifies-horrific-killing-pattern-in-Gaza

We the world who stand for humanity and morality will not stop till there is accountability and justice for the genocide and holocaust of Palestinians for last 100 plus years by the fake terrorists regimes of Israel and USA till they are both defeated and dismantled ‬

There is only one solution dismantle the terrorist regime called Israel and restored Gods true land Palestine and Gods true children Palestinians, from the river to the sea only Palestine will be never stop speaking up bds and boycott and much more the terrorist trump regime and more that are supporting the death cult of Israel are loosing and desperate like a rabid dog we shall never stop the world has spoken

Fck trump and his terrorist regime fck Netanyahu and his terrorist regime dismantle both these evils and free the world from there cancer so the body may survive soon God will restore all of Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see

If you stand for humanity morality and integrity then everyone should be proud to be called antisemetic free Palestine from the river to the sea only Palestine you will see Allahs WILL is all going according to his plan Allah sees all and knows all, islam the one true religion you still have time

