The imposition of the compulsory COVID-19 “vaccines” was the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity, and most of those in authority who imposed the compulsory vaccines are trying to perpetrate the fraud that “nothing bad ever happened.”

The actual letter is below. The data posted on Open VAERS, referenced in the article and letter, comes from the government website, VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) but is not a government website. The government website is convoluted and designed to prevent the public from understanding the data. Open VAERS breaks the data down to be easily understood by the public.

Please note the government has shut down VAERS and appears to be manipulating the numbers to prevent the truth from getting out on the “vaccine’s” lethality. The government did the same thing with the Military Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) after Senator Johnson led a hearing exposing the exploding numbers of health issues with military members after they were mandated to take the “vaccine” or be discharged from the military, many of which that had served for decades.

The DMED scandal, or, more accurately, data manipulation revelation, was one of the most consequential disclosures of the entire COVID era. It cut to the core of how epidemiological data was curated, “corrected,” and used to sustain the official safety narrative during the COVID crisis.

The senior ranking military members, did nothing to stop the DMED lethal manipulation of the data to support crimes against humanity but that is a report for another day.

Preamble

I know most all the smart and courageous followers of mine on substack, realize the COVID “vaccine” was a genocide test run, but I have come across people, even today, that still support the COVID “vaccine” and if they were told to get another one, would! This article is for them.

I have been a broken record on three specific issues, seeking, sharing, and promoting the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth on them, for I believe, if the truth ever came out on these issues, it would take down the entire evil Satanic Globalist cabal seeking a New World Order with one-world government and a one-world religion – Satanism!

These Satanic Globalists, many of which are at the top of banking, politics, and industry, were behind these three issues, and used them to progress their evil agenda. The three issues I am referring to is 9-11, COVID, the virus and “vaccine,” and the Epstein atrocities. This article will focus on COVID, the virus and “vaccine.”

In short, what we have seen is the “vaccine” overwhelmingly causes harm and death by creating myocarditis (blood clots, strokes and heart attacks), neurological issues (neuropathy, cognitive decline and Guillain-Barré Syndrome), and the destruction of the immune system, which results in a massive increase in turbo cancers and other diseases in the young, which often leads to early deaths.

According to author and researcher, Allan M. MacRae, the global death toll from the “toxic and ineffective” Covid-19 “vaccines” now totals approximately 50 million worldwide and that number will certainly grow.

Dr. Peter McCullough made clear of the danger of the COVID “vaccine” on 21 May, 2025 during the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing, when he stated:

“80% took a vaccine, 20% didn’t … the “vaccine” was never safe ... Messenger RNA devised by Pfizer and Moderna, has been chemically modified to be unassailable to enzymes in the body to be broken down. The messenger RNA is found in the human heart of people who die after the “vaccine” it is found in the brain. The spike protein is found everywhere in the body. Three studies now show the spike protein is circulating in the blood for six to nine months after people take the shot … it is a killer protein, it cannot be safe. IT WAS NOT SAFE BY DESIGN!”

Not only was it not safe by design, but it was designed and administered by our own government and military!

Bio-Attack with a Bio-Weapon by our Military

RFK Jr. said it out loud, “The top organization that managed Operation Warp Speed (OWS), was not Health and Human Services (HHS), which is a public health agency, it wasn’t the Center for Disease Control (CDC), or National Institutes of Health (NIH), or Food and Drug Agency (FDA). It was the National Security Agency (NSA) a spy agency. That was the top agency, the lead agency on OWS and the pandemic and the second agency was the Pentagon. As it turns out, the vaccines were developed, not by Moderna and Pfizer, they were developed by NIH … their own patents are 50% owned by NIH. Nor were they manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna they were manufactured by military contractors, and basically Pfizer and Moderna were paid to put their stamps on those vaccines as if they came from the pharmaceutical industry.”

Trump recently in Davos said again, about OWS, “Some people say it was one of the greatest military feats ever.” Even more interesting, in the same speech Trump has admitted that the “COVID” illness was induced by spraying chemical weapons (he says, “dust” in this clip). Well, dust is certainly not a virus, but more inline with a biological weapon. If this is the case, the “dust” most certainly did not come from Wuhan for it would be too far to travel. Makes one wonder, what is in those damn chem-trails we see daily and what do they plan to put in them next? We are dealing with after all, Satanic Globalists, who desperately want to cull the herd.

RFK Jr. in 2024, when he was committed to Making America Healthy Again, not now after capitulating to the Satanic Globalists running DC, made this earth-shattering announcement:

“We need to talk about bio-weapons … the technology that we now have … we have hundreds of millions of dollars into ethnically targeted microbes. The Chinese have done the same thing. In fact, COVID-19, there is an argument that it is ethnically targeted … COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately … COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people that are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese … we do know the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bio-weapons, and we are developing ethnic bio-weapons. That is what all those labs in the Ukraine are about, they are collecting Russian DNA they are collecting Chinese DNA to hopefully target people.”

Are we to believe, it is just another coincidence, by the way, there are no coincidences, that the Ashkenazi-Jews, which make up the lion’s share of the Satanic Globalists and the people they have chosen to be their servant class, the Chinese, are the two races that were the most immune to the COVID virus?

Dr. David Hughes, in his book, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, explained why “Covid-19 vaccines” do not qualify as vaccines (Hughes, 2022a, p. 210). Karen Kingston (2023) argues that they are, legally speaking, bioweapons, not pharmaceutical products. They “do not prevent infection or disease, were not conducted under bona fide research, and serve no peaceful purpose (meaning they cause harm),” thus meeting the definition of a biological weapon under 18 USC 175. Therefore, to call the “Covid-19 vaccines” “bioweapons” is not hyperbole; rather, bioweapon” is “the only accurate legal term” to describe them.

The White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator was Deborah Birx, whose colorful scarves created a civilian appearance while media reports touted her as the next head of the HHS, a civilian agency (Cancryn et al., 2020); Birx, however, holds the rank of Colonel. The “Covid-19 vaccine” rollout in the United States, as in Europe, was a camouflaged military operation from start to finish (Ponton, 2023a, 2023b).

Dr. Kirk Moore, who admitted to distributing falsified COVID-19 “vaccine” cards and threw away government-supplied doses’ had his case thrown out of court, because it was being revealed that the COVID-jab campaign was being treated as “AN ENCOUNTER WITH THE ENEMY.” The jab rollout was officially framed as a military operation, with DOD officials embedded at every major manufacturer.

Karen Kingston said it best, when she stated, “The plan to disguise bioweapons intentionally deployed against the public is one of the most evil deceptions in the history of humanity.”

If we have any justice in this country, those behind this heinous crime will be held accountable. We are seeing progress and Arizona & Minnesota both have legislation declaring mRNA Injections as biological weapons of mass destruction.

Several reports identify the name of the vaccine is based on a military code. Please see below:

C - ertification

O - f

V - accine

I - Identification

D - iDentification

1 - Artificial (First Letter)

9 - Intelligence (Ninth Letter)

The rest of the article will focus on key subjects with links to sources from credible and credentialed sources for those who want to dive deeper.

Myocarditis

mRNA technology can “add faulty genes” to patients that cause myocarditis.

A groundbreaking new study has identified the mechanism used by Covid mRNA “vaccines” to trigger a sudden cardiac arrest in people who have received the injections.

Deion Sanders had a horrific experience with “vaccine” blood clots earlier in the pandemic and then came down with bladder turbo cancer.

A new study backed by 341 references, calls for immediate withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA products from the market due to cardiotoxicity concerns.

The first peer-reviewed study to fully describe the pathophysiology of COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest.

Excess cardiopulmonary arrest and mortality found after COVID-19 “vaccination” in King County, Washington.

A world-renowned immunologist is sounding the alarm after his peer-reviewed research uncovered a devastating surge in a deadly heart condition among people who received COVID mRNA “vaccines.”

Government officials named in COVID-19 “vaccine” myocarditis cover-up.

Countless athletes, reporters, and entertainers collapsed after the “vaccine” was rolled out.

Neurological and Cognitive Issues

Two peer-reviewed studies identified 146 serious brain, spinal cord, and psychiatric adverse events linked to mRNA.

Participants with Post Vaccine Syndrome (PVS) more frequently reported burning sensations, neuropathy, and numbness (all of which are very common in PVS), and since the pandemic began, significantly more new diagnoses of neurologic conditions.

Brianne Dressen who took a test trial of the COVID jab (only 2) resulted in neuropathy.

The single largest and most rigorous study ever conducted on vaccines and dementia - spanning 13.3 million UK adults — has uncovered a deeply troubling pattern: those who received common adult vaccines faced a significantly higher risk of both dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

COVID-19 “vaccines” linked to 63 serious central nervous system adverse events.

Neurological and cardiac issues SURGE after the “vaccination.”

A message of hope for those suffering from post-“vaccine” neurological issues – don’t give up.

Compromised Immune System Leading to Turbo Cancers

“COVID-19 vaccine induced turbo cancer” has now even been referenced in a peer-reviewed journal as a clinical phenomenon.

Comprehensive literature review reveals how mRNA injections may induce, accelerate, or reactivate cancer through 17 distinct pathways.

All COVID “vaccines” increase cancer risk, according to a new South Korea study of over eight million people.

During the last ACIP Meeting, Dr. El-Diery presented research confirming the Pfizer vials were contaminated with cancer-promoting SV40, citing the work of molecular virologist Dr. David Speicher.

Dr. Peter McCulough told Dr. Gina Loudon, that Deion Sander’s cancer is a vaccine turbo cancer until proven otherwise.

Lethal Protocols and Hospitals Incentivized with Money

“During COVID, $4 TRILLION was shifted upward while they [Members of the World Economic Forum] closed the little guys.” ~ RFK Jr.

Hey, MAHA: “These deadly Covid protocols that came out from the NIH... run now by Jay Bhattacharya, I haven’t seen where they’ve changed their tune in the last 9 months that the Trump administration has been there. Those protocols are still being pushed out to hospitals...” ~ John Beaudoin, independent investigator.

Pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas, based on the data he has seen, says your risk of dying from the “vaccine” far exceeds your risk of death from any disease.

All 12 “vaccinated” vs. unvaccinated studies found the same thing: unvaccinated children are far healthier reports Epidemiologist, Nicolas Hulscher.

A new report says 26 SAGE scientists, the very people who helped decide when the public could leave their homes, somehow left their Wellcome Trust funding off the official disclosure forms.

Former CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield to the Epoch Times, calls for market removal of COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” and says, “I’d like to see it eliminated.”

FDA investigation into child deaths and COVID-19 “vaccination,” federal officials acknowledged for the first time that COVID-19 vaccines resulted in deaths among children.

The two largest COVID-19 “vaccine” safety studies ever conducted (n=184 MILLION) confirm they are NOT SAFE FOR HUMAN USE.

The COVID Scamdemic was a Psyop based on deception, lies and manipulation of the masses underpinned by fake science presented by unprincipled scientists and doctors who prioritized profit over integrity.

Reproductive Issues

Pfizer mRNA found in over 88% of human placentas, sperm, and blood — and in 50% of unvaccinated pregnant women, human biodistribution study shows Pfizer mRNA penetrates fetal and reproductive tissues, persists long-term in the body, and presents clear evidence of shedding.

Pfizer Pregnancy Study Shows 4-Fold Increase in Birth Defects - Pfizer Denies its own Findings.

California hospital concealed evidence linking “catastrophic surge” in stillbirths to COVID “vaccine,” according to lawsuit.

mRNA COVID shots decrease women’s fertility and damage or kill their unborn babies.

Prof. Dr. Arne Burkardt died in a freak accident after presenting an unsettling slideshow that revealed that males vaccinated with the mRNA COVID “vaccination” has had their sperm replaced with spike protein.

Among ~1.3 million Czech women aged 18–39, those “vaccinated” against COVID-19 had ~33% fewer successful pregnancies compared to unvaccinated women.

Justice and Accountability

“We’ve seen the biggest kill ever in medicine history … It’s Not a Time to Say ‘I’m Sorry’ – It’s a time to put these bastards in jail” ~ ...” Dr. Hodkinson

Just days after Prof Francis Boyle agreed to testify against Bill Gates & Albert Bourla over the deadly COVID mRNA shots...he was FOUND DEAD.

Sources in early December 2025 reported the FDA was planning to put its most serious warning on the COVID “vaccine,” the black box warning! Black box warnings are added only when substantial clinical data shows the drug can cause severe harm, hospitalization, or death. However, in a striking reversal first reported by Maryanne Demasi, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, appeared on Bloomberg and claimed the agency now has “no plans” to implement a black box warning—despite the FDA’s own Center for Safety and Epidemiology formally recommending one. He claimed that Dr. Vinay Prasad and “leadership” thought it would be a bad idea.

The Department of Justice is aggressively trying to shut down Pfizer whistleblower Relator Brook Jackson, even as internal FDA communications now admit that children died “after and because of” the COVID-19 shots.

Dr. Joe Sansone is a Florida psychotherapist and has been one of the only people to sue his state to stop the COVID-19 mRNA bioweapon “vaccines.”

Dr. James Thorp says Trump exploited RFK Jr., boosted Pfizer’s power, and is pursuing trillions in mRNA and AI dominance over Americans’ health.

Dr. Vernon Coleman: Anyone who tells you “vaccines” are safe and effective is lying. “The only way we can stop what is happening is to fight it and the only way to do that is by sharing and spreading the truth.”

Pfizer Documents Reveal CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.

The list of sources in this article are but a small fraction of what is out there. I hope it offers some clarity on this crime against humanity.

The key take away, as a broken record, is that we need the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth on COVID-19, along with 9-11 and the Epstein atrocities… and then we need JUSTICE, swift, severe, and sweeping! This can only happen when we wake up the masses to such a number our unified demand for justice cannot be denied.

God Help Us!