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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
Oct 4Edited

From what I see, hear and read, we have probably had one world government since The Beginning. It seems pretty clear that national governments and party politics are mostly just an entertaining distraction/misdirection. Democracy, free speech and the rule of law/justice are not even a pretense any more. As far as I am concerned, that truth is my starting point.

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2 replies by Larry Kaifesh and others
TIR's avatar
TIR
Oct 2

TIR 8-4-2026

https://koernkearchive.org/episode/2026-04-08-evening-794eb4/

TIR 10-7-2026

https://koernkearchive.org/episode/2026-07-10-evening-d41062/

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