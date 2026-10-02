Executive Summary: The satanic pedophile globalists, predominately, Zionist Ashkenazis, aka Epstein billionaire class, are working diligently to destroy America, Freedom and the Constitution so they can usher in a dystopian New World Order. To defeat this evil enemy we must identify their Center of Gravity, that which gives them strength and if taken away will ensure their demise. We know now their Center of Gravity is their monopoly on the narrative; they need this because they cannot survive the truth, this is why they kill it and push deceitful propaganda through the government, corporate media and social media, to facilitate there agenda. Because the enemy can’t survive the truth, it is the truth we must seek, share and promote so we can demand justice … this can only happen when our numbers are so great, that our rotten to the core captured government, must take action.

If you are an American patriot, one who loves God, Family, Country and the Constitution and demands truth, transparency and justice on the lies like the Epstein Files, COVID and 9-11 for starters, wear purple, the color of justice every Friday as a show of strength and solidarity. Step one is wake up the masses!

Many people now understand there is a deep state, ruling class; I use the term satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis, aka the Epstein Billionaire Class. Some also have used the term Illuminati, Elites, Sabbateans, Free Mason (highest levels) or Luciferins.

The intent of these groups fundamentally is a New World Order with a one-world government that eliminates half of humanity and enslaves the other half in a digital concentration camp to serve them, as they like to think of themselves as the rulers.

I understand this description is very basic, but the intent of this article is to address what we must do. For more details on who they are, what they are seeking and how, please resort to my previous articles on substack.

Fortunately, today, we have many very smart and talented people addressing these issues. This has not always been the case. Most come from a different perspective to better identify whom these people are, who is in charge and what they want to do. Some of these brilliant and courageous minds include: Catherine Austin Fitts, Patrick Wood, Whitney Webb, G. Edward Griffin, Henry Makow Ph.D, Jim Marrs, William Cooper, Terry Cook, John Coleman, James Corbett, Derrick Broze, Johnny Cirucci, The Do Not Comply Guy, Ed Dowd, The Wise Wolf, Janet Ossebaard and Cynthia Koeter and their excellent series, The Fall of the Cabal and many more.

Many have shown paths to take to survive and resist this New World Order, but not many discuss how we win.

From a military perspective, it is essential to identify the enemy’s Center of Gravity (COG). The COG is that which gives the enemy strength, and if taken away would ensure their demise. The COG for the satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis is their monopoly on the narrative. They are able to monopolize and control the narrative based on centuries of infiltrating the top rungs of banking, government, industry, corporate media, entertainment, education, think tanks, many posers in social media, and other venues.

In addition to their COG, they have two massive vulnerabilities; 1) They cannot survive the truth, and 2) Their numbers are few and ours our great.

When I say ours, I am referring to “WE” patriotic Americans who love God, Family, Country, and the Constitution, all essential pillars to America’s greatness and targeted by these satanic pedophiles.

With that said, it should be clear that the key to defeating these satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis is to wake up the masses to the truth to such a degree that the demand from the masses for justice, forces the government to do the right thing and file a case for treason.

Although researching, studying, talking, and writing about the enemy is essential, aka admiring the problem, we will need something more. This is especially true since these same people through the centuries have deliberately, complicated the matter through deception, lies and information manipulation. Research will only get us so far.

In an act of vigilance, I propose we go directly after those in this group; on top of being in the top rungs of the industries listed above, which not coincidentally can be found in the Epstein Files. They are also those who pushed the COVID Pandemic a bio-attack, and a vaccine that was a bioweapon, that was lead from the Pentagon and the NSA. They were also the ones who were intimately involved in 9-11, from George W. Bush, to Larry Silverstein, Howard Lutnick, and all those behind the scenes.

If “WE” the people in mass demand complete truth and transparency without exception on these three issues, “WE” can force the government to do the right thing and file treasonous charges, have a trial and ultimately justice.

How do we do this, we start by unifying and showing our solidarity and strength in numbers. Never forget our numbers are our strength, United We Stand, Divided We Fall.

More specifically, if you are an American who wants complete truth and transparency on the Epstein Files, COVID and 9-11, which should be every single American, wear purple every Friday. It can be a hat, t-shirt, jacket, whatever you like, but it must be purple the color of justice, something critically endangered. “WE” must ensure this does not happen.

I have a purple T-Shirt with three quotes on the front and on the back, a list of the 100 biggest lies of the Epstein Billionaire Class that the truth and transparency must be had so justice can be served! You don’t have to wear my T-Shirt, the important thing is to wear purple on Fridays in a show of patriotic solidarity demanding truth, transparency and justice. A link to order the T-Shirt is immediately below:

https://www.constitutionalcol.com/shop

Details on the T-Shirt are at the bottom of the article.

I have heard many promote violence to solve this problem, but that is not the answer, especially when the enemy controls the military and law enforcement. We will know this is no longer the case when we have military members and law enforcement personnel, adhere to their oath and demand truth, transparency, and justice. Currently, this is not happening.

For those who are in the military or law enforcement, wake up, for those of you who have family or friends in the military and law enforcement, help wake them up.

Success is our only option; “WE” have freedom, our country, and humanity to save!

God Help Us!

100 LIES PUSHED BY THE EPSTEIN BILLIONAIRE CLASS

WHERE TRUTH, TRANSPARENCY AND JUSTICE MUST BE HAD

(Listed on the back of the T-Shirt)

1. Epstein Files

2. COVID Pandemic

3. COVID Vaccine

4. COVID Protocol (Remdesivir/Ventilators)

5. 9-11

6. The (privately owned) Federal Reserve

7. The Corrupt Central Banks

8. Climate Change

9. NASA

10. Moon Landing

11. Artemis Mission

12. Nikola Tesla’s Research & John Trump

13. Noahide Laws

14. Intelligence & Media Talking Points

15. CIA Control over Movie Production

16. Illuminati/Masons (top)/Sabbataens

17. Aliens

18. New World Order

19. Iran War

20. Straits of Hormuz

21. Ukraine War

22. The Butler, PA Event

23. West Palm Beach, FL Event

24. Charlie Kirk Event

25. Erika Kirk (history)

26. James Donald Bowman aka J.D. Vance

27. Jared Kushner’s Purpose

28. Peter Theil’s Purpose

29. Sam Altman’s Purpose

30. Elon Musk’s Purpose

31. Larry Ellison’s Purpose

32. Mark Zuckerberg’s Purpose

33. Jeff Bezo’s Purpose

34. Bezo’s Grandfather’s Role in DARPA

35. White House Correspondence Event

36. Trump Hiding in a Catering Truck

37. Reason for Attacking Venezuela

38. Reason for Threatening Greenland

39. Reason for Threatening Canada

40. Reason for Threatening Cuba

41. The Genocide in Gaza (Riviera of the Middle East)

42. October 7

43. Commitment to the World Economic Forum

44. Commitment to the Council of Foreign Relations

45. Commitment to the Club of Rome

46. Commitment to the Bilderberg Group

47. Commitment to the Trilateral Commission

48. Commitment to Technocracy Inc.

49. Ashkenazis running the Central Banks

50. Ashkenazizs running the US Government

51. Ashkenazis running Corporate Media

52. Ashkenazis running Entertainment

53. Ashkenazis running Education

54. Ashkenazis running Health Care

55. Cure for Cancer

56. Jeffrey Epstein’s Mission

57. P.Diddy’s Mission

58. Larry King’s Mission (Franklin Scandal)

59. Trump in Epstein Files

60. Gates in Epstein Files

61. Clinton in Epstein Files

62. Lutnick in Epstein Files

63. Musk in Epstein Files

64. Bannon in Epstein Files

65. Larry Silverstein in 9-11

66. Howard Lutnick in 9-11

67. Georgia Guidestones

68. Assassination of Seth Rich

69. Assassination of JFK

70. Assassination of RFK

71. Assassination of MLK Jr

72. Assassination of Malcolm X

73. Edward Snowden’s crime

74. Julian Assange’s crime

75. Trump’s Worshiping of Apollo the sun god

76. Going After Thomas Massie

77. Going After Marjorie Taylor Greene

78. Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iran

79. Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq

80. Trump, Putin, Netanyahu & the Chabad

81. CBDCs

82. Digital IDs

83. Freedom Cities

84. Palantir’s Mission

85. Larry Fink / BlackRock’s Purpose

86. Operation Stargate

87. Big Beautiful Bill / Build Back Better

88. Golden Dome

89. White House Ball Room/Solomon’s Temple

90. DOGE’s Purpose

91. Pearl Harbor

92. USS Liberty

93. Gulf of Tonkin

94. Benghazi

95. Trump’s World Liberty Financial

96. Maui/LA/Spokane Fires

97. Operation Paper Clip

98. U.S. Most Prescribed Nation

99. U.S. Most Chronic Disease

100. Chemical Trails