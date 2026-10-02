Executive Summary: The satanic pedophile globalists, predominately, Zionist Ashkenazis, aka Epstein billionaire class, are working diligently to destroy America, Freedom and the Constitution so they can usher in a dystopian New World Order. To defeat this evil enemy we must identify their Center of Gravity, that which gives them strength and if taken away will ensure their demise. We know now their Center of Gravity is their monopoly on the narrative; they need this because they cannot survive the truth, this is why they kill it and push deceitful propaganda through the government, corporate media and social media, to facilitate there agenda. Because the enemy can’t survive the truth, it is the truth we must seek, share and promote so we can demand justice … this can only happen when our numbers are so great, that our rotten to the core captured government, must take action.
If you are an American patriot, one who loves God, Family, Country and the Constitution and demands truth, transparency and justice on the lies like the Epstein Files, COVID and 9-11 for starters, wear purple, the color of justice every Friday as a show of strength and solidarity. Step one is wake up the masses!
Many people now understand there is a deep state, ruling class; I use the term satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis, aka the Epstein Billionaire Class. Some also have used the term Illuminati, Elites, Sabbateans, Free Mason (highest levels) or Luciferins.
The intent of these groups fundamentally is a New World Order with a one-world government that eliminates half of humanity and enslaves the other half in a digital concentration camp to serve them, as they like to think of themselves as the rulers.
I understand this description is very basic, but the intent of this article is to address what we must do. For more details on who they are, what they are seeking and how, please resort to my previous articles on substack.
Fortunately, today, we have many very smart and talented people addressing these issues. This has not always been the case. Most come from a different perspective to better identify whom these people are, who is in charge and what they want to do. Some of these brilliant and courageous minds include: Catherine Austin Fitts, Patrick Wood, Whitney Webb, G. Edward Griffin, Henry Makow Ph.D, Jim Marrs, William Cooper, Terry Cook, John Coleman, James Corbett, Derrick Broze, Johnny Cirucci, The Do Not Comply Guy, Ed Dowd, The Wise Wolf, Janet Ossebaard and Cynthia Koeter and their excellent series, The Fall of the Cabal and many more.
Many have shown paths to take to survive and resist this New World Order, but not many discuss how we win.
From a military perspective, it is essential to identify the enemy’s Center of Gravity (COG). The COG is that which gives the enemy strength, and if taken away would ensure their demise. The COG for the satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis is their monopoly on the narrative. They are able to monopolize and control the narrative based on centuries of infiltrating the top rungs of banking, government, industry, corporate media, entertainment, education, think tanks, many posers in social media, and other venues.
In addition to their COG, they have two massive vulnerabilities; 1) They cannot survive the truth, and 2) Their numbers are few and ours our great.
When I say ours, I am referring to “WE” patriotic Americans who love God, Family, Country, and the Constitution, all essential pillars to America’s greatness and targeted by these satanic pedophiles.
With that said, it should be clear that the key to defeating these satanic pedophile globalists that are predominately Zionist Ashkenazis is to wake up the masses to the truth to such a degree that the demand from the masses for justice, forces the government to do the right thing and file a case for treason.
Although researching, studying, talking, and writing about the enemy is essential, aka admiring the problem, we will need something more. This is especially true since these same people through the centuries have deliberately, complicated the matter through deception, lies and information manipulation. Research will only get us so far.
In an act of vigilance, I propose we go directly after those in this group; on top of being in the top rungs of the industries listed above, which not coincidentally can be found in the Epstein Files. They are also those who pushed the COVID Pandemic a bio-attack, and a vaccine that was a bioweapon, that was lead from the Pentagon and the NSA. They were also the ones who were intimately involved in 9-11, from George W. Bush, to Larry Silverstein, Howard Lutnick, and all those behind the scenes.
If “WE” the people in mass demand complete truth and transparency without exception on these three issues, “WE” can force the government to do the right thing and file treasonous charges, have a trial and ultimately justice.
How do we do this, we start by unifying and showing our solidarity and strength in numbers. Never forget our numbers are our strength, United We Stand, Divided We Fall.
More specifically, if you are an American who wants complete truth and transparency on the Epstein Files, COVID and 9-11, which should be every single American, wear purple every Friday. It can be a hat, t-shirt, jacket, whatever you like, but it must be purple the color of justice, something critically endangered. “WE” must ensure this does not happen.
I have a purple T-Shirt with three quotes on the front and on the back, a list of the 100 biggest lies of the Epstein Billionaire Class that the truth and transparency must be had so justice can be served! You don’t have to wear my T-Shirt, the important thing is to wear purple on Fridays in a show of patriotic solidarity demanding truth, transparency and justice. A link to order the T-Shirt is immediately below:
https://www.constitutionalcol.com/shop
Details on the T-Shirt are at the bottom of the article.
I have heard many promote violence to solve this problem, but that is not the answer, especially when the enemy controls the military and law enforcement. We will know this is no longer the case when we have military members and law enforcement personnel, adhere to their oath and demand truth, transparency, and justice. Currently, this is not happening.
For those who are in the military or law enforcement, wake up, for those of you who have family or friends in the military and law enforcement, help wake them up.
Success is our only option; “WE” have freedom, our country, and humanity to save!
God Help Us!
100 LIES PUSHED BY THE EPSTEIN BILLIONAIRE CLASS
WHERE TRUTH, TRANSPARENCY AND JUSTICE MUST BE HAD
(Listed on the back of the T-Shirt)
1. Epstein Files
2. COVID Pandemic
3. COVID Vaccine
4. COVID Protocol (Remdesivir/Ventilators)
5. 9-11
6. The (privately owned) Federal Reserve
7. The Corrupt Central Banks
8. Climate Change
9. NASA
10. Moon Landing
11. Artemis Mission
12. Nikola Tesla’s Research & John Trump
13. Noahide Laws
14. Intelligence & Media Talking Points
15. CIA Control over Movie Production
16. Illuminati/Masons (top)/Sabbataens
17. Aliens
18. New World Order
19. Iran War
20. Straits of Hormuz
21. Ukraine War
22. The Butler, PA Event
23. West Palm Beach, FL Event
24. Charlie Kirk Event
25. Erika Kirk (history)
26. James Donald Bowman aka J.D. Vance
27. Jared Kushner’s Purpose
28. Peter Theil’s Purpose
29. Sam Altman’s Purpose
30. Elon Musk’s Purpose
31. Larry Ellison’s Purpose
32. Mark Zuckerberg’s Purpose
33. Jeff Bezo’s Purpose
34. Bezo’s Grandfather’s Role in DARPA
35. White House Correspondence Event
36. Trump Hiding in a Catering Truck
37. Reason for Attacking Venezuela
38. Reason for Threatening Greenland
39. Reason for Threatening Canada
40. Reason for Threatening Cuba
41. The Genocide in Gaza (Riviera of the Middle East)
42. October 7
43. Commitment to the World Economic Forum
44. Commitment to the Council of Foreign Relations
45. Commitment to the Club of Rome
46. Commitment to the Bilderberg Group
47. Commitment to the Trilateral Commission
48. Commitment to Technocracy Inc.
49. Ashkenazis running the Central Banks
50. Ashkenazizs running the US Government
51. Ashkenazis running Corporate Media
52. Ashkenazis running Entertainment
53. Ashkenazis running Education
54. Ashkenazis running Health Care
55. Cure for Cancer
56. Jeffrey Epstein’s Mission
57. P.Diddy’s Mission
58. Larry King’s Mission (Franklin Scandal)
59. Trump in Epstein Files
60. Gates in Epstein Files
61. Clinton in Epstein Files
62. Lutnick in Epstein Files
63. Musk in Epstein Files
64. Bannon in Epstein Files
65. Larry Silverstein in 9-11
66. Howard Lutnick in 9-11
67. Georgia Guidestones
68. Assassination of Seth Rich
69. Assassination of JFK
70. Assassination of RFK
71. Assassination of MLK Jr
72. Assassination of Malcolm X
73. Edward Snowden’s crime
74. Julian Assange’s crime
75. Trump’s Worshiping of Apollo the sun god
76. Going After Thomas Massie
77. Going After Marjorie Taylor Greene
78. Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iran
79. Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq
80. Trump, Putin, Netanyahu & the Chabad
81. CBDCs
82. Digital IDs
83. Freedom Cities
84. Palantir’s Mission
85. Larry Fink / BlackRock’s Purpose
86. Operation Stargate
87. Big Beautiful Bill / Build Back Better
88. Golden Dome
89. White House Ball Room/Solomon’s Temple
90. DOGE’s Purpose
91. Pearl Harbor
92. USS Liberty
93. Gulf of Tonkin
94. Benghazi
95. Trump’s World Liberty Financial
96. Maui/LA/Spokane Fires
97. Operation Paper Clip
98. U.S. Most Prescribed Nation
99. U.S. Most Chronic Disease
100. Chemical Trails
From what I see, hear and read, we have probably had one world government since The Beginning. It seems pretty clear that national governments and party politics are mostly just an entertaining distraction/misdirection. Democracy, free speech and the rule of law/justice are not even a pretense any more. As far as I am concerned, that truth is my starting point.
TIR 8-4-2026
https://koernkearchive.org/episode/2026-04-08-evening-794eb4/
TIR 10-7-2026
https://koernkearchive.org/episode/2026-07-10-evening-d41062/