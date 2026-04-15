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Juliane's avatar
Juliane
1d

Thank you for this great on-target post. If a majority of Americans were as aware of these glaring deceptions we wouldn't be in this handbasket to hell, if the billionaires have their way.

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Justin's avatar
Justin
20h

A brilliant article Larry. God bless brother.

Everything today whether it be government, or politics, or apostate religion, or science, or medicine, or education, or technology, or film, or television, etc, is a Jesuit-Vatican-Papacy-Mind-Control-Psy-Op! As a former member of a Satanic-Jesuit-Illuminati-Cult from age 15 to 29, and praise be to God a faithful follower of the Lord Jesus Christ at age 30, I was privy to the inner circle of Satanism, and for 26 years I have personally researched the diabolical history of the Roman Catholic Papacy Popes and Jesuit-Illuminati-New World Order!

Is Trump auditioning to be the Antichrist?

The word blasphemy, meaning “the act of showing contempt or disrespect to God,” comes from the Greek word blasphemia, which appears repeatedly in the New Testament (e.g., John 10:36; Romans 2:24). Scripture also uses descriptions like “cursing God” (e.g., Revelation 16:11) and “speaking against” Him (e.g., Malachi 3:13) to describe the sin. The Bible-wide meaning of the transgression refers to disparaging God, including profaning His name, defaming His character, and slandering His works. Blasphemy can occur through speech, actions, and attitudes. The consequences for blaspheming God are severe.

In Acts 12, Herod died a miserable death after he accepted praise due only to God. Surely he was no Christian. While it is absolutely true that believers are held by God to a higher standard than nonbelievers, no one, Christian or not, is allowed to even try to usurp God's place!

"Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap." (Galatians 6:7).

“And he that blasphemes the name of the Lord, he shall surely be put to death, and all the congregation shall certainly stone him.” – Leviticus 24:16

“But now you yourselves are to put off all these: anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy language out of your mouth.” – Colossians 3:8

"For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect." (Matthew 24:24).

This depiction of Trump as Jesus was deeply disturbing, and crossed the line into blasphemy. Trump is depraved, and is surely setting himself up--and the world, I fear--for a catastrophic fall. Trump's narcissism is malfunctioning in a big way! Every day he goes deeper into the “bottomless pit” of "strong delusions"!

The first time Trump compared or depicted himself as Jesus Christ and God, and blasphemed Him, that disavowed Trump as Christian!

Christians who regard it as some thing "trivial" or a "joke" that Trump compared or depicted himself as Jesus Christ and God, several times, woe and shame unto them, they are equally culpable of blasphemy as Trump! They need to reread their Bible.

Is Trump testing how much his devoted followers will tolerate or defend or be deceived by him? Trump is a demon-possessed Jesuit-coadjutor and really believes he's an incarnation of Christ.

2 Thessalonians 2:9-12. The people are lost, judgment has been made, and the reprobate deceived MAGA and others deceived by Trump's "strong delusions" will soon suffer the fate of those who believe the lies of Trump, the strong delusions that God allows them to believe.

It's time for Christians to wise up and understand that Trump is not Christian. Trump is a Satanic-Jesuit-Papacy-coadjutor, he was appointed the role of President, just like all American presidents, by the Vatican Papacy Jesuit Black Pope, to implement enforce the New World Order aka "Great Reset" aka the utter destruction of America and the rest of the world, by healing the deadly wound of the First Beast power (the Roman Catholic Vatican Papacy Jesuit Black Pope), and the Second Beast power with two horns like a lamb and speaks as a dragon, as Satan, (the United States of America). The Bible forewarned prophesied in (Revelation 12-14) that the First Beast power the Papacy and the Second Beast power America shall conjoin power to reestablish a diabolical union of Church-State-Inquisition aka New World Order in this end-time! The Papacy and America shall soon enforce the diabolical Mark of the Beast - SUN-DAY Worship Law - forewarned prophesied in (Revelation 12-14). And all who refuse to worship or receive the Mark of the Beast - SUN-DAY Worship Law - a decree shall be enforced prohibiting them from buying and selling, and they shall be killed by death-decree in this end-time! Whether by some natural or planned crisis or cataclysmic event, similar to the planned Covid-19 crisis aka Babylon Poisons aka depopulation-mRNA-biological-vaccines, or the planned "climate change" aka "net-zero-renewables" crisis, in a misguided solution to a crisis or cataclysmic event, America shall soon enforce the dreaded Mark of the Beast - SUN-DAY Worship Law!

The Jesuit-Trump administration via Project 2025-26 and The Heritage Foundation is proposing, implementing, enforcing Digital-ID-CBDC'S, and Blue Laws aka SUN-DAY Worship Law in America! When Apostate Protestant Catholic Christian Nationalist America enforces SUN-DAY Worship Law - the Mark of the Beast - all other governments and nations will enforce SUN-DAY Worship Law - the Mark of the Beast! (Revelation 12-14).

"And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast." (Revelation 13:3).

God solemnly forewarned in (Revelation 14) that all the wicked unrepentant antichrists who worship or receive the dreaded Mark of the Beast - SUN-DAY Worship Law - they shall be destroyed by the seven last plagues judgments of God and by the brightness of the Second Coming of the Lord Saviour Jesus Christ in this end-time!

Only the faithful Remnant in (Revelation 14:12) “Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.” shall be saved alive unto eternal life by the Lord Saviour Jesus Christ at His Second Coming!

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