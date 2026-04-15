“It’s about total control … It is the biggest deception that there is, it actually exposes every other deception and nothing else brings down the power of the elite because it really exposes education, science, the economy, television, museums, universities think of all the things that have been fooled.”

Please note, the Artemis II team and its uncanny resemblance to the Fantastic Four. They each have two Caucasian males, one woman, and one bald, dark skinned, team member. Reid Wiseman is the commander of NASA’s Artemis II mission and Reed Richards is the commander of the Fantastic Four. What are the odds, that both commanders have the same name, but different spelling, Reid/Reed? I am sure it is just one of those damn coincidences.

The Artemis II picture looks an awful lot like a movie poster, especially this one from the movie THE MARTIAN. I’m sure it is just another one of those damn coincidences.

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Preamble

To understand what is taking place in the world today, it is imperative to understand that there is an evil cartel working together with sinister intent. I refer to them as Satanic, Pedophile, Globalists (SPGs), which are predominately but not exclusively, Zionist, Ashkenazis. Other related names include Illuminati, Cabalists, Sabbatai Franks, Sabbataen Globalists, and Freemasons.

Through millennium, going back to Nimrod at the Tower of Babel, they have infiltrated through menacing collaboration, into the top tiers of politics, finance, industry, entertainment, media, education, and health care, this includes most of the billionaire class. This is not only true in the U.S. but also in most of the countries found in the United Nations. Their goal is to create a Great Reset to usher in a New World Order (NWO) with a one-world government, and one-word religion –Satanism. The SPGs for their NWO seek to eliminate half of humanity and enslave the other half to serve them, filling the role of the ruling class.

The reason they have been able to make such great progress without out resistance is because their Center of Gravity, that which gives them their strength and if eliminated would ensure their demise, is their monopoly on the narrative. The SPGs have thrived because they have controlled the narrative, with lies, deceit, propaganda, and false narratives. Think 9-11, COVID, Epstein and the Moon landing.

They SPGs have a huge vulnerability, they cannot survive the truth, and if this enemy cannot survive the truth, we shall let them die.

Here we go!

We Have Never Gone to the Moon because it is Currently Not Possible

Destroyed technology, NASA astronaut, Don Pettit, may have said it best when he said:

“I would go to the Moon in a nanosecond; the problem is we don’t have the technology to do that anymore. We use to, but we destroyed that technology and it’s a painful process to build it back again.”

If this does not scream, we never went to the moon, I don’t know what does.

Van Allen Radiation Belt, the most obvious restriction preventing us from traveling beyond Earths lower atmosphere (~1,200 miles), not to mention the Moon (~238,900 miles) is the Van Allen Radiation Belt in the Exosphere (~6,000 to 37,000 miles). For the astronauts to pass through the Van Allen Radiation Belt, they would need six feet of lead for protection. Instead, we are told they made it through without a problem with a thin layer of aluminum and their space suit.

Kelly Smith, a twenty-ish engineer, was selected as the official Orion radiation mission spokesperson in the NASA video press release showcased at Sibrel.com, in Moon Man video links #10. Notice that at two minutes forty-five seconds into the film, Smith confirms that the radiation belts are made up of “dangerous radiation,” that is, deadly radiation. At 3:35 Smith plainly states, “We must solve these (radiation) challenges before we send people through this region of space.”

The question is, if the solution to the dangerous radiation belts problem has not yet been solved, then how is it that the Apollo crews, during their alleged Moon missions, successfully went through this “dangerous” radiation, when a modern-day NASA employee just admitted that the necessary equipment to survive doing so has yet to be invented? Did Kelly Smith reveal this obvious clue to the Moon-landing fraud accidentally or intentionally?

James Van Allen, the discoverer of the radiation belts, originally said that they were “One hundred times more radioactive than a lethal dose” and “One thousand times more lethal than expected.” Under pressure from NASA, he dramatically recanted his original findings in order to make it appear as if the Apollo missions were technically possible. The quote below shows Van Allen’s original published findings in the respected national journal, Scientific American in 1959, in which he plainly spoke about the radiation belts beyond Earth’s orbit being “an obstacle for practical space travel to the Moon and beyond,” just as Kelly Smith of the Orion mission reiterated.

Van Allen himself said this immediately after NASA sent probes with Geiger counters into the radiation belts, (as they did again in 2014): “Our measurements show that the maximum radiation level as of 1958 is equivalent to between 10 and 100 roentgens per hour, depending on the still undetermined proportion of protons to electrons. Since a human being exposed for two days to even ten roentgens would have only an even chance of survival, the radiation belts obviously present an obstacle to space flight.”

The Death-Bed Confession: Project Slam Dunk by Cyrus Eugene Akers, one of the most shocking revelations about the fake Apollo “Moon” landing. Akers did not want the facts to be published until a set time after his death because his life and the lives of his family members were threatened, face-to-face, if he ever told anyone that he had personally witnessed the counterfeit filming of the supposed 1969 Moon landings here on Earth at his military base.

Akers was a direct eyewitness of the Apollo deception, as the Chief of Security at Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis New Mexico, where the staged Apollo 11 Moon landing was secretly filmed. The year was 1968, a full year in advance of broadcasting the falsified prerecorded mission to the world, in order to have enough time to fully prepare and implement the contrived material. Lyndon Johnson, the US president at the time, and was personally presiding over the first of three days of filming of this sad misadventure. The Moon-landing set was built inside two very large aircraft hangers that were coupled.

Akers reported that they took many days to weeks in preparation where countless tons of pulverized concrete were delivered to the hangars to be used as the “lunar soil” for the creation of the photographs and pre-filmed television images.

Extreme Heat there is this thing called heat as you go higher in the atmosphere. In the Thermosphere (~53-375 miles above the earth’s surface) and Exosphere (~375-6,200 miles above the earth’s surface) temperatures can range from 0 to 2,000 degrees Celsius / 32 to 3,632 degrees Fahrenheit.

Here is the problem, according to NASA; they report that the Lunar Module was made of the following materials:

Aluminum Alloy Melting Point 763 degrees Fahrenheit.

Stainless Steel Melting Point 2,750 degrees Fahrenheit.

Titanium Melting Point 3,034 degrees Fahrenheit.

Nickel Steel Alloy Melting Point 2,647 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heat Resistant Glass Melting Point 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit.

All of these materials used in the lunar module would have melted in the Thermosphere and Exosphere, way before they ever got to the moon.

Lower Earth Orbit, we have an astronaut, 48 years after the “Moon” landing, saying that NASA is working on a rocket to get to the Moon bypassing any reference that anyone went there in 1969. Please click here and go to 17:40 on the time line. He also went on and stated we only have the ability to fly to Lower Earth Orbit.

Impossible Shadows, there are numerous examples of pictures from the Apollo “Moon” landings of shadows on the Moon that do not fall in one direction based off one light source, the sun. In these pictures, it is clear there are shadows cast by different objects that fall in different directions, indicating multiple light sources, shining light in different directions, such as you would find on a photo shoot in a large dark hanger with multiple light sources.

A Landline Telephone Reaching the Moon. I hate to say it, but please do not laugh, this happened. President Nixon picked up his landline phone on his desk in the Oval Office, connected to a switchboard through a copper wire, and had excellent communication void of any time delay with astronauts on the “Moon.”

Speed of the Rocket. For a rocket to reach Low Earth Orbit, according to NASA and Space Agencies, a rocket needs to go 17,500 mph. To escape Earth’s gravity, the rocket needs to reach the speed of 25,000 mph, which is roughly 7 miles per second. For reference, a bullet from a rifle travels roughly 2,700 mph. They are telling us that the rocket will go over 9 times faster than a speeding bullet. When have we ever witnessed a rocket moving anywhere near that speed? What we see most often is what appears to be a rocket falling into the Bermuda Triangle.

Heat of the Lunar Capsule. We are told that NASAs Artemis IIs, Orion Lunar Capsule experiences extreme temperatures when returning to Earth’s atmosphere, of approximately 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Yet, when the lunar capsule hit the ocean there was no steam, or sizzle and within minutes, Navy divers were climbing all over it as if the capsule was a cool glass of water.

NASA

NASA had two critical players in its development, Jack Parsons, a self-taught man, reportedly an occult man/Satanist who in the 1930s created the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on Halloween Night, the most important day of the year for Satanists. The second man was Werhner Von Braun, a NAZI brought over after World War II, through a clandestine operation called Operation Paperclip. This operation gave any NAZI with a desired skill such as rocket science a free pass to come to America or the United Kingdom and add value to their programs.

Consider this, Strong’s Hebrew word H5377 is nāšā’ (נָשָׁא), which means “TO DECEIVE,” “BEGUILE,” or “LEAD ASTRAY.” Additionally, NASA is SATAN, minus the T. There you have it, another crazy coincidence. Many have resorted to the acronym NASA to mean Not A Space Agency based off of all the inconsistencies surrounding space travel.

Only an evil ruling class/SPGs with complete contempt for the American and global population would be so committed to deceive, beguile, and lead them astray. The contempt the evil ruling class has for Americans and the global population grows daily. They lie directly to us, while at the same time blast us with symbolism and ridiculous coincidences, with the intent to rub it in our face and tell us in advance of their evil plans to avoid karma.

In the Netflix Movie, LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND, which the Obamas helped produce, it was filled with subliminal, predictive programing and coincidental messages. This one happens to have the word OBEY, with the likeness of Obama on one T-shirt, and NASA, complete with forked red ribbons on the logo, which many believe is a serpent’s tongue on the other T-shirt. Put together, the message is clear, OBEY NASA, you know that organization named after the Strong’s Hebrew word H5377 / nāšā’ (נָשָׁא), which means “TO DECEIVE.” Not a chance in hell.

Artemis

On the evening of April 1st, 2026, a 322 foot rocket named Artemis II launched for a lunar mission. I am sure it was just another coincidence, that this launch was scheduled on April Fool’s Day, and I’m also sure the rocket length of 322 feet, which matches the Skull and Bones “Order 322,” was also a coincidence. Just to be clear, regards for the sarcasm, if it is related to politics, or the SPGs that are predominately but not exclusively Zionist Ashkkenazis, there is no such thing as coincidences; everything is planned, orchestrated, and managed with sinister intent.

Skull and Bones, or “Order 322” is an elite undergraduate senior secret society at Yale University founded in 1832. This secret society is known for its powerful and corrupt alumni—including U.S. Presidents, CIA agents, and business leaders—the group appears to be scheming with sinister practices and goals to include Satanism.

Side note for consideration, both John Kerry and George W. Bush who ran against one another during the 2004 Presidential race, were both members of the Skull & Bones. Bush ended up winning but it did not matter, these secret societies all work together behind the scenes to give us the illusion, that we have a choice. An example of their sinister practices is 9-11, it was an inside job by our own government, and Bush knew all about it, along with most in the group, but that is a story for different day. In addition, on another side note, is that George W. Bush’s father (George H.W. Bush) and his grandfather (Prescott Bush) were also members of the Skull and Bones. These damn coincidences, never cease to amaze me, but do you see how this all works?

NASA made the announcement that Artemis was the “Torch Bringer.” She was also one third of a triad, three Goddesses worshiped together. Three faces behind the same power, a perversion of the Trinity, God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit.

Artemis was the Goddess of the earth, hunt and virginity, Selene, was the Goddess of the moon, and Hecate was the goddess of witchcraft, magic, the night, ghosts, and crossroads. The Romans worshiped all three of these as one entity. Modern witchcraft worships the exact same triad, the Maiden, Mother and Crone.

Artemis carried torches. In ancient Greek ritual prayers, they call Artemis the “Torch Bearer.” One ancient Greek historian named Pausanias, recorded her Roman title as Diana Lucifera. Her official name was Artemis Phosphorus. Please note, the Greek word for Phosphorus is Lucifer, also known as the light bringer, Hecate, Artemis, “Torch Bringer” it is all the same name. Artemis is Satan, what could possibly go wrong?

The entire Artemis II mission was just another lie, show, and deception, for sinister reasons, soon to be revealed.

Apollo

As referenced toward the top of the article in the diagram, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo. Other names for Apollo are Apollyon (meaning destroyer)/Abaddon/The Beast from the Abyss: Mentioned in Revelation 9:11 as the king over the locusts, ruling the bottomless pit. He is often called the “Destroyer” and interpreted as a powerful fallen angel or demonic king who aids the Anti-Christ.

“And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.”

~ Revelations 9:11

A Bible verse coincidentally numbered as the same date of the most horrific attack on American soil. There go those crazy coincidences.

Trump Idolizes Apollo / Satan

I have another side note worth mentioning, do you know who Donald J. Trump idolizes? You guessed it, Apollo. Donald Trump’s penthouse on the 66th floor, in Trump Tower in New York City, features a ceiling painting of Apollo crossing the sky in his chariot. Please see below:

In the movie, THE DEVILS ADVOCATE, the Devil, played by Al Pacino, is running a large successful law firm in New York City. He recruits a successful small town lawyer, played by Keanu Reeves, from Florida to join the firm. The Devil, is of course seeking his soul, but I do not want to spoil it for you, it is worth a watch.

What stuck out in the movie was a character based on a wealthy New York real estate developer, played by Craig T. Nelson, who is accused of murdering his wife, stepson, and a maid.

Nelson’s character appears to be based off Trump and coincidentally, the penthouse used for Nelson’s character’s home, was Trump’s actual residence. Oh, and the movie was about selling one’s soul to the Devil.

Yes, Trump is a SPGs and a member of the most evil group of people to ever exist, he has been installed to drive the malicious Great Reset, and this Artemis II mission appears to be a ritualistic part of it all.

Craig T. Nelson and Keanu Reeves in the movie THE DEVILS ADVOCATE, this scene filmed in Trump’s penthouse, which screams un-Godly, gaudy, excessive, cold, and evil opulence. Nothing about it says Godly, purity, warmth, wholesome and All-American.

Satanism, Olympics, Trump’s Post

For further confirmation that the SPGs are in power and are pushing Satanism in our face, I direct you to the closing ceremony of the France 2024 Olympics. This was not a ceremony recognizing the beauty and elegance of sport and competition, but an ugly and disturbing Satanic Ritual, with an emphasis on the arrival of the Beast (Appolyon) and the Demons from the Bottomless PIT! Please see below:

This Beast will rise up from the Abyss at the midway point of the Tribulation (after 3 1/2 years) and he will possess the Antichrist who receives what looks like a fatal wound, then the Antichrist will rise as though resurrected. When I hear this, I think Charlie Kirk, whom I believe is not even dead, but will be used in a fake resurrection like event, be on the lookout.



Before we move one, I want to share with you the most recent picture Trump pushed out with him appearing as Jesus. This is exactly what we would expect from a blasphemous Satanist. Note how the figure over his left shoulder has an uncanny likeness to Appolyon, the beast from the bottomless pit. It has been confirmed that the image comes directly from the cover of a book called The Last Pull. The book is about the apocalypse, the end of the world with Satan coming down to destroy humanity.

This war of choice Trump has started in Iran is most certainly World War III and most likely is going to t escalate, to include going nuclear, creating the apocalypse. Evil and crazy, I agree, but this is who we are dealing with, with the SPGs.

By pure coincidence, I am sure; the person Trump is touching looks an awful lot like the guy who reportedly introduced him to Melania, Jeffrey Epstein. This demonstrates how disgusting, evil, sadistic, and vile Trump is.

Should we expect anything different from Trump who refused to put his hand on the Bible during his swearing in ceremony and admittedly said, “I don’t think there is anything that is going to get me into Heaven?” He is not alone, but was put in place to be the face of these SPGs and push their wicked agenda.

Fly Me to the Moon / Fake Moon Landing Codenamed “Artemis”

You are not going to believe this, but I am going to tell you anyway. In 2024, there was a movie called Fly Me to the Moon. My regards for referencing movies so often, but they are useful tools based on the fact the enemy uses them, to include most all programming, to push their propaganda and false narratives designed to manipulate the masses. We critical thinkers can benefit from the enemy exposing themselves through their propaganda and lies they push in movies and programs.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Kelly Jones, a marketing specialist, and Channing Tatum as Cole Davis, a NASA launch director. Set against the backdrop of the Apollo 11 mission, the story follows Jones and Davis as she is tasked with creating a false moon landing in case his actual mission fails.

The best part is that the fake moon landing was codenamed “Artemis.”

In the movie, during the live broadcast, it is unclear whether audiences are watching the real Moon landing or the fake “Artemis” landing. A stray cat wandering onto the set confirms that the real footage is being transmitted, and the mission is celebrated as a success.

So they plant the seed, that yes there was a false moon landing filmed in a giant warehouse with sand on the floor and black painted walls (sounds a lot like the death bed confession of Cyrus Eugene Akers). In the movie, they play that the fake Moon landing was not needed, because the real mission was the one that was transmitted to the American public. A few of the highlights from the movie follow:

- There was concern that NASA needed better marketing so the American public would support its budget. Crazy I know, but many people think, why are we spending all this money to go to the “Moon” when we cannot even pick up feces on our streets like in San Francisco, or give health care to our people that does not cost an arm and a leg, don’t get me started on insurance, energy and affordability?

o Remember Tang, Omega Watches, Fruit of the Loom, Peter Pan Peanut Butter, all marketed that this is what the astronauts drink, wear, eat and like.

- The marketing executive was committed to selling NASA and making the astronauts more popular than the Beatles. Sound familiar?

- When the launch director heard the news of what the marketing executive wanted to do, he said, “You can’t just fake people.” How kind to include this intention in the movie when it did/does not exist in real life.

- One of the key reasons they pushed the “Moon” landing so hard was to escape from the long and painful Vietnam War where Americans, were crushed over losing tens of thousands of their

husbands, brothers, and sons in a needless foreign war. Deception and distractions go together like Satanic Pedophiles.

- The fake Moon landing was also created to suggest the US was winning the space race against the Soviet Union.

- During the filming of the fake Moon landing, there was the threat, that if anyone speaks up, they would be shot.

It is all a Big Show

How many times have we heard Trump or someone in the administration say a particular person is straight out of central casting? We have seen it with John Ratcliffe the Director of the CIA, Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, and with the location of the down pilot in Iran, along with countless others. Most recently, Sean Duffy, the Transportation Secretary, called two astronauts, Mike and Sonya, as straight out of central casting. These two astronauts were not part of the Artemis II mission but a separate mission.

The term straight out of central casting is a term used in the movie industry when seeking talent for a particular role. When you hear all the reports about Central Casting and that one of the astronauts, Christina Koch, was credited for her role as one of the Vuvalini in the 2015 film MAD MAX: FURY ROAD. Ten years later, and she is an astronaut flying to the Moon in the Artemis II Mission. Then you see this cringe worthy acting by the team in press conferences, it gives further confirmation it is all one big show.

In the movie THE SHINNING, we see Danny is wearing a sweater, which has an Apollo 11 rocket on it. It appears to be a play on the reports that Stanley Kubrick the director of the movie also directed 2001: A SPACE odyssey, which looked an awful lot like the videos we saw of the Apollo missions. Yes, they are f*cking with us!

If the enemy cannot survive the truth, we shall let them die!