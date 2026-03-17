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NSAs_cancer's avatar
NSAs_cancer
1d

Fuck Israel

Fuck Zionism

Fuck NWO

World’s biggest liars, cowards, thieves, criminals, deceivers, racists, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, organ  traffickers, child traffickers, human traffickers, terrorists, and murderers

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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
18h

Jeannon Kralj

Dachsie’s Substack

just now

This was a very helpful overview of the pattern of false flag events in the USA over about the last 35 years.

I became interested in reading about false events in the early 1990s.

I spent the most time studying the following events that meet my definition of false flag events.

"Waco Siege" Waco, Texas February 28, 1993 - April 19, 1993

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"Oklahoma City Bombing" April 19, 1995

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September 11, 2001, "9-11" "Nine Eleven"

"Crash Sites" -- World Trade Center, New York City, New York

The Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia

Shanksville, Pennsylvania

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Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting, December 14, 2012

Newtown, Connecticut

_____

2020 COVID-19 pandemic, January 2020

______________

For me, this tells the story of what has happened to the United States of America and where we are now.

The most horrible event happened just a few weeks ago when President Donald J. Trump declared war on Iran, another unjust war for personal private and foreign interests.

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