Historically, fundamental sociopolitical and economic change on a global scale, as is required by the “Great Reset,” has only been possible through world war.”

~ David Hughes, PhD

Disclaimer: I hope to provide truths in a world full of lies, because I am certain the truth will set us free and ensure freedom here and around the globe. Because there is so much censorship and suppression of the truth, if you like the Stack, please share everywhere. I will not charge for my time, research, and Stacks but if you are able and/or willing to support this cause, please consider a monthly or annual subscription. Thank you for your consideration. God Bless!

“Divide et Impera — divide and rule. It’s literally the oldest trick in the political playbook. When the mass of ordinary, naive, hardworking people start to wake up to the reality that they have been manipulated, exploited, and played by an arrogant ruling class that regards them with contempt, the ruling class starts a war abroad against an evil and menacing foreigner. This completely changes the subject and focuses all attention on the evil foreigner, thereby eliminating the revolt at home.”

~ John Leake

Preamble

This just in, the news of Joe Kent resigning from the Trump administration will likely increase the chances of a false flag, in order to justify this heinous act of aggression on Iran.

Kent stated he “cannot in good conscience” back the Trump administration’s war in Iran. He went on and said, Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

A false flag is a covert operation, attack, or event designed to look as though a party other than the actual responsible group perpetrated it. False flags are used in politics, war, or cyber warfare, to deflect blame, and direct aggression, often times on to innocent targets for sinister reasons.

The tactic of false flags is nothing new, and the Satanic Pedophile Globalists (SPGs) have mastered it and made it a regular practice. They are so prevalent, very few of the major events that occurred during our life time, and are happening in the world today are organic. Instead, most are orchestrated false flag events by the SPGs used to distract and advance their evil agenda.

The SPGs, are predominately, Zionist, Ashkenazis but not exclusively, and through millennium, have infiltrated through menacing collaboration, into the top tiers of politics, finance, industry, entertainment, media, education, and health care, this includes most of the billionaire class. This is not only true in the U.S. but also in most of the countries found in the United Nations. Their goal is to create a Great Reset to usher in a New World Order (NWO) with a one-world government, and one-word religion –Satanism. The United Nations was created as the precursor to the dystopian one-world government. The SPGs for their NWO seek to eliminate half of humanity and enslave the other half to serve them, filling the role of the ruling class. The kicker is, Trump was put into place to lead the effort, and there are still MAGA ites supporting this Great Deceiver!

The Coming False Flag

I wrote an article dated June 30, 2025 about the coming false flag attack, here is but one excerpt from the article:

“The narrative is already building, just last weekend, ICE captured 11 Iranians illegally in the country, and earlier in the month there were two Chinese students that were caught bringing in a dangerous biological pathogen into the state of Michigan. The narrative for an illegal Iranian sleeper cell releasing a dangerous biological pathogen in the U.S. is already written. If it happens, you know who to blame.”

The reported threats of Iranian sleeper cells and lone wolf actors has only increased with a continuous daily drumbeat of these threats by Trump, the government, and corporate media.

We have seen multiple incidents, since the heinous act of aggression by Trump and Bibi on Iran. This includes a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA, and a truck ramming a Michigan synagogue.

I will not go into depth on this subject here, but the action arm of the SPGs is our intelligence assets with an emphasis on our CIA and FBI.

As we have seen so often with school shootings, and assassination attempts, such as in Butler, PA, those carrying out the attacks have ties to the CIA and FBI, and in most of these events, the perpetrator is killed instantly after the attack or commits “suicide.” This keeps things very tidy, for dead men, or reported dead men, such as Epstein and Kirk, tell no tales.

Side note, false flags are often times connected to a training exercises. For example, on September 11, 2001, the U.S. military and intelligence agencies were conducting several, and in some cases overlapping, training exercise and war games that simulated hijacked aircraft scenarios.

Another example occurred before the COVID 19 Virus was identified in early 2020. The Gates Foundation, along with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the World Economic Forum, hosted “Event 201” on October 18, 2019. This high-level, “fictional” pandemic tabletop exercise was designed to simulate a severe coronavirus outbreak to identify necessary public-private partnerships to mitigate large-scale economic and societal consequences.

Most recently, we learned that the FBI in January 2026, six weeks prior, held an active-shooter prevention training at the same synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, where a gunman rammed his truck into the building and then opened fire on the temple, before committing suicide, just last week.

See how this works, there are no coincidences in politics, everything is planned and with the SPGs, which are control freaks, everything is maliciously planned, orchestrated, and executed with precision.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, issued one of Tehran’s starkest warnings yet, saying he had received information about a plan to stage a “9/11-style” attack and blame it on Iran.

Posting on the social media platform X on March 15, Larijani wrote that he had heard that “the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it.”

He added, “Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people,” stressing that Tehran is acting in self-defense against what it describes as the US-Israeli aggression on Iran.

Interestingly to note is that Lucky Larry Silverstein, the same person who bought the World Trade Centers, weeks before the attacks of 9-11, who had them ensured at multiple times their value, who showed up every day for work, but happened to miss work on 9-11, and after the attack raked in billions in profit, just bought the U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles. Like magic, Fox News contributor and drone expert Brett Velicovich says the FBI has allegedly gave a report warning of Iranian drone threats on the West Coast. Wait, it gets better. On March 12, 2026 Fox News reports that the US Army is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for information on four drones stolen from Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Tucker Carlson reported that Saudi Arabia and Qatar had “arrested Israeli Mossad agents planning bombings in those countries.”

Carlson then asked, “Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in Gulf countries, which are also being attacked by Iran?” before adding another question: “Aren’t they on the same side?”

Carlson continued by arguing that Israel was seeking to widen the confrontation across the region, saying, “Israel wants to hurt Iran, and Qatar, and the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and Oman and Kuwait.”

THE TAKE AWAY FROM ALL OF THIS IS THIS: IF THERE IS A HORRENDOUS ATTACK ON THE U.S. IN THE VEIN OF 9-11, ANOTHER PANDEMIC, OR BOMBING AND BLAMED ON IRAN TO JUSTIFY TRUMP’S AND BIBI’S HEINOUS ACT OF AGGRESSION ON IRAN – DON’T BELIEVE IT!

Two Primary Scenarios that will likely Unfold

If we are lucky and our prayers are answered, there will be immediate and deliberate actions to end this war and create a stable peace agreement in the Middle East and around the world, and those in positions of power and influence commit to make the world a better and more prosperous and peaceful place, where truth, humanity, and justice prevail. This is scenario one.

Scenario two would mean the SPG’s are in control around the world in most countries and they are committed to destroying humanity and the world as we know it for their NWO. And, Trump was put in place to lead this effort.

An 18-year-old Iranian wrote and posted on October 4, 2010, the following:

“Israel and Iran are both run by Freemasons [SPGs] plotting world war three.” He goes on and says, “Islamists (Hamas) are the Muslim equivalent of Jewish Communists. Zionists and Communists are wings of the same Masonic Cult [SPGs]. There dogmas are just a pretext to rob their people of freedom and property and foment gratuitous wars.”

“Now they are joining to destroy us by staging a nuclear war. Pike’s prophecy is coming true! Muslim and Zionist leaders are literally Illuminati agents. Iran is also controlled by Satanists.”

The Iranian Parliament building displays disconcerting symbols that align with the Freemasons aka SPGs to include 33 windows, the all Seeing Eye, the pyramid shape, and compass triangle at the front of the structure. All of these symbols are valued and common throughout Freemasonry/SPGs.

Albert Pike’s letter mentioned above is reported to have been written to Giuseppe Mazzini in 1871 regarding three world wars, planned in the 1800s by the SPGs to take over the world. The Pike letter to Giuseppe Mazzini was on display in the British Museum Library in London until 1977. This letter has been claimed by many internet sites to reside in the British Library in London, which denies the letter exists.

Pike’s letter referenced above, was eerily accurate about World War I and II, and had this to say about World War III.

“The Third World War must be fomented by taking advantage of the differences caused by the “agentur” of the “Illuminati” between the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World. The war must be conducted in such a way that Islam (the Moslem Arabic World) and political Zionism (the State of Israel) mutually destroy each other. Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion… We shall unleash the Nihilists and the atheists, and we shall provoke a formidable social cataclysm which in all its horror will show clearly to the nations the effect of absolute atheism, origin of savagery and of the most bloody turmoil.”

The brilliant Dr. Henry Makow, who happens to be Jewish, has stated, “Trump, Netanyahu and Putin all belong to Chabad (SPGs), a racist Jewish supremacist cult that uses agents on both sides to bring about a nuclear apocalypse.” In a 1991 interview with Rebbe Schneerson, Netanyahu promised to start a nuclear holocaust in order to summon the “Messiah.” They’re not hiding it! Dr. Makow goes on and says, “They admit their malevolence intention yet we have been brainwashed to eschew “antisemitism” and can’t believe it.”

Dr. Makow states emphatically, “They’re organizing a world war to make the genocide of non-Satanists look inevitable & normal.”

“The great secret of history is this story of the ascent of Cabalists [SPGs] to world power,” says David Livingstone. “These cabalists believe Lucifer is the true God. They care nothing for their own nations. Their whole aim in life is to humiliate and degrade mankind and prove to God that the human experiment is a failure. They are gradually achieving this goal through their covet control of the economy, education, media and government.”

One ex Chabadnik claims: “Chabad [SPGs] is a racist organization - a Jewish supremacist missionary cult whose main goal is Jewish total superiority over the “Goyim” [non-Jew] and their enslavement.”

Pete Hegseth is talking about building a Jewish temple on the Temple Mount, the second most sacred site in Islam. The U.S. Military is acting out end times prophecy, taking its orders from the SPGs saturating our government and the guy in the White House. The Chabad [SPGs] believes that a nuclear catastrophe will summon Satan, the Jewish God. This is being spun as the return of Jesus!

In summary, if Trump is committed to maga, he will immediately seek to find a way to end this war in the coming weeks and secure a measure of peace, prosperity, truth, and justice for all. If he is not about maga, is a SPG, pushing the evil NWO, trying to cover his crimes, he will double down on the attacks, send in the troops, and escalate WWIII, possibly until it becomes nuclear. If this happens all bets are off.

There is one deviation to this which the ingenious Catherine Austin Fitts has discussed. That being this act of the U.S. being helpless with Iran’s control of the Straigtht of Hormuz does not make sense. Trump has reported that the U.S. military won the war in the first hour, and has destroyed 100% of Iran’s Military capability, and that the air force and Navy are gone. How could the U.S. military be helpless in this case? How could Iran have such powerful hypersonic missiles if Iran has been suffering under extraordinary sanctions?

She goes on and suggests, that by closing the Straights of Hormuz you are essentiallfy shuttting down the global economy, many countries are discussing COVID type lockdowns. The SPGs loved the control they got during COVID and how they got wealthy at the expense of the people and small businesses and how this advanced the collapse of the economy and control grid, both necesary for the NWO.

We will be able to confirm more shortly but no matter how you slice this, what is taking place is pure evil, just as the SPGs are pure evil.

Previous False Flag Examples

I. The Attacks of 9-11 (2001): The evidence that 9-11 was an orchestrated false flag by the SPGs saturating our government in collaboration with the Israeli Government, and not 19 Muslims from Saudi Arabia, is overwhelming. There are three predominant reasons for the 9-11 false flag. First, to start a series of cascading wars to remake the Middle East to advance the Greater Israel Project and the NWO, this includes the current war with Iran. Secondly, to usher in the Patriot Act, which gives the government the authority free reign to spy on us, whenever and wherever they want, which they do and is a prerequisite for the NWO. Thirdly, was to grow the defense / war budget making it easier to fleece. Please note, on top of our 38 trillion in debt, the country has over 21 trillion unaccounted for from 1998-2015. That amount is certainly higher today. You cannot have a one-world government if you have a sovereign U.S. with a Constitution that puts limits on the government, not the people. This is why our Constitution is being shredded in front of us daily, and sadly, most of those who swore an Oath have only cowered, refusing to take action.

II. The Attacks of October 7 (2023): The attacks of October 7, were most certainly orchestrated and facilitated by the SPG’s in Israel but carried out by Hammas. In fact, Benjamin Netanyahu (Bibi) even stated, October 7 was our 9-11. In politics, there are no coincidences everything is planned, and everything with the SPGs, seeking total control over all things to include the people, is orchestrated.

We have learned that on October 7, there was a stand down order given to the Israeli Defense Force (IDF), which allowed the attack to go unimpeded. Anyone with knowledge on Israel and the IDF will tell you, there is no way that attack could have happened, unless it was allowed to happen, and it was.

Note, that for nine months prior to the attacks of October 7, tens to hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested weekly against Bibi’s proposed corrupt and evil judicial reforms. It is not a coincidence that when the October 7 attacks occurred, the protests against Bibi stopped.

Let us not forget, what took place approximately one month prior to the attacks of October 7, 2023. On the 22nd anniversary of September 11, 2001 Biden, unfroze $6 billion dollars for the Iranians in a prisoner swap.

Iran is/was the largest funder of Hamas, and it appears those funds acted as a catalyst for the attacks of October 7. However, Iran is not alone; Benjamin Netanyahu is also a big funder of Hamas, and the funds he provided to Hamas, certainly originated from the U.S. as Israel is the largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid in the world.

These funds facilitated the October 7 attack, which in turn gave Israel the global sympathy and the justification to go into Gaza to conduct genocide, and reduce it to rubble. It should surprise no one that Trump, tied at the hip with Bibi, came in and said, the US will take over and redevelop Gaza, turning it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” This could only have happened after a genocide was done in Gaza was destroyed. Steve Witkoff let the cat out of the bag and said they had a master plan to rebuild Gaza two years prior to the war even starting.

Side note, in the 1980s, Netanyahu became good friends with two developers, Fred Trump, Donald’s father, and Charles Kushner, the father of Donald’s son-in-law, Jared, all SPGs. In 2024, Bibi presented a vision of Gaza 2035, a futuristic city (smart city) that has been discussed openly by Trump, Netanyahu, and Jared for years and now the time has come to start building it. The only way this could have happened was if there was an attack like October 7 that gave the Israeli’s the sympathy and justification to do a land grab through a genocidal war and complete destruction.

Imagine if something this sinister is the cause for the Iran war … you would not be wrong if you did.

III. COVID 19: The COVID pandemic was bioterror attack and the “vaccine” was a bioweapon both predominately created and orchestrated on a global scale by our own government and more specifically our military/intelligence agencies. The virus did not occur naturally and never emanated from a wet market in China. The result was a genocide that has killed over 50 million globally, and the “vaccine” is still being pushed today. Please read that again. This demonstrates the contempt the SPGs running our government, healthcare and media has for the American people.

RFK Jr. said it out loud, “The top organization that managed Operation Warp Speed (OWS), was not Health and Human Services (HHS), which is a public health agency, it wasn’t the Center for Disease Control (CDC), or National Institutes of Health (NIH), or Food and Drug Agency (FDA). It was the National Security Agency (NSA) a spy agency. That was the top agency, the lead agency on OWS and the pandemic and the second agency was the Pentagon. As it turns out, the vaccines were developed, not by Moderna and Pfizer, they were developed by NIH … their own patents are 50% owned by NIH. Nor were they manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna they were manufactured by military contractors, and basically Pfizer and Moderna were paid to put their stamps on those vaccines as if they came from the pharmaceutical industry.”

Trump in Davos said again, about OWS, “Some people say it was one of the greatest military feats ever.”

Evidence shows the virus was created for the “vaccine” which was a psychological operation to see how far they could push the people to listen to madness. Think of the masks, six feet distance, and “vaccine” for a virus you had to take a test to see if you had it. Even worse, it was also a genocide test run. Additionally, evidence confirms the “vaccine” was flush with Nano particles, likely being used to complete their global information grid, but that is another story in itself.

IV. The Reichstag Fire: We must never forget what happened on 27 February 1933, shortly after Adolf Hitler took power. A Dutch communist allegedly started a fire in the German Reichstag building. Hitler used this “emergency” as a pretext to begin seizing dictatorial powers and push for war. And it should be no surprise there is overwhelming evidence Hitler was also a SPG Zionist Ashkenazi, whose father was an illegitimate son of a Rothshschild.

V. Numerous Other Examples: There are countless other examples of false flags used by the SPGs here are just four more for examples.

a. Butler PA, “assassination” attempt on Trump, used to say he was saved by God to bring in MAGA, but it was all a lie, as his actions confirm, he is not committed to MAGA but to destroy America in order to bring in the NWO. b. Charlie Kirk “assassination” event, to traumatize the people and to take him off the stage because it became clear he was a shill for the Zionists. There is no proof Charlie is dead. c. Jeffrey Epstein’s death, never happened, and faked to make sure he would never have to be questioned about what he knows. d. Gas Attack on Syria by Assad, used to support the bombing of Syria. e. The Holocaust (which means the whole burnt offering) reported to have killed six million Jews, used to create sympathy and justification for the Zionists (Rothschilds) to take land they have no ties to in the creation of Israel. We can see the same activity with the Genocide in Gaza today, by the Zionists controlling Israel. The whole purpose of World War II, according to Dr. Henry Makow was to kill the non-Masonic (non-SPG) Jews and goy patriots. Before getting upset, click on the hyperlinks for details confirming this statement.

Key Points

Trump stated that based on what Jared Kushner, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth and Steve Witkoff said, not his Intelligence assets, he believed Iran was going to attack so he commenced this war with a preemptive massive bombing campaign. Trump said this even though Rubio essentially stated Israel dragged us into the war. Rubio’s exact words follow:

“We knew there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that they would precipitate an attack against American forces and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them [Iran] before they [Israel] launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties, and perhaps even higher of those killed.”

Trump, this government, and corporate media, the key players of the SPGs in this war continue to lie and claim Iran as the largest state sponsor of terrorism, and that this war has been going on since 1979. They ignore the fact this war started in 1953 and that the U.S. was the aggressor. In 1953 the United States (CIA) and Great Britain (MI6) orchestrated a coup to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh, to consolidate power for the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (our puppet the people hated). Mosaddegh was removed because he nationalized the Iranian oil industry, seizing control from British interests, and was feared to be aligning with the Soviet Union.

On top of this, the esteemed Professor Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago has reported that from 1971 – 2021, the United States killed 38 million people around the globe, and we have the gall to call the Iranians terrorists?

John Leake said it best, when he stated, “Instead of worrying about the monsters in Tehran, 6,000 miles away, we Americans should concern ourselves with the monsters who rule us here in the United States. The Epstein Files revealed that our ruling class has become as degenerate as it is selfish, greedy, and contemptuous of ordinary Americans. While our government tries to control the ancient peoples and conflicts of the Middle East, it can’t even maintain the sewage infrastructure in around our nation’s capital—a fact so rich in putrid symbolism as to be almost beyond belief.”

“War is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and losses are in lives…It is conducted for the benefit of the very few at the expense of the very many.”

~ General Smedley Butler

“The purpose of war in general is to kill the non-Masonic Jewish and goy patriots, degrade & demoralize humanity, increase debt and consolidate power in banker’s hands.” ~ Paul Manning

“Trump was s-elected to rebuild American patriotism so that goyim will gladly become cannon fodder once again. A false flag will arouse their patriotic zeal.”

~ Henry Makow Ph.D

In war, the first casualty is the truth, and with our current government that has lied on every major issue, the results are calamitous.

He who controls information controls the world. ~ Dr. Stephen Franklin

“Israel is committing suicide, because it is destroying any remnant of sympathy or empathy in the United State and all over the world … The world is going into a profound economic crisis in the coming weeks and months and this is Israel’s choice. Israel set this off together with the United States, the world will pay a fearsome price for this illusion and people will know where this came from, it is very, very sad … suicidal for Israel.” ~ Dr. Jeffrey Sachs

Closing Comments

Let us pray there will be deliberate actions to end this war and create a stable peace agreement in the Middle East and around the world, and those in positions of power and influence commit to make the world a better and more prosperous and peaceful place, where truth, humanity, and justice prevail.

The other option must never happen and any SPG pushing for this option must experience justice. However, only when enough Americans and the global population wake up to the truth and demand justice, will it be had.

God Help Us.