Above is a very good organization chart for who and what makes up the globalists seeking to destroy America for a one world government that puts we the people into a digital concentration camp. It is important to note that not every person in every organization listed is a die hard globalist, however, those at the top rungs certainly are, they would not have been put there otherwise. Missing on the organization chart is The Trilateral Commission, which should be grouped with the Policy Makers and BlackRock which is one of the Policy Distributors.

At this time, most people have all heard the term globalists, World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Barack Obama and their desire to have a Great Reset before we have a Great Awakening. However, this topic is much bigger and more sinister than any sane person can imagine.

For further details on the globalists and their desire for a Great Reset, please click here. This is a recent brief I presented on the subject to the local Saturday Morning Menudo Club.

A more refined presentation is in the works.

If the truth shall kill them, let them die.