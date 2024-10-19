If we want fair elections, we would need the following: 1) Same day voting, 2) Voter IDs, 3) No machines, paper ballots only, 4) No mail-in ballots, except in extreme cases (deployed military and those unable to leave their home), 5) Counting the ballots at the end of the day in public. Sadly, we have nothing close to this today!

Our elections are fraught with fraud, and the 2020 elections were stolen from President Trump and others. The 2022 elections were not much better, but that is another story.

The rig for the 2024 election is already in the making. In addition to the changes made to voting laws during the COVID plandemic, just this week a judge in Georgia ruled that election officials have to certify election results even if they suspect there was voter fraud. Let that sink in a bit. To make matters worse, the Department of Justice has sued Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia for cleaning up the state's voter rolls, where they removed over 6,000 non-citizens from the voter rolls.

The weaponized Biden administration continues to conduct a full-scale assault on President Trump and any semblance of truth and justice. The Biden Administration’s actions continue to be unacceptable, and tells us everything we need to know about the status of our elections.

Even with all the corporate media outlets owned and controlled by the globalists pushing lies, propaganda and censorship, roughly one third of the country believes the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump.

The reasons are plentiful in spite of the globalists and globalist controlled corporate media outlets in unison claiming the 2020 election “was the most secure in U.S. history.” However, you know how you know this is a lie, because if you do a google search, all you see is their monopolized response saying there was no fraud.

If we had a credible media, and google search engine, etc. we would see a variety of reports on this subject and others, not just their false narrative … but then there are these stubborn facts that confirm, those saying the 2020 election was not stolen are lying and have no credibility:

Seven States, President Trump was Winning, Stopped Counting or did not Complete Counting the Night of the Election on November 3, 2020: In the first time in U.S. History, there were multiple states that stopped counting or did not complete counting on the night of the election, they are Alaska, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. President Trump was winning in all of these states but then ended up losing all of them minus North Carolina and Alaska, after just enough mail in ballots trickled in.

Six States had Contested Votes on January 6, 2021: Members submitted objections for six states; Two objections were formally presented by a Senate and House member, Arizona and Pennsylvania, and four states were counted following incomplete objections presented by a U.S. House member without a U.S. Senator, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Professor and election Expert J. Alex Halderman hacks into Dominion voting machine in front of Judge Totenberg in Georgia, using only a pen to change vote totals: University of Michigan Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, J. Alex Halderman and Security Researcher and Assistant Professor at Auburn University Drew Sringall, collaborated on the report where they discovered many exploitable vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems’ ImageCast X system.

The Statement Made by VP of US Engineering for US Dominion Voting Company, along with Confirming Reports of Votes being Altered: Dr. Eric Coomer of Dominion said, “Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made f**king sure of that!” There were also confirming reports from multiple citizens stating their votes were changed. Gold Star Mother, Tina Peters was thrown in jail for reporting on the machines flipping votes clearly to deter anyone in the future reporting fraud.

The Text Messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, Confirming they had a Plan to Make Sure President Trump Didn’t Win the Election: Lisa Page: “Trump’s not going to become President, right? Right?! Peter Strzok: No. No, he’s not. We’ll stop it.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) admits to running ballots in 2020 election: The USPS confirms contract driver Jesse Morgan hauled a trailer of ballots from NY to PA in late October. Jesse’s attorney Phil Kline said, “130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, NY, to Lancaster, PA, where those ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared.” The Gateway Pundit discovered that rather than investigate this massive alleged crime, US Attorney General Bill Barr called up investigator Tony Shaffer and killed the investigation! Bill Bar never lifted a finger to investigate this enormous act of election fraud!

Hammer and Scorecard Manipulated Votes to Steal Election: CIA Analyst, Michael Scheuer, PhD confirms the CIA toppled the United States government and completed a real insurrection on November 3, 2020 live on national TV. General Thomas McInerny warned us of the Hammer and Scorecard threat four years ago. Data analysis finds 221,000 Pennsylvania votes switched from President Trump to Biden.

Arizona Whistleblower Writes Report on the Democrats Plan to steal the 2020 Election: In a meeting I was invited to by the Democrat party in Pima County, Arizona on September 10, 2020, no phones or recording devices were allowed. A presentation was given including detailed plans to embed 35,000 votes in a spread-configured distribution to each Democrat candidate’s vote totals.

Wisconsin Special Counsel wrote a 136 page report showing massive misconduct in 2020 election: After the 2020 general election, the Wisconsin state Legislature hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to determine whether the election was conducted lawfully and with transparency in the Dairy State. Gableman incurred stonewalling, roadblocks, and personal attacks on a level he never expected. Nevertheless, what he was able to discover led him to believe that Wisconsin in fact did not conduct the 2020 election lawfully or with transparency.

Prominent Democrats insisted that election fraud exists, and it is a very big problem but now ignore it: Why do Democrats continue to insist that election fraud does not exist — and that such “baseless claims” have been “debunked” — when prominent Democrats insisted (in 2017 and 2018 and 2019 and 2020) that election fraud does exist and it’s a very big problem?

Military Intelligence Shows Data Highlighting Stolen Election in Multiple States: Seth Keshel, a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer has expertly gone over the data of the 2020 elections and the numbers are/were mathematically impossible for a Biden victory. In Pennsylvania (PA), for example, they have a very predictive indicator of the trajectory of their next election, which is party registration. These numbers predicted accurately President Trump’s victory in PA in 2016. Republicans had a net new voter registration from 2016 to 2020 that was 21 to 1 over the Democrats. There were 242,000 new Republican voters registered compared to 12,000 new Democrat voters registered since 2016. PA was not close President Trump won by 300,000 to 400,000 votes. When they stopped counting the night of the election President Trump was up by almost 700,000 votes.

78 million American votes from 800 counties in Seven States were Sent Overseas to be “handled” by a Bankrupt Spanish Company in Barcelona called SCYTL in 2020: Why is SCYTL’s biggest customer the Department of Defense? Why would the Department of Defense subcontract the “processing” of 78 million American votes to a foreign company?

Data Supporting the Reported Results of the 2020 Election Does NOT Reconcile with Data in Voting Machine Files: The 2020 election should have never been certified. The election data did not match the voting machine data.

Chair of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes voter fraud was taking place in states that were still counting ballots after Election Day November 3, 2020: Trey stated clearly at the time, “I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”

A Poll Watcher Testifies that 2020 Election Ballots came in Sequential Order: It is impossible for mail in ballots to come in sequential order, unless the ballots were part of a manufactured steal.

Mail-In Ballot Fraud Study Finds Trump ‘Almost Certainly’ Won in 2020: “Had the 2020 election been conducted like every national election has been over the past two centuries, wherein the vast majority of voters cast ballots in-person rather than by mail, Donald Trump would have almost certainly been re-elected,” the report’s authors wrote.

Multiple Links Reporting Voter Fraud have been Taken Down or Destroyed off of Google and other Social Media Outlets: Many links that reported on voter fraud and the 2020 stolen election to include this one: , https://www.conservapedia.com/index.php?title=Dominion_Voting_Systems, have been removed. This link revealed how Dominion Voting Machines have been used in past elections to cheat and change vote totals in Venezuela and Eastern European countries by employing vote-rigging software developed by Semantic.

A Former CIA Contractor Reported our Elections are Rigged: More specifically, he stated, “We haven’t had a fair election in this country since 2012. The electronic voting machines were never really certified since then too.”

Joe Biden in 2020 said Out-loud: “We have put together, I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

This list could go on for pages and pages. Think about this, there were over 60 lawsuits stating there was fraud in the 2020 election but they were all dismissed, not on merit, but for one technicality over another.

Those claiming there was no fraud are either, evil globalists, brainwashed, or ignorant. Sorry, there are no other options!

If we do not have fair elections, we will not have a country! And, it is not a coincidence, America’s trajectory today is to complete destruction.

To truth, transparency, right, freedom and the end of globalists, by Making America Great Again!