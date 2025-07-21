So we are to believe Trump, our politicians and media when they say the Biden Auto Pen is the greatest scandal in 100 years. Additionally, we now have Tulsi Gabbard saying the narrative that Russia manipulated the 2016 election is one of the greatest scandals in our lifetime.

Obviously, the talking points are out, use the term scandal to distract and deflect away from the real scandals executed by our rotten to the core government in D.C, which includes both parties, aka the uni-party, high-level appointees and bureaucrats all now best described as Sabbatean Globalists.

First, let us be clear, no one in his or her right mind thought Biden was running the country when he had to hide in the basement for the entire 2020 campaign because he could not complete a single sentence. Secondly, no one in his or her right mind believed the Russians manipulated the campaign to ensure Trump won against a despicable and greatly hated candidate in Hillary Clinton.

The only thing these so-called scandals confirm is that our politicians and media have destroyed their credibility as they push an evil agenda of dystopian control at the expense of our freedom. These Sabbatean Globalists should never be trusted again. A complete overhaul is the only thing that will save our country.

As for the Greatest Scandals in the last 100s, the following three are at the top of a very long list:

9-11: The data is overwhelming, but buried and hidden by our politicians and media that this attack was conducted from inside our own government and intelligence apparatuses. The result and goals for this horrendous attack were multiple never-ending wars, to include Iran, which is just getting started. The Patriot Act which gave our government the clearance to spy on, we, the American people. Lastly, it exploded the DoD Budget which has been fleeced every year going back to 1997, and where 21 trillion is now unaccounted for. This is on top of the 37 trillion in debt.

COVID Pandemic / “Vaccine”: Again, the data is overwhelming, but buried and hidden by our politicians and media that this also was an attack orchestrated and executed from the inside by our own government! This attack was part of a war using a bio-terror weapon. It was also a test run psychological operation. They wanted to find out what they could get away with and they confirmed that only about 20% of the public are critical thinkers. Additionally, this act was one of the greatest transfers of wealth in our nation’s history. Small Mom and Pop stores were shut down and went out of business, while big box stores stayed open and stole their customer base. Lastly, it lowered life expectancy and killed millions, a priority for the Sabbatean Globalist, a reduced population.

Epstein Files: Once again, the data is overwhelming. Epstein worked with intelligence and was funded from the top of the Sabbatean Globalist drivers. His job was to blackmail people of power and influence who were not on board with the New World Order agenda. By exposing the details on Epstein, we could learn more precisely whom he worked for / leaders of the Sabbatean Globalist agenda, who was blackmailed through pedophilia and just how rampant the spread of this evil is in all levers of power. The levers of power start with finance, central bankers, politicians, think tanks, and those at the top of industry with an emphasis on media, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education and entertainment.

All of these horrendous scandals helped propel their evil goal of a New World Order with a dystopian one-world government that puts, we, the people into a digital concentration camp. There are plenty of other scandals, not even mentioned, starting with the fires in Maui and Los Angeles, the floods in North Carolina and Texas, the provoked wars in Ukraine, Iran and Gaza.

Count on more scandals by the Sabbatean Globalists, which will propel their wicked agenda, and which they will lie about.

We must not let them get away with their lies on what is a scandal so that they can avoid justice.

Instead, we must clarify what is true, starting with the greatest Scandals and injustices in the last 100 years: 9-11, the COVID Pandemic and the Epstein Files, and execute the first duty of society – Justice!