Most people are unaware, but justice and liberty received a devastating blow on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at Manila’s international airport on order of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Immediately after the arrest, the ICC put him on a plane to fly to The Hague, in the Netherlands to be tried for crimes against humanity.

Duterte was elected by the Philippine people to address the growing problem of drugs, which was destroying countless lives and threatening the country. The Philippines was on the verge of being a narco-state.

Duterte’s reputation was built on him fighting some of the biggest problems in the Philippines - crime, militancy, and corruption - in Davao during his 22-year term as mayor.

It was his track-record from Davao that won him nationwide support when he ran for president. And he knew it: “If I make it to the presidential palace, I will do just what I did as mayor. You drug pushers, hold-up men and do-nothings, you better go out. Because I'd kill you,” he said at his final campaign rally.

Many Filipinos lauded his tough approach to these devastating problems and his popularity rate was over 50% most of his presidency.

He was a controversial figure who threatened to leave the UN, called the EU “hypocritical,” and referred to former US President Barack Obama as the “son of a whore.” He was even called the “Donald Trump of the East.”

It should not be a surprise he was a primary target of the globalists who saturate the UN, EU, support diabolical drug use, are fans of Obama and hate President Trump.

Duterte was no angel as he tried to address the problems plaguing his people the only way he knew how. But what is most concerning is the ICC and global community went after him while ignoring Dr. Anthony Fauci (who curiously received a preemptive pardon from Biden in January 2025) and his medical cabal who pushed a genocide through a mandated bio-weapon that has killed tens of millions around the globe!

Every day that goes by without justice on this horrific act, further confirms, there is no cavalry coming, justice is dead, evil is leading the day, and we patriots have a lot more work to do!

Sharing the truth and waking the masses is essential with the intent of forcing our elected officials to do the right and courageous thing through guilt and exposure.

God help us.