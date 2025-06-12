ConstitutionalCol.com

Jeannon Kralj
1d

Socialism and communism has been the plan for the USA from its beginning.

The DragonSpeak of Lie Kill Steal and Destroy entities like Karen Bass, L.A. mayor,and the slimy commyfornia filth governor, Gavin Newsome is plain for all to see.

As Christians, our job is to expose their deeds of darkness. Do not dialog with this satanic evil. Just have nothing to do with them other than shine the light of Christ on their words and actions.

____Here are some of my favorite bible verses from Saint Paul's letter to Ephesians Chapter 5.

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. For the things that are done by them in secret, it is a shame even to speak of. 1 But all things that are reproved, are made manifest by the light; for all that is made manifest is light. Wherefore he saith: Rise thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead: and Christ shall enlighten thee. See therefore, brethren, how you walk circumspectly: not as unwise,

But as wise: redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore become not unwise, but understanding what is the will of God. And be not drunk with wine, wherein is luxury; but be ye filled with the holy Spirit, Speaking to yourselves in psalms, and hymns, and spiritual canticles, singing and making melody in your hearts to the Lord; Giving thanks always for all things, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, to God and the Father:

https://drbo.org/chapter/56005.htm

or

English Standard Version of the bible

https://biblehub.com/esv/ephesians/5.htm

_____

John 14:27

Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, do I give unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid.

Clyde
1d

I tend to think of them as Satanic eugenicist, but well financed and highly organized. When whole Sheriff's associations have been/are corrupted with the lure of money and power, and in combinations with the public schools and cps (all taxpayer funded) even when it is obvious that they are pathological liars putting on the worst performance of street theater those who are not in any political positions of power are subjected to the control, dictate/ no debate masses of those who follow Bonhoeffer's theory of stupidity. As the forced genocide of my own family, I became a spectator in my own life because they had to seize the narrative from beginning to end. But reality check, who cares about the poor that are in any position to call out the organized criminals?

