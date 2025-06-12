If you were not committed to saving America, you would take part in the orchestration of riots and crises; in order to distract the people to avoid ensuring justice to the most atrocious psychopaths the world has known.

Orchestrated Riots and Crisis after Crisis

If you think the current LA riots are organic and not orchestrated, you would be wrong.

It has been confirmed, The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), which received 34 million in our tax dollars last year, is just one organization providing funding for these riots.

The Sabbatean Globalists are ultimately the ones behind these orchestrated riots and crises in order to distract and exhaust, we the people, so we just give up and go along with their evil intentions of a New World Order consisting of a one-world government that puts, we the people, into a digital concentration camp.

I regret repeating these intentions like a broken record but it is necessary to awaken the public from the brainwashing pushed by the Sabbatean Globalists and their proxies through their repeated false narratives.

There has been a long history of orchestrated riots and crisis after crisis designed to exhaust, harm, control, and kill us “useless eaters” their words, not mine.

Consider the following riots, which were essentially the same except for the primer: Occupy Wall Street, the 2014 Ukraine Color Revolution, Ferguson Missouri, the Women’s March, George Floyd, Summer of Love, and now the LA riots. These were all planned and coordinated events.

To fill the gaps between the riots, and further their agenda, the Sabbatean Globalists have also mastered the art of crisis creation.

Consider the following crises; the inside job of 9-11, the never ending wars based off of 9-11, the COVID-19 plandemic, the Maui Fires, LA Fires, North Carolina Hurricane, all brought on by geoengineering, and the most certain pandemic or bio-terror attack coming soon to an area near you!

With each riot and crisis, the politicians, media, and industry leaders, all part of and/or controlled by the Sabbatean Globalists, push all attention to the orchestrated event.

This is why we see mayors and governors stand down the police and allow these things to get out of hand. The Federal Government gets involved, but does a poor job at ending these events, just gives it more attention.

If the police were backed and supported, they could squash these uprisings, conduct arrests, and fill up the jails quickly. However, if this happened the distraction would be short and brief. As it is, this orchestrated mayhem has consumed the news cycle 24 x 7 for a week already.

If you recall, before these riots, corporate media outlets were talking for weeks about Biden’s mental decline, which we all knew over six years ago. They needed this distraction!

These events distract most of the population away from what the Sabbatean Globalists are doing, such as crashing the economy, as seen with the Big Beautiful Bill, starting new wars, such as the one with a nuclear-armed Russia, and trying to duplicate another plandemic, such as with the bird flu or virus to be named.

These events, not only, distract the people away from what the Sabbatean Globalists are doing, but also, what they have done — treason, genocide, and pedophilia!

The Ends Justify the Mean

Because the Sabbatean Globalists live by the mantra, “the ends justify the means” there is nothing they will not do! This is hard for many people to grasp, but they must if we are to win this war.

To defeat this evil, we must all seek, share, and promote the truth, which they cannot survive and be vigilant in ensuring justice!

On 9-11, the Sabbatean Globalists had no problem killing 2,977 innocent Americans, women and children included, as a direct result of the attack. They also had no problem killing millions of global citizens, in the wars that followed.

During the COVID-19 plandemic, expert sources of mine analyzing the adverse effects of the “vaccine” claimed over 20 million people globally died from the shot. Even the manipulated government data, adjusted to lower the number of deaths, have over 600,000 Americans dying because of the “vaccine.”

The Sabbatean Globalists will continue to plan, fund, and orchestrate additional riots and crises until they are exposed and forced to experience justice.

Nothing Changes

Have you noticed how the direction of the country never really changes regardless of who is in the White House?

Look at Biden and during his four years, where he opened the border, and had between 20-40 million illegals, cartel members, and terrorists invade the country. No one did a thing!

Please note the 20-40 million number comes from personal credible sources on the border with inside knowledge.

The governors of the states on the border, who could have employed the National Guard, or enforced their laws, sat on their hands and did nothing until just before the 2024 election.

The politicians talked about the open border and had hearings on the matter, or shall we say, events of political theater, but in the end did nothing.

The Generals in our military, who swore an Oath to “support and defend the Constitution,” sat, and watched the invasion take place without even mentioning a word about it. Of course, these same Generals were also the ones who forced an unconstitutional “vaccine” into their troops, which has resulted in significant harm and death to many.

Now with Trump in office, the border has been secured, which is great, and roughly, 130k illegals have been sent home. At this rate at the end of Trump’s four years, we would have sent back roughly 1 million illegals.

Sending 1 million illegals home over four years is good, but that means between 20 to 40 times that will remain in the country.

This infinitesimal act gives us a false sense of security, that we actually have someone fighting for us and trying to save the country, but it is all a façade created by the Sabbatean Globalists, who are masters of deception and consume both political parties, giving credence to the term uni-party.

They want us to think progress is being made, and that someone is fighting for us, so we go about our business. In reality, all that is happening, is the noose of the Sabbatean Globalists’ is getting tighter.

We can look further back in our history, with President G. W. Bush, Clinton, W. Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden and back to Trump. The country remains on the path to a New World Order and one-world government, the only difference is, under Republicans, the pace is a little slower.

In other words, we have no choice, both parties are rotten to the core based on the elected officials being active members and/or controlled by the Sabbatean Globalists.

If they were not rotten, they would be going after the traitors, genocidal maniacs, and pedophiles and not facilitating the distractions.

We win this war only when the traitors, genocidal maniacs, and pedophiles are exposed and experience justice! Nothing else matters if we do not do this!

Summary

The riots and crises are not organic. These are all planned, executed, and funded events by the evil dystopian Sabbatean Globalists, along with their useful idiots, those that help but do not know what they are doing and for what reason.

The goal is to distract and exhaust we the people so they can usher in their New World Order consisting of a one-world government that puts we the people into a digital concentration camp.

The Sabbatean Globalists cannot survive the truth, so they bury it, create distractions and while we are talking about the riots, they are further pushing their agenda by destroying the economy, prepping for the next pandemic and creating the digital trap, all needed for their New World Order, where they have total control.

Fear nothing, fight courageously, and know, they can not survive the truth — LET’S GET IT OUT THERE!