The recent Louvre Museum heist has brought a lot of attention to the Louvre Pyramid standing in front of the Louvre Palace, which was originally built in the late 12th to 13th century under Philip II. The Louvre Pyramid was built in the early 1980s by I. M. Pei, a Chinese-American architect. The Louvre Pyramid makes up the entryway into the entire Louvre Museum, which occupies the Louvre Palace.

What gets the most attention is the contrast in the two structures architecture of the Louvre Museum. The Louvre Palace a beautiful example of French Renaissance architecture capturing elegance, beauty, warmth and amazing craftsmanship and then the Louvre Pyramid, made of modern architecture, hard steel, straight lines, cold glass and ugly in contrast.

The construction of the pyramid was not just to show an architectural contrast between modern and classical architecture, but what appears to be a message, a very deep, dark, and evil message, right in our face.

The pyramid/triangle is one of the most prominent symbols for the evil satanic secret society of the Bavarian Illuminati (Masons, Sabbatean Globalists, Deep State, Zionists, Ashkenazi’s) going back to the time of Nimrod and the Tower of Babel (also shaped like a pyramid). This will be the focus of this article.

Tower of Babel

The Masons/Illuminati are Satanists committed to a New World Order with a one-world government, one-world religion (Satanism) and with total control over humanity through a centrally controlled and programmable global economic system.

Thirty-three-degree Mason/Illuminati and occult author Manly P. Hall[i] claims we can see this symbol placed in a position of prominence from the earliest days of our nation, referring to the one dollar bill. He goes on and says “Not only were many of the founders of the United States government Masons/Illuminati, but they received aid from a secret and august body existing in Europe which helped them establish this country for a peculiar and particular purpose known only to the initiated few. The Great Seal [of the United States] is the signature of this exalted body--unseen and for the most part unknown—and the unfinished pyramid upon its reverse side is a trestle board [a board for symbols or designs] which is setting forth symbolically the task to the accomplishment of which the United States Government was dedicated from the day of its inception.”

Consider this imposed six-pointed star and the letters it matches up with spelling MASON.

The six-pointed star is depicted in this popular symbol of King Solomon, considered a Jewish Prophet and a key figure in the Mason/Illuminati world. According to legend, the biblical King Solomon received a magic ring from the archangel Michael. This ring was said to contain a sacred name that gave him power over demons, allowing him to command them and other supernatural beings.

The all-seeing eye and the pyramid on the reverse side of the seal were proposed by Congress in 1782. After six years and three separate committees, which included Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin, Congress finally approved the seal in 1789.

Emanuel Josephson, an ardent anti-communist, (communism was created by the same evil powers that created the Masons/Illuminati) who in 1955 published an attack on the late president Franklin D. Roosevelt, entitled Roosevelt’s Communist Manifesto. In this work, Josephson argued that Roosevelt’s New Deal to combat the Great Depression was based on Adam Weishaupt’s plans for the Bavarian Illuminati, which he created in 1776.

Josephson explained the significance of the design on the Great Seal as follows: The pyramid represents the conspiracy for destruction of the Catholic (Universal Christian) Church, and establishment of a One World or UN dictatorship…”

Other symbols associated with the Great Seal and it’s Obverse. The key take away here is the following:

ANNUIT: ANNOUNCING

COEPTIS: THE BIRTH OF

NOVUS: THE NEW

SECLORUM: WORLD WITHOUT GOD

ORDO: ORDER

Under the ALL-SEEING EYE of the Antichrist.[ii]

Masonry/Illuminati have deep roots connected to the ancient mystery schools of Egypt and Greece, this is what provides the connective tissue between ancient and modern secret societies.[iii]

These secret societies, specifically the Masons/Illuminati have utilized geometrical symbols, such as the circle, the triangle, and the pentagram as symbols for metaphysical and philosophical concepts.

Authors Christopher Knight and Robert Lomas had an interesting take on the well-known Masonic/Illuminati symbol of the square and compass. They claim it originated as a stylized form of the ancient symbol for a king’s power—a pyramid with its base at the bottom representing earthly power—superimposed with the reversed pyramid representing the heavenly power of the priest. Together these pyramids of power create the symbol that has become known as the Star of David. Please see below:

They pyramid, triangle and six-pointed star have a unique relationship, and here we see, a further connection with the number 666 associated with the Mark of the Beast as found in Revelation 13:18. We see this number often these days, to include on a high rise at 666 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, a building Jared Kushner and the Kushner Company bought in 2007.

Regards for the digression. Let’s look and see how prevalent pyramids and triangles are in contemporary architecture from Russia, Japan, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, and Canada and to America.

Iranian Parliament Interior

Iranian Parliament Exterior

2025 Academy Awards

Israeli Supreme Court with a pyramid on top

Creative Artist Agency in Beverly Hills California, with the Masonic outline of the compass and square, two all-seeing eyes and two triangle shaped buildings

Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco, California

Central Indiana Educational Service Center, the Pyramids

The Sacramento Ziggurat Pyramid Building on the Sacramento River

Nima Sand Museum, Japan

Walter Pyramid of Long Beach University

Pyramid of Kazan Recreation Center, Tatarstan, Russia

The Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana, Kazakhstan

Muttart conservatory, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

The Luxor Pyramid in Las Vegas, Nevada

Either it is just a coincidence that these shapes and symbols appear so frequently, in all these different locations of prominence and influence or there is something secret tying them all together.

The more that is learned the more secrets are revealed and the more it becomes clear, an evil Masonic/Illuminati secret society is hiding in plain sight,

Let us continue to shed light on this dark secret through truths they cannot survive.

And let us never forget:

Imagine a world rid of evil.

