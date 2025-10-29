ConstitutionalCol.com

"Artificial Intelligence" photo of Trump and Kirk with US flag behind Trump and Israeli 6-pointed star flag behind Kirk.

Symbols in plain sight crafted and presented to convey a covert message. How to they deceive us. Let us count the ways.

See this at about 13:29 on today's Candace video....

.....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qt0VHV-POCg.....

AI photos are to photographs as CGI Computer Graphics Imaging are to fake 9-11-01 videos on live TV of the "plane crashes" into the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Symbols crafted to send a cover occult message.

Supposedly Trump posted this photo on his own Truth social account on or shortly after Oct 10, 2025.

Candace said on today's video that it was that video that showed her that we were never going to get the truth about what happened to Charlie Kirk. It showed her the matter, the investigation was officially closed.

So covert messages and symbols also can change our way of thinking and sometimes can show us more of reality and not just our mindless acceptance of the deception.

Ephesians 612:

Douay-Rheims Bible

For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and power, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places.

