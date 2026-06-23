They got hacked. Now you can read what the global elite meet in secret to discuss. It's worse than you'd guess.

I just read one of the most consequential articles in years, confirming that:

“The few human beings on this planet with the actual power to start a world war sat down and scheduled a panel on World War Three. Not on preventing it. On NAVIGATING it, like a storm front they intend to sail through. And a few lines down, a class on how to build a cult, because evidently that’s a skill this crowd wants to sharpen over cocktails. None of this is mine. It is their own program, leaked out of their own database, in their own words. They wrote it down. They simply never dreamed you’d be standing here reading it.” ~ Wise Wolf and Lily Rose Dawson

I, with many other courageous truth tellers, have been shouting from the top of the mountain for years that those running the world that are the Epstein Files Billionaire Class, aka the satanic pedophile globalists, predominately Zionist Ashkenazis or Masons, Illuminati, or Sabbateans. They are the driving force behind the Dystopian New World Order, with a one world government and one world religion - Satanism!

They seek to eliminate the majority of humanity through war, pandemics and famine, and enslave whoever is left to serve themselves, which they consider the ruling class.

I have studied these evil bastards closely and discovered they have a critical vulnerability, their Center of Gravity, that which gives them their strength and if taken away will ensure their demise, is their monopoly on the narrative. In other words, they cannot survive the truth, and thus the reason, we must blast it far and wide.

They exist in secret societies, conduct their business in private meetings behind locked doors and they fear, people knowing their evil intent.

I shared this Center of Gravity with Sebastian Gorka at a conference over a year ago and he asked if he could use it, I said most certainly, please do … not realizing at the time, he is likely one of the members.

The group we are dealing with have wormed their way to the top of banking, politics, industry, entertainment, media, education, health care and now even the military.

What could possibly go wrong? If they have their way, they will bring on World War III, if we patriots who love God, Family, Country and the Constitution have ours, we will have truth and most importantly - JUSTICE!

The key to justice is for everyone to share this article on the dark secret evil of the satanic pedophile globalists! Enjoy the read below the line and share far and wide.

God Bless You All, and May God Help Us!

A quick word before the deep end. This is probably the longest thing I’ve ever put out. I tried to write it alone and couldn’t. About a thousand words in, buried under a leaked guest list of the most powerful people on earth, a panel schedule where those same people sit down to talk about building cults and World War Three, a tech mogul who spent last fall lecturing sold-out crowds about the Antichrist, and a family tree that runs from a banned 1930s anti-democracy movement straight to Elon Musk, my ADHD threw in the towel and I had to call Lily in to help me hold all of it in one place at once. So this one’s a we, not an I.

My honest advice. If your attention span is as cooked as mine, don’t bail out and go skim something easier. Read this in pieces. Take it one section at a time over a couple of days if that’s what it takes. Because every word of it is real and it’s sourced, it’s one of the most important stories to surface in months, and you will not see it on Fox and you will not see it on CNN. There’s a reason for that, and the reason is sitting on the guest list.

Breaking into the most secretive society in American power did not take a hacker’s skills. It took a right-click. Click “View Source,” read the code underneath the page, and there it is, the guest list to a meeting the most powerful people alive swore you would never lay eyes on. Twenty years of secrecy, undone because one of them couldn’t be bothered to lock a website. That’s the whole heist. Somebody got nosy, and the wall came down.

Behind that wall sits a private club called Dialog, founded in 2006 by Peter Thiel. Yes, THAT Thiel. The man who built Palantir, the company that helps the government track you, tag you, score you, and follow you, the company wired into ICE and the Pentagon and into data about your life you never once agreed to hand over. Every year his little club flies the most powerful people on the planet to a sealed room with assigned seats and one iron rule. Whatever gets said in there never leaves. The press has politely filed it under “tech Bilderberg.” I’m going to call it what the leak proves it to be. The people who own your world, locking the door so you can never hear what they’ve decided to do with you.

And then one of them forgot to lock the door.

The person who walked through it goes by “maia arson crimew,” and before anybody writes her off as a basement crank, understand that she is the hacker who tore the lid off the United States government’s secret No Fly List and cracked the surveillance company Verkada. She found Dialog’s membership lying naked in the website’s own code. WIRED confirmed it on June 16. Then a second source slid the magazine the part that turns your stomach to ice, the full registration list for this year’s gathering, August 12 through 16, outside Dublin. Two hundred and twenty-two of the most powerful people on earth. And the schedule of what they’re flying there to talk about.

For the full article, please click below: