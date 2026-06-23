ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
5h

That's why they are building million dollar bunkers. That only the rich and powerful can afford. Everything is planned. Execution is almost completed.

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Judy Wilson's avatar
Judy Wilson
1h

Hello People!! I believe now would be a really good time to SOLVE THIS PROBLEM! ALL POLITICAL POWER IS INHERENT IN THE PEOPLE! TIME TO FORM A NEW GOVERNMENT AS PER THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE! IT IS WITHIN OUR POWER TO DO THIS!

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