ConstitutionalCol.com

ConstitutionalCol.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
3m

I remember Sasha Latypova responded to a comment of mine on her Substack writing a brief not telling me that

I have just written this long comment, probably only for my own mental health. So I do not fault anyone for just ignoring this rambling. Generally, I am find so much deception and corruption in every area of my government and society, that I just do not think much of any of our current leaders in any area of our society. I just have lost trust in all of them.

"Jeffrey Sachs" was a big proponent of globalism and New World Order. I cannot find her comment now but maybe I will later. I have a tendency to "fall for" some new conservative sounding person who comes on the scene and I thought Sachs was saying some good reasonable things when I first heard of him. Now I have read a little more about his ideas, and I no longer even take in anything he says or writes.

The U S State Department has for many years been best characterized as "neocons" and even now, with Marco Rubio, as current Secretary of State, the beat goes on. Somehow Marco Rubio has reinvented himself and is representing himself as something other that what many of us have come to understand about "neocons" and their sell-out of the USA for USA illegal wars of aggression almost pointing to some kind of joined-at-the-hip relationship with Israel.

I have some simple questions in my mind about President Trump's behavior of late.

1. I never heard much of anything at all about D.C. being overtaken by dangerous homeless encampments and "squalor." Now the president has his new campaign to clear out all the homeless right now. This makes me think what he is doing is for some ulterior motivation.

Until I can come to some understanding in my mind about why he is doing this, I can see how the Lefties are making a big deal about how he is acting out of his "narcissism" and is acting in violation of the Constitution and is showing us the early stages of a police state.

2. Another thing that President Trump is doing leaves me with many questions. He is proposing the clear out all the illegal aliens who have already a record of serious law breaking. But there is no guarantee that he will really confine his operation to serious dangerous people who should be deported and / or taken off the streets. For many decades illegal aliens have been freely walking over or through the Rio Grande into Texas and no one ever objected to them, not the Rs, not the Ds. And many of these people have managed to build a law abiding life here and not being on the welfare roles , simply law abiding like "good citizens." I am afraid the President will start, in a totalitarian unlawful way, start finding reasons to kick out this large part of the present USA population. I do not know how to solve this problem, but it seems maybe offering a clear path to citizenship for the huge population would be the right thing to do. If they do not want to do that, it should be made clear to them that they could legally be picked up and deported just like the "illegal immigrants" ostensibly the sole target of the president's present operation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry Kaifesh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture