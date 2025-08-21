I recently received an email from Congressman Brain Babin (R-TX-36) pathetically pandering for the self-proclaimed “President of Peace.” In the email, Babin praises Trump’s meeting with Putin in Alaska and said Trump showed great strength by having B-2 bombers stationed at the meeting location.

Please note, these are the same aircraft that were used just two months prior to drop 14 GBU-57 bunker buster bombs (30,000 lbs. each) on Iran’s facilities housing their “nuclear program.”

The problem is that on March 25, 2025, Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, told Congress, that according to the Intelligence Community, “Iran was not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khomenei has not authorized a nuclear weapon program he suspended in 2003.”

So why did we bomb Iran, when this will most certainly bring war not peace? Many believe it is because the “President of Peace” is controlled by the not so peaceful - Israel. It is no secret; Bibi Netanyahu has been seeking regime change in Iran for decades and has claimed they have been mere months away from developing a nuclear bomb going back to 2012.

We also know that just days after 9-11, General Wesley Clark, reported the plan was to do regime change in seven countries, starting with Iraq. Dr. Jeffrey Sachs confirms the plan to do regime change in the seven countries was to remake the Middle East in Israel’s image.

To date, there has been regime change or civil war in six of the seven countries: Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Libya, and Lebanon. The only country, of the seven targeted, that has not had regime change is Iran. It should not be a surprise that after the recent bombings in Iran, this conflict has escalated quickly!

If you look at the map of Greater Israel, designed by the founder of Zionism, Theodore Herzl, the seven countries make perfect sense. The seven countries are critical to the expansion of Greater Israel, geographically and strategically for security.

Not sure how Trump, who has admitted to being controlled by Israel, using the US to do regime change, can consider himself the “President of Peace” and how Babin could so ludicrously without apparent thought, echo the fallacy.

Bibi Netanyahu, has confirmed he controls the “President of Peace” and yet Babin foolishly, cowardly, and dishonestly, praises Trump as the “President of Peace.”

In regards to Russia and the Ukraine, with just a little bit of research, anyone can discover the truth that the US with NATO has been the aggressors in this conflict.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, NATO should have gone away too. NATO was to provide collective security against the Soviet Union and its sphere of influence after World War II. With the Soviet Union no longer in existence, NATO should have followed the same path.

When the Soviet Union collapsed, this would have been the perfect time to create a real working relationship with the Russians, instead, we lied to them, telling them we would not encroach on their border but then did exactly that through two major tranches of NATO expansion in 1999 and 2004.

In 2008 when Obama said NATO was going to expand to Ukraine and Georgia, Putin made it clear, he would destroy the two countries before they would be allowed to join NATO and for good reason. The US was right in threatening nuclear war over Soviet Union missiles in Cuba a mere 90 miles from the US coast in 1962, and Russia is right to prevent NATO expansion to countries on its vulnerable underbelly border today.

In 2014, our State Department’s Victoria Nuland, working with USAID, a CIA front that provided $5B to ignite the Color Revolution in Ukraine resulted in the overthrow of the elected government to the one Nuland and the State Department wanted.

Putin has said definitely; the “use of color revolutions” by the US is what led to the Ukraine War. Kamala Harris going to Germany in February 2020 saying, “I appreciate, and admire President Zelensky’s desire to join NATO,” was a stick in the eye of Russia and the match that lit the powder keg.

The “President of Peace” has never been honest about Ukraine, Russia, and Putin and how the US is responsible for this conflict.

Truth and transparency are the fuel for a civilized society, but here we have the “President of Peace” lying to the American people and escalating wars, all while his irresponsible minion, Babin, continues to fawn over him and report falsehoods.

The “President of Peace” said he was going to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours over 53 times while campaigning, only to escalate the war, months after his election, by facilitating with NATO the largest drone attack on Russian strategic level bombers thousands of miles deep into Russia.

When the “President of Peace” was asked why he said he would end the Ukraine war within 24 hours 53 times during the campaign and then only escalated it after the election, he had the audacity to say, well, I did not mean it literally. Does anyone believe that? Then there is Babin toadying the lies.

Almost certainly, this war with Russia will escalate, even with all these talks of peace. There will be a false flag attack blamed on Russia. Israel is committed to regime change in Iran by using the US Military. With Russia backing Iran, Israel wants regime change in Russia as well, and Israel controls the US, the “President of Peace” and it appears Babin too.

As for the attacks of October 7, having worked with the Israeli’s, I can say emphatically, there is no way that attack could have happened without the government and military allowing it to and in some cases facilitating the attack.

Why would they allow and facilitate such a heinous act, which Bib calls Israel’s 9-11? Because it is a perfect opportunity for ethnic cleansing and to drive the Palestinians out, says the esteemed Professor Mearsheimer from the University of Chicago.

While the “President of Peace” should denounce this atrocity completely and ensure justice, instead, he said, the US would take over and redevelop Gaza, turning it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Can anyone explain how supporting a genocide in Gaza, kicking out the remaining Palestinians and turning it into the Riviera of the Middle East will bring peace? It will not, but then there is Babin malevolently admiring and promoting evil.

Why have these facts never been revealed? Because our media and politicians have destroyed their credibility to hide nefarious intentions, just look at what they told us about 9-11, the COVID Pandemic, Vaccine, and Epstein.

There were 70 Monks praising the “President of Peace” for ending the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, which he should be given credit for but it was designed to be a distraction, so that they could bury and ignore, the significantly larger wars with dire consequences he has escalated in Iran, Russia and Gaza.

Dr. Jeffrey Sachs may have said it best when he stated, “Governments lie but superpowers make super lies, and if you are running the largest war machine in the world, then you are going to lie all the time!”

Hence the “President of Peace” and his feeble and doleful sycophant, Brian Babin.

Babin is not alone in this in the least bit, but it is he I have used as an example.

Truth be told Congressman Babin is probably a good man, husband, father, grandfather, dentist, politician and member of the community, however, if he ignores such a great evil, none of that matters.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

~Edmond Burke (confirmed by fact checkers saying he did not say this)