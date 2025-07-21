A response to the article by the Vigilant Fox:

This is all an evil plan to ensure a World War. The Sabbatean Globalists must have all countries on board of their evil one-world government agenda ... Russia is not on board, China is not on board and neither is Iran ... what a coincidence, all the countries we are being told are evil and must be destroyed.

Remember, our government has lied to us about virtually everything, and has destroyed their credibility, so whatever they are saying you can be assured it is a lie!

This war should have ended day one! Make Ukraine neutral and make sure Donbas is no longer attacked by the Ukrainians, and it would be.

