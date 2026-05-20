“It’s just a really small world when you get into the billionaires. They are not partisans, they are above party, the Epstein class they don’t associate themselves as Republicans or Democrats so much as they do among the class of billionaires who are above all that. Above the judges, they’ve got visa waivers, they fly private planes, they don’t mingle with the public whether it’s on a plane or in the court room.”

~ Rep. Massie

“The people who are funding the ball room [no longer], the people who are funding the arch, the people who are funding the rebranding of the Kennedy Center, these are the people who are also funding my opponent. These are the people who have the ear of the president, these are the people that are changing/dominating our foreign policy decisions, they are the billionaires, and these are also the same people that are in the Epstein files.”

~ Rep. Massie

Bottom Line Up Front

The same group of people that took Rep. Massie down are the same people in the Epstein files, they are the billionaire Epstein class, and Trump, as a member, is the current class favorite, because he is doing what he is told. Which, right now, is to make sure the Epstein files do not get out, and they have not for the most part.

This is why Trump has attacked Rep. Massie who introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405), which was signed into law in November 2025. The legislation compels the Department of Justice to release un-redacted Epstein-related documents. It specifically prohibits the government from redacting files to shield public officials from embarrassment or political fallout.

This is also, why Trump took Rep. Boebert into the Situation Room to try to get her to take her name off the discharge papers for the release of the Epstein files. However, because she did not, Trump vetoed a bill that would have brought water to a large portion of Colorado. So now the people in Colorado are being deprived water because their representative want’s to expose a sex trafficking ring.

This is also why, Trump told Rep. Greene, that “if she insisted on following through with this [releasing the Epstein Files], she was going to hurt his friends.”

Did Trump mean, his friends, himself, or both would be hurt by the release of the Epstein files? Critical thinkers all know the answer to that question. However, think about what this means, Trump would rather protect pedophiles (himself), than ensure justice for the thousand victims. This alone should alarm every red-blooded American and have them demand total truth, transparency, and justice for those guilty of crimes in the Epstein files and more.

After Rep. Greene told, Trump she and her children were getting death threats for wanting to release the Epstein files, Trump told her it was her fault. This is who he is.

The phrase “no one is above the law” is a joke, we have a two tiered justice system. This confirmed by Rep. Massie’s accusation of the Department of Justice ignoring the law by continuing to heavily redact the names of powerful individuals, politically exposed people, and foreign officials – the billionaire Epstein class which Trump is a member.

“One of my favorite members of Congress. He loves the Constitution. He loves liberty. He’s honest and he’s tough and he’s going to really go after the intel agencies. It’s Thomas Massie, who’s just terrific from Kentucky.”

~ Charlie Kirk

Selections not Elections

Note, we do not have elections, but selections, and the billionaire Epstein class makes sure that the only people elected are the ones that do what they are told, not what is right, such as Rep. Massie trying to expose the Epstein files. Why do you think they are all such reprehensible people, void of principal?

Consider this; recent polling indicates that about 80% of Americans want all remaining government files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case released. The broad bipartisan consensus includes roughly 84% of Democrats, 83% of Independents, and a solid majority of Republicans support full disclosure.

Only 6 percent of Americans say they are satisfied with how the Trump administration has handled the release of Epstein-related documents.

Yet, we are told Rep. Massie, a beloved Congressman in Kentucky, with a 91% voting record with Trump and one of the most conservative voting records in Congress, who is a seven-term incumbent and the Congressman leading the charge to release the Epstein files, loses his seat in an honest election?

Here are the facts, the closest we will ever get to a fair election would require: 1) Same day voting, 2) Voter IDs, 3) Mail in ballots only in extreme cases, 4) No machines, 5) Paper ballots only, 6) Paper ballots counted at the end of the day in public. Sadly, we are miles away, because of this, only those refusing to think critically, would believe we have fair elections.

I’m not going to go into depth on this subject but will summarize that the voting machines were first used overseas in foreign countries by certain agencies to ensure our puppet won the election, then going back to 2,000 we started implementing the machines here in US elections. The 2020 elections were rampant with fraud and they did not even try to hide it. Consider the following:

- Tulsi Gabbard made it clear, there is evidence that the voting machines are being tampered with to steal elections.

- Nancy Pelosi said she is worried that Trump and Republicans may hack into voting machines to steal midterms.

- The Halderman Report released in Georgia, confirms that voting machines can be hacked to alter votes.

- Erik Prince on DEF CON Hacking Conference: They hacked into voting machines within two hours.

- Whitney Webb the brilliant investigative journalist frames US elections as “selections,” arguing that the political duopoly is managed by intelligence agencies and corporate interests.

- Greg Reese, investigative journalist has documented voting machine glitches for a preferred candidate, the Secretary of State in Colorado posting a spreadsheet of passwords for the states’ voting machines, and non-citizens voting.

Money plays a huge role, and enough of it can buy most any seat and the candidate sitting in it. In this case, an estimated $35 million poured in from AIPAC and outside special interest groups to defeat Rep. Massie, shattering records for any House primary. Rep. Massie’s proposed AIPAC Act which would require the pro-Israel lobby to register as a foreign agent, was one reason the money came pouring in, However, it was Rep. Massie’s introduction of the Epstein Files Transparency Act (H.R. 4405) that was the main reason, money from the billionaire Epstein Class, of which Trump is a key member, came flooding in.

Cover Up and Harsh Facts

It is not a coincidence that Trump is listed in the files over one million times and is accused of raping, abusing and having had killed underage victims for speaking out. The underage girls making these reports to include sworn testimonies would not do this if it were not true, for doing so put their lives in jeopardy. To date, there are over a thousand victims, but there has not been one single arrest and conviction of any of the perpetrators.

It is also not a coincidence that Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice, the FBI Director, Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino have all been running deep cover for Trump and his actions reported in the files.

America should be very concerned about what happened to Rep. Massie simply for seeking the release of the Epstein Files, in order to expose the most evil group of people to ever exist.

Rep. Massie’s removal confirms the following:

I. We are an occupied nation

II. There is no voting our way out of this

III. We are controlled by the billionaire Epstein class of which Trump is a key member

IV. AIPAC can buy every last seat – if it hasn’t already (from money at the cost of paper and ink)

V. There is no end to their wars

VI. Both parties work together behind the scenes in the form of a uni-party to push the evil and dystopian New World Order of the billionaire Epstein class of which Trump is a key member

VII. Nothing will change unless we change it

Our numbers are our strength, we must unite, stand up, and demand truth, transparency and justice … all of which the billionaire Epstein class, of which Trump is a key member, cannot survive.

As if things could not get more rotten. After the election results on Tuesday evening, Ari Fleisher was on Fox News and said that when Rep. Massie gave his concession speech, he said it took him a while because he could not find the area code for Tel Aviv.

This upset Ari who went on to say, “Thomas Massie is going to go out of office classless and clueless, to say something like that, as if this is an Israeli candidate. Thomas Massie has a real problem with Israel, that is fine, he can do that, but for him to allege that his opponent represents a foreign nation, he doesn’t understand America.”

Ari, who happens to be Jewish, is attacking Massie for making a true statement. This should surprise no one as we currently live in a world of lies and the billionaire Epstein class of which Trump is a member, cannot survive the truth.

Massie’s opponent was nothing more than a warm body AIPAC propped up with over $15 million directly and millions more through related Super PAC spending. As for Fox and corporate media, the same people who own our politicians, have bought them off too.

Seek, share and promote the truth everywhere you can. Wake the masses for our strength is our numbers and the only place you will find the truth today is from those attacked, cancelled, and censored.

Most importantly continue to push for the release of those in the Epstein files who committed crimes … if they go down, evil goes down and America and freedom around the world can be saved.

God help us!