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Lawyerlisa's avatar
Lawyerlisa
2dEdited

United States of Israel. Please investigate the Noahide laws.

Stopnoahide.org

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2d

It’s a club and we’re not in it, the immortal words of Carlin

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