US Military Academy Introduces Woke Curriculum with Courses on Deconstructing Patriotism, Cross-Dressing in the Military, Gender Norms, and Representation in the Ranks

So recently I had a friend of mine call me and ask about Pete Hegseth and if he was qualified to be the Secretary of Defense because he was not a general? I said, thank God he is not a general.

Pete Hegseth joined the Army to fight extremists. Then that same Army called him one. The military Pete joined twenty years ago was fiercely focused on lethality, competency, and color blindness. Today our brass are following the rest of our country off the cliff of cultural chaos and weakness.

Look at what our generals have done over the last several years.

Not one general stood up and pushed back against the unconstitutional vaccine mandate!

Not one general stood up and took responsibility for the disastrous pull out of Afghanistan!

Not one general did anything about the invasion taking place on our Southern border!

Not one single general said anything about the traitor in the White House!

And not one general, that I know of, said anything about the woke agenda being pushed in our military from pronoun training to DEI to transgender pushes, no one has done a damn thing.

Pete Hegseth is a patriot. Pete Hegseth fought in Combat. Pete Hegseth has a Bronze Star, and Pete Hegseth wrote a best selling book about THE WAR ON WARRIORS. I think that is the most important thing right now in America.

I will tell you for the last four years under Biden, Austin and Milley, everyone that has asked me about the military, about their son or daughter joining, I told them do not do it. Not with this Commander in Chief, not with this Secretary of Defense and not with this Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

They are terrible, they are destroying our military, they are globalists facilitating the destruction of America.

Thank God for Pete Hegseth!

To see the Instagram post, please click here.