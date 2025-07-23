Dear friends,

As discussed, we are in an information war and the enemy has done a great job at hiding the truth behind a web of lies, to keep us unknowing, confused, anxious, and stressed.

Truth and transparency are the fuel for a civilized society.

Fortunately, the truth is out there for those who seek it. Even better is Cyntha Koeter and her research partner, the late Janet Ossebaard († 16-11-2023), have completed a series of short documentaries that do an excellent job at taking this very complex matter of the war we are in and making it easier to understand.

Their series consists of 28 individual documentaries, each that are roughly 30 minutes a piece.

I think this series should be must viewing for every American and global citizen.

I strongly encourage you to drop the TV programs, drop the cable news programs, drop anything that distracts you away from the truth, and make viewing this series a priority.

I am convinced after watching this series; those that are new to this will look at the world completely different, but relieved to have so many questions answered. As for those who are well versed in this fight, even you will come away more enlightened.

Remember, the key to our victory in this evil war, is ensuring we have a Great Awakening of the people who have been lied to through a very sophisticated and dystopian propaganda agenda and psychological operation.

The link to THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL series can be found by clicking HERE.

The truth will set us free and only when we get the truth, will we be complete and able to build a more perfect union.

God Speed!