Let me be blunt, our government is compromised and weaponized by the globalists against WE the people. This same government want’s to destroy America in order to usher in a one-world government, that puts WE the people into a digital concentration camp.

To achieve thier goal, the globalist controlled government must maintain a monopoly on thier false narratives. It is this monopoly on the false narratives that allowed them to steal an election and say it was the “most secure in history.”

The evidence the election was stolen and fraught with fraud is overwhelming.

The documentary, THE WAR ON TRUTH, exposes the truth about what really happened on Jan 6, 2021, which is not what the lying government said happened.

To view the trailor and order the movie, please click here: THE WAR ON TRUTH

I the truth shall kill them, let them die.