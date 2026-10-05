Our entire system is rotten to the core and every lever of justice has been compromised, our FBI, DOJ, Attorney General, Intelligence apparatus etc. This is not hyperbole, consider the 1,000 plus victims of the Epstein billionaire class, most of which were children, and not one arrest of a single perpetrator. Please read that again, and let that sink in.

There has been no investigation on these heinous crimes against children, in the Epstein Files. Our FBI, DOJ, AG, and elected officials have refused to even mention these crimes. The exception has been with Congressman Thomas Massie and former Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene, who were fiercely attacked and run out of office by Trump and his billionaire cronies for wanting the Epstein Files released. There is no greater admission of guilt than destroying, lying and burying the truth.

How does this happen? How do the most heinous crimes on children get buried, ignored and killed, no pun intended? What kind of country would allow this? What kind of citizen would look the other way?

Hell, there are still people, although less everyday, who support Trump, a satanic pedophile globalist Zionist committed to destroying America in order to usher in the dystopian New World Order. Trump is mentioned over 1 million times in the files and is accused of raping young girls in sworn testimony. At this point, anyone supporting Trump is an accomplice to pedophilia and treason.

Please note, this does not mean that the Republicans are bad and Democrats are good. Both parties are equally atrocious that work together behind the scenes in the form of an AIPAC Uni-party. This is why nothing changes regardless of who gets elected, more wars, more debt, more taxes, less freedoms and NO ONE IS EVER HELD ACCOUNTABLE!

Want proof … read this article and look to see who has been arrested from the Epstein Billionaire Class, with an Emphasis on Trump in the White House accused of the most horrific crimes.

The Epstein files body count

People keep asking for the list, so here it is: the notable names connected to Epstein who have died since his 2019 arrest, and what the record actually says about each. Some of these are suspicious. Some are tragic. Some are just old men dying. Mashing them all together into one big murder board does the survivors no favours, so read them for what they are.

Jeffrey Epstein, August 10, 2019. Found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The New York City medical examiner ruled it suicide, and federal investigations backed that up. Then Attorney General Bill Barr called the jail’s handling of him a perfect storm of screw-ups. Broken cameras, sleeping guards, a man taken off suicide watch weeks after being found injured in his cell. One poll found only 16% of Americans believe he killed himself. Every death on this list gets read through that one.

Jean-Luc Brunel, February 19, 2022. French modelling agent, longtime Epstein associate, accused of procuring girls and young women for him. Arrested at Charles de Gaulle Airport in December 2020 as part of France’s Epstein investigation. Found dead in his Paris jail cell before trial, ruled a suicide. Denied all charges until the end.

Mark Middleton, May 7, 2022. Former special adviser in the Bill Clinton White House who signed Epstein in for a number of his 17 White House visits and reportedly flew on Epstein’s jet. Found dead on a ranch in Arkansas. The local sheriff ruled it a suicide; his family said he’d been struggling with depression, and they went to court to keep scene photos sealed after conspiracy theorists harassed his daughters. PolitiFact rated the murder claims false. The scene details were strange enough to keep the internet busy for years.

Steven Hoffenberg, August 2022. Convicted Ponzi schemer, onetime would-be owner of the New York Post, and Epstein’s early mentor at Towers Financial in the late 1980s. Hoffenberg always claimed Epstein was the real architect of that scheme, though Epstein was never charged. Found dead at 77 in his Connecticut apartment during a welfare check requested on behalf of a woman who identified herself as an Epstein survivor. His former lawyer said he hadn’t been taking care of himself.

Carolyn Andriano, May 2023. Testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 trial as “Carolyn,” telling the jury she was 14 when she was first brought to Epstein’s Palm Beach house. She died at 36 of an overdose. Her testimony helped put Maxwell away. She never got much of a life after giving it.

Bill Richardson, September 2023. Former New Mexico governor and UN ambassador, named by Virginia Giuffre in a deposition as one of the men she was directed to have sex with, an allegation he flatly denied. Died in his sleep at 75. No serious person thinks there’s anything suspicious about it. I include him because he shows up on every one of these lists and you should know why.

Virginia Giuffre, April 25, 2025. The most famous and most fearless of Epstein’s survivors, the woman whose lawsuit cost Prince Andrew his titles and his public life. Died by suicide at her farm in Western Australia at 41. Her family said the weight of the abuse she suffered became unbearable. If you want to understand what the Epstein network did to people, start with her, not with the powerful men in the flight logs.

Daniel Siad, July 2026. French modelling scout whose name appears roughly 2,000 times in the DOJ files, one of Epstein’s most loyal suppliers of young women for over a decade. His emails to Epstein are as grim as anything in the archive, and Epstein’s replies were often a single word asking the girl’s age. At least five women accused Siad of rape and trafficking, which he denied, and Paris prosecutors had him under active investigation, including wiretaps. Found dead in his kitchen outside Paris at 69. His lawyer says heart attack. An autopsy was ordered. He was the second Epstein recruiter in France to die before any trial, and one of his accusers called his death devastating for the women waiting on justice.

Simon Andriesz, late September 2026. The guy who found HWL. Age 57.

That’s nine. Count the convictions that came out of it all, and you get one: Ghislaine Maxwell, serving 20 years. Every other powerful person in this saga has either died, denied, settled or been invited to testify “voluntarily” in a closed-door session that ends with a press release about no evidence of wrongdoing.