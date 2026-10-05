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Jeannon Kralj's avatar
Jeannon Kralj
Oct 5

Luke 8:17 — For nothing is secret that will not be revealed, nor anything hidden that will not be known and come to light.

Mark 4:22 — Everything hidden will be revealed, and every secret will come to light.

Luke 12:2 — There is nothing concealed that will not be disclosed, emphasizing the inevitability of revelation.

Ecclesiastes 12:14 — God will judge everything we do, including every secret thing, whether good or bad.

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1 reply by Larry Kaifesh
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Redeemed Dissident
Oct 5

It's an exclusive "club" peopled by the worst of the worst. We should get down on our hands and knees and praise God we are part of an eternal kingdom that will not pass away and have nothing to do with these satanic pedophiles.

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4 replies by Larry Kaifesh and others
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