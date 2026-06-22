I read this article by Spencer Gray and had to share it … he took the words right out of my mouth but in a much more eloquent and brilliant manner … Spencer is a gifted writer, student, and observer of the evil dynamic taking place in our world today.

It blows me away, that the evidence is overwhelming that 9-11 and COVID (the pandemic and vaccine), were planned, orchestrated and handled by our own government. The cascading wars and activities following 9-11 has cost millions of lives, and COVID globally to date, has taken over 50 million lives, and the vast majority of the people go on with their lives as if nothing is wrong.

To make matters worse, the Epstein Files have made clear that our government, and most all positions of power and influence in banking, politics, industry, entertainment, media, education and health care, are run by those in the Epstein Files Billionaire Class, to include Trump, Gates, Lutnick, Musk, etc. Trump is mentioned over one million times in the files, and is accused numerous times of raping and abusing under age girls, and the masses look the other way, many even try to defend him, instead of demanding justice!

These people are satanic pedophile globalists, predominately Zionist Ashkenazis aka Masons, Illuminati, or Sabbateans. They are the driving force behind the Dystopian New World Order, with a one world government and one world religion - Satanism!

They seek to eliminate the majority of humanity through war, pandemics and famine, and enslave whoever is left to serve them, they consider the ruling class and the vast majority carry on as if there is not a care in the world.

Truth and Justice are the fuel for a civilized society, we have neither and most could care less!

I pray it is not too late for the masses to wake up and resist the tyranny, defeat evil and ensure our families, country and Constitution prevail … God help us!

Spencer, in his article below, hits the nail on the head, please enjoy and share this must read:

We Keep Failing the Test

I’ve been thinking about this for years now, and I can’t shake the feeling that we’re all part of some fucked up experiment. The US government has been testing us. Not metaphorically. Not in some abstract philosophical sense. Actually testing us to see if there’s anything they could do that would make us revolt, and so far we’ve passed every single test by doing absolutely nothing.

Think about it. Really think about it. Every few months, sometimes every few weeks, the government does something that should be a line in the sand. Something that in any other country, in any other time, would have people in the streets ready to burn it all down. And we watch it happen. We tweet about it. We share articles. We get angry for a news cycle. And then we go back to work because rent is due and we’ve got bills to pay.

This isn’t an accident. I genuinely believe they’re testing the boundaries of what they can get away with. They’re pushing and pushing and pushing to find the breaking point, and they keep discovering that there isn’t one. Or if there is, it’s so far beyond what we’ve already endured that it might as well not exist.

And here’s what makes me want to lose my fucking mind. We keep choosing the method that doesn’t work. We keep robotically doing the same performative bullshit that has never, not once in human history, actually changed an entrenched system of power. We march. We chant. We hold signs. We go home. Nothing changes. And then we act surprised.

Remember the No Kings protests? Massive demonstrations after the Supreme Court gave Trump immunity. People flooded the streets in cities across the country. It was organized, it was passionate, it was completely and utterly useless. The decision stood. Trump’s immunity remained intact. The government looked at millions of people peacefully protesting and said “okay, cool, anyway” and moved on.

That’s not an anomaly. That’s the pattern. The Women’s March in 2017 was one of the largest single day protests in American history. Millions of people. Pink hats everywhere. Inspiring speeches. And what changed? What actual policy shifted because of it? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. If anything, things got worse. Roe got overturned five years later.

Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 brought out tens of millions of people. It was the largest protest movement in US history. And yes, there was some property damage, some actual disruption, and suddenly politicians were talking about police reform. But the moment the protests became purely peaceful again, the moment people went back to just marching and chanting, the momentum died. Most of the proposed reforms never happened. Police budgets went back up. Qualified immunity still exists. The system absorbed the anger and continued exactly as before.

This is what we do. We perform resistance instead of actually resisting. We choose the method that makes us feel good about ourselves, the method that lets us tell ourselves we’re doing something, while refusing to do the thing that history shows us actually works.

Because here’s the uncomfortable truth that nobody wants to say out loud. Peaceful protest alone has never dismantled an entrenched power structure. Not once. Not ever. I’m not talking about protests as part of a larger strategy that includes actual disruption and civil unrest. I’m talking about purely peaceful demonstration as the sole tactic. It doesn’t work. It has never worked.

The Civil Rights Movement? People love to sanitize it, to pretend it was all peaceful marches and MLK’s dream. But the actual gains came after cities burned. After riots. After the government became terrified that the unrest would spread and become uncontrollable.

The Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, but the meaningful enforcement and the Voting Rights Act came after Watts burned in 1965, after Detroit and Newark exploded in 1967, after the entire country erupted when King was assassinated in 1968. The government didn’t grant rights out of moral awakening. They granted rights because they were afraid of what would happen if they didn’t.

Labor rights? The eight hour workday, the weekend, basic workplace safety? Those didn’t come from asking nicely. They came from strikes that shut down entire industries. From workers who fought actual battles with Pinkertons and National Guard troops. From people who were willing to bleed and die and burn shit down until the ownership class had no choice but to negotiate.

Women’s suffrage? Decades of peaceful petitioning got nowhere. Yep, It wasn’t until suffragettes started breaking windows, bombing buildings, going on hunger strikes, and generally making themselves impossible to ignore that governments started granting the vote. The UK suffragettes were literally committing arson. That’s what it took.

For the full article, please click below: