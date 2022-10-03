We knew it was going to happen and it certainly did, headlines blaming climate change for Hurricane Ian. We saw headlines stating, “That Climate Change Added 10% to Ian's Rainfall,” and “How climate change is rapidly fueling super hurricanes.”

If one were to do a preliminary search on hurricanes, they would learn, that just in recent history, there were four hurricanes more powerful than Ian.

For example, 1935 Labor Day, 185 mph winds, 1969 Camille, 175 mph winds, 1992 Andrew, 165 mph winds, and 2018 Michael, 160 mph winds. Hurricane Ian had 155 mph winds.

Prior to Ian, we saw other alarmist headlines, such as this one from The Guardian, “The Climate Disaster is here: Earth is already becoming unlivable. Will governments act to stop this disaster from getting worse?”

In 2019, we heard Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez say, “The world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change.”

This timeline coincides with the completion date for the Great Reset, scheduled for 2030, however, she was off by a year based on poor math, not an update to the date of the Great Reset.

Then there is Joe Biden, who stated, “climate change is literally an existential threat,” and then went on to lie to the American people about several climate claims with the intent to incite fear and force obedience.

Biden lying and causing harm to the American people is nothing new. This is the same guy who has desperately pleaded with the American citizens to “get vaccinated,” in a creepy whisper.

Biden later went on to threaten the American people to get vaccinated, when he warned them, “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” Biden made this comment, knowing the vaccines were lethal based on government data that can be found on Open VAERS and after Dr. Peter McCullough, world renown doctor on all things COVID, emphasized, “The failed mass Covid-19 vaccination programme will go down as one of the most deadly in history,”

Let’s be clear. The only people that are climate change alarmists are politicians supporting the globalist agenda, mindless celebrities and scientists getting paid by the same politicians. Corporate media outlets owned by the globalist’s, are eager to push the false narrative. Of course, we can’t forget Al Gore and his long list of convenient lies.

The serious scientists, those with courage to go against the grain, or those that are retired and principled all call it like it is. They make clear that climate change is not an existential threat nor an emergency, just something that has been happening since the beginning of time and will continue to do until the end of time. Here are some of their key points to consider:

The World Climate Declaration: Signed by over 1,200 scientists and professionals that affirmed there is no climate emergency, and that Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific.

Dr. Don Easterbrook Legendary Senate Hearing: A 50-year geologist with expertise in global climate change provided extensive data confirming, global warming ended in 1998, the Antarctic Ice Sheet is not melting, and CO2 cannot possibly cause global warming. The reason is because there is so little CO2 in the atmosphere. If you double close to nothing, you still get close to nothing. Dr. Easterbrook shares further data that shows severe storms are not more frequent, and provides other invaluable findings backed by extensive data.

Patrick Moore, one of the founders of Greenpeace: Made clear, climate change activists, “are primarily focused on creating narratives – stories that are designed to instill fear and guilt into the public so the public will send them money.”

John Coleman, founder of the Weather Channel: Has spoken extensively about how climate change is a hoax and hyper-political.

Godfrey Bloom, British Member of European Parliament: Exposes climate change as a political sham to gain control of the people and take more of their tax dollars through additional taxes.

Joe Bastardi, professional meteorologist and weather forecaster: Uses extensive data to prove the climate alarmists wrong. To include the data from 1936 that shows the country was both hotter and colder that year with more hurricanes and tropical storms than in 2021.

Larry Bell the Author of Climate of Corruption: Politics and Power Behind the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX: As an expert in science, in his book, he provides extensive research supporting the Global Warming Hoax, to include, “U.S. surface records […] show no significant warming over the past 80 years. There have been more all-time U.S. cold records than heat records since the 1940s.”

Charlie Chester, CNN Technical Director: Caught on hidden camera stating that now that their focus of getting President Trump out of office is complete, and COVID is coming to an end, the next focus (decided by Jeff Zucker) is going to be “climate change.” This is the next false narrative they are going to push to incite fear now that COVID was in the rearview mirror.

It is important to understand that the same globalist politicians that used climate change to push fear and establish obedience, continued this same tactic with COVID. They threatened, you will all die unless you get the vaccine. Now we learn it is the vaccine that is causing the deaths, not the virus. This is all by sinister design to usher in the Great Reset, a one world, communist, dystopian government that puts all of us in a digital concentration camp, at least the ones that survive.

We have learned through the expertise of Catherine Austin Fitts, that we have been living through a decades long financial Coup d’ tat, powered by fear incited by the false narrative of manmade climate change. During this time, money has continued to be siphoned out of America in order to fund the New World Order. This Coup d’ tat began at the end of 1995, when the central bankers got together to discuss the Nation’s budget and pension problems. They discovered that both programs were beyond fixing and then decided to give up on America, in favor of a one world, communist, dystopian government where those at the top would live in an amazing fashion and everyone else would be their subjects controlled through a digital concentration camp.

It should be no surprise that the Corona Virus was planned to address both problems. The bankers did not want the American people to know that they stole approximately 21 trillion dollars, from the Treasury, so they created a scapegoat. They want you to believe that it is the Corona Virus that robbed the funds from the Treasury. On top of this cold-hearted theft, and the country’s 31 trillion in debt, this administration is deliberately spending and printing money in order to destroy the entire economic system, required for the Great Reset.

As for the pension problem, there was no mathematical formula to fix it. This meant the only way to address this problem was to either push back the age one can receive benefits or reduce life expectancy. There are countless doctors and reports confirming that the vaccines inject toxins and reduces the effectiveness of the immune system, albeit these doctors and reports are censored and buried. It is no coincidence that we suddenly have a new syndrome called “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” and in 2021, there was a 40% increase in deaths for 18-64 year olds. There is also a 1,700% increase in deaths for male athletes since the COVID roll out. Sadly, this nightmare has only just begun!

Make no mistake about it, the globalists at the top pushing the false narrative of climate change ending the world, have very sinister intentions. They care not about you or the environment, but to induce fear, through lies, in order to gain obedience. Those down the food chain echoing the same message are just useful idiots and know not the harm they are facilitating.

When Biden pushes electric cars in the name of climate change. It first demonstrates his commitment to the ominous globalists Great Reset, and also, that he is compromised by the Chinese and has to walk the tight rope of having at least two daddies.

"A vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now"

~ Joe Biden