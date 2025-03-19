As I have focused on exposing truths surrounding the globalists, those who want to destroy America for a one-world government, I have come across several people who refuse to listen. These people are usually very left leaning Democrats and usually have full scale Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

One person in this category said, “I refuse to believe there is a secret society,” which is often referred to as a group of globalists who want to take over the world and do harm to the rest of humanity. The person did not say, “I refuse to listen to lies,” or “I refuse to listen to sources with no credibility or credentials.” They said they refuse to listen to a concept, an idea, with irrefutable evidence to be true, because the idea makes them uncomfortable.

This is extremely detrimental to our society and saving America because it goes in direct opposition to what is needed to expose the globalists and their diabolical intentions. The globalists can’t survive the truth and that is the reason we must get it out.

Those saying they refuse to listen to the truth because it goes against everything they have been taught and told by the globalist owned media and government are falling into the enemies’ trap and facilitating the end of America and freedom around the world without even knowing it.

We should always push the truth, even if (especially if) it will kill them.

As I continue to expose the globalists and their intentions in my future writings and speeches, I will leave a few words from some credible and credentialed sources talking about the globalists, the secret society, that wants a one world government and to put us into a digital concentration camp.

“The final aim of our society is nothing less than to win power and riches, to undermine secular or religious government and to obtain the mastery of the world.”

~Adam Weishaupt, Founder of the Illuminati, 1776

“It is useless to deny, because it is impossible to conceal, that a great part of Europe…is covered with a network of secret societies…and what are their objects? …They do not want constitutional government…they want to change the tenure of land, to drive out the present owners of the soil and to put an end to ecclesiastical establishment [churches].”

~ Benjamin Disraeli, British House of Commons, 1856

“The real menace to our Republic is the invisible government which like a giant octopus sprawls its slimy length over our city, state and nation…At the head of this octopus are the Rockefeller-Standard Oil interests and a small group of powerful banking houses generally referred to as the international bankers [who] virtually run the U.S. government for their own selfish purposes.”

~John F. Hylan, Mayor of New York City, 1922

“We shall have World Government whether or not we like it. The only question is whether World Government will be achieved by conquest or consent.”

~ James Paul Warburg, the son of Paul Moritz Warburg, the German-born first Chairman of the Federal Reserves System, 1950

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society; and we are as people inherently and historically opposed to secrete societies, to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far outweighed the damages which are cited to justify it.”

~President John F. Kennedy, 1961

“For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence-on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system, which has conscripted vast human material resources into the building of a tightly knight highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined, its dissenters are silenced not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret revealed.”

~President John F. Kennedy, 1961

Joseph P. Kennedy, father of President John F. Kennedy said in July 26, 1936 that fifty men ran America.

Let’s continue to get the truth out there that will set us free, and only when we are set free can we become the country we always thought we were.

To those refusing to listen to facts, because they are uncomfortable with them and they against the lies from which they have been immersed - it is time to wake up. We have a country to save.

More to follow.

God Bless.