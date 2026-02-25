ConstitutionalCol.com

Tom Lamendola
There comes a point where it becomes impossible to overcome people’s cognitive dissonance and or willful ignorance. I attend a men’s Bible study every Saturday morning. For the most they are honorable Christian men. However, when it comes to Israel, Trump, the Epstein files and Charlie Kirk assassination, they can’t come to terms with the truth. I literally leave the meetings shaking my head in disbelief and frustration. The deceptions Jesus warned us about in Mathew 24 is being is fulfilled right before our eyes!

Bridget
God’s help is the only way out of this never ending nightmare.

