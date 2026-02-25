Disbelief

I am in total disbelief, and have been for some time now as I look at how many Americans have given up any attempt to think critically and to do their own research, even with all the lies, they are being bombarded with daily. Instead, they willfully consume the poisonous spoon fed lies from the most evil group of people to ever exist, the Satanic, Pedophile, Globalists, and then act confused when they realize they have been lied to, think 9-11, COVID, Butler, PA, the Charlie Kirk “event,” the escalation of WWIII, and the Epstein Files, just for starters.

The Satanic, Pedophile Globalists, are predominately, Zionist, Ashkenazis but not exclusively, and they control the top tiers of politics, finance, industry, entertainment, media, education, and health care. They are desperately trying to create a New World Order with a one-world government, and one-word religion –Satanism. They seek to eliminate half of humanity and enslave the other half to serve them, as the ruling class, and the kicker is, Trump, was put into place to lead the effort, and there are still MAGA ites supporting this Great Deceiver!

In regards to the State of the Union, the media, spokespeople, and pundits are all talking about it as if it is legitimate and not another massive act to manipulate the people and get them to facilitate their sinister agenda.

We have a fraction of the Epstein Files released, and it is clear, that Trump was named in them over one million times, and is accused of abusing, raping, and having had killed for talking, young teen girls. This is not just one report or sworn testimony; there are dozens and dozens and dozens of accusations against Trump! His cronies have thousands of other accusations, so bad they will make you sick to read, and the worst part, we have not even seen the videos yet. Remember Epstein filmed all those he black mailed and those videos have not been made public at this time.

The entire establishment is rotten to the core that includes all of DC, the media, and anyone, especially those who gave an Oath, not demanding total truth, transparency, and justice for these sick Satanic Pedophiles! This means there should be no State of the Union given by the guy in the files a million times, and that these poor victims need to be heard, so we can instill justice and save this country!

Do not think for a second a nation can stand that does not protect its children, seeks the truth, and ensures justice! There is no way in hell. Yet, that is exactly what is going on, people are not demanding justice, they are trying to play politics. I’ve heard many say, since Biden didn’t expose the files, Trump should not have to either?!? Whiskey Tango Foxtrot! This is not about politics, this has nothing to do with political parties, this is about justice, our children, humanity, and the nation’s survival!

Look at the news today … They are calling the State of the Union historic, because of the time Trump took to lie to the American people.

No one is even talking about the Satanic Pedophile Globalists running the country, except for those courageous patriots that think critically, and love God, Family, Country, and the Constitution!

Despicable

As Epstein, who was Trump’s closest friend for ten years said, “He is a horrible human being.” The entire speech was one big psyop and lie from a con man. Sure, we can all appreciate the men’s US Olympic Hockey Team being recognized and praised, and our military veteran heroes awarded for their courage and service, but they were being used as props. Trump, the Satanic Pedophile Globalist who is in the files over one million times, used these people to try and give the appearance he is a decent human being, not a horrible one as his closest friend said.

Prior to the State of the Union, I was in my car and turned on the radio to Laura Ingraham. Ingraham went on about how great this administration is and how they are all terrific and amazing professionals. This was despicable!

The guy in the White House is in the Epstein files over a million times and is accused of the most heinous acts of evil! Pam Bondi, his Attorney General, is covering for him with these accusations. Susie Wiles his Chief of Staff reportedly, has taken millions from Bayer for political favor. His FBI Director, Kash Patel, and former Deputy Director, Dan Bongino have directly lied to the American people about Epstein, his client list, black mailing operation and how he “died.” His Vice President, JD Vance is the puppet of Peter Thiel, another Satanic Globalist pushing the New World Order. His Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, on top of his former sister-in-law stating he is an abusive drunk, went with Trump to Quantico to warn the senior ranking members of the military to get ready to go to war against the American people, more specifically, those who do not support the tyranny of this administration. Kristi Noem (aka ICE Barbie) the Secretary of Homeland Security, is pushing the evil Digital ID’s and is more concerned about her makeup, getting in front of the camera and hooking up with her side piece, Corey Lewandowski. Not one of them have taken action to support their oath they swore to, as they continue to support the Satanic Pedophile Globalist in the White House.

The entire lot of them are despicable, and as mentioned before the only people that will be brought to that level, have to also be Satanic Pedophile Globalists, or be willing to become one. Just look at who is in office, name one that has worked for you and not themselves by covering for evil? Maybe Massie?

As for the topics of the speech, most were despicable. Take tariffs for example. Trump said he was going to use tariffs to improve trade agreements with other countries, but then threatened to impose harsher tariffs on Columbia, if they did not share their population’s biometric data. Shortly afterwards, the Statement of Intent for Biometric Cooperation was drafted between the U.S. and Columbia, in order to get the data. Then Kristy Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, upon returning from a trip to Mexico, made it clear, that she met with Mexican President Sheinbaum about sharing biometric data, in exchange for ending tariffs. This sounds more like the UN goal to get the entire world on digital IDs by the year 2030, which is also a stated part of the sustainable 2030 agenda, aka the NWO.

Trump has also used tariffs to support the family business. Look at Vietnam, the country was threatened with higher tariffs, if the Vietnamese government did not fast track a $1.5 billion Trump Organization golf resort project near Hanoi.

Trump then goes and bashes Biden and for good reason, Biden facilitated an invasion on our Southern border allowing in over 40 million in four years, according to my sources on the border. This is an act of treason, and should be treated as such, but what does Trump do? He covers for Biden saying he did not know what he was doing and dismisses going after him. Like I said, it is all one big club and they are all in it.

There was the promise of Cheap Drugs … Ladies and gentlemen, The United States is considered the most medicated and prescribed nation in the world, with roughly 59% of adults taking at least one prescription drug regularly. It is not a coincidence and should surprise no one that the United States also has the highest chronic disease burden among high-income countries, with over 40% of its elderly population living with three or more chronic conditions, with an emphasis on obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The last thing this country needs is more prescription drugs at cheaper prices. What we need is the stopping of all chem-trails dropping poison in our air, land and water. We need good healthy natural food void of antibiotics, hormones, and chemicals. We need to exercise more, get out in the sun more and get away from the poison spewing box, many call the TV. Remember the COVID Jab, that was a government created bio weapon, just like these prescribed drugs. Avoid at all costs!

We could do this for every single issue in the State of the Union, which is despicable!

Dangerous

Trump is a pathological liar and is unable to tell the truth. He did not end eight wars, but instead escalated World War III! He is the first president in history to bomb seven countries in less than one year. Look at the way he has gone after Venezuela, Canada, Greenland, Cuba, and Iran. There is no doubt Trump will attack Iran and come up with another lie to justify it that is pushed by our government and the corporate media, it’s propaganda arm.

Almost certainly, Trump will escalate this war to include false flag attacks on our own soil, just like 9-11 to distract from the Epstein Files, Trump and his Satanic Pedophile Globalist cronies and to create “Order out of Chaos”, their motto.

It is imperative we wake the masses up, and for us to unify so we can demand justice and get it starting with the Epstein Files!

God help us!